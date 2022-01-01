Go
Toast

Wingman Birdz + Brewz

We are offering "no-contact" takeout for most of our menu. Order here, pay & pick up on the patio of the restaurant. Thanks for your support!!

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

230 E Main St • $$

Avg 4.5 (2471 reviews)

Popular Items

Smoked Gouda Burger$18.99
Our Backyard BBQ sauce, bacon, smoked gouda cheese, onion ring, and
cilantro-lime mayo.
Cheeseburger$15.99
Lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, cheddar cheese, and garlic mayo.
MED (6) Tenders$14.99
6 tenders / 2 sauces
Bacon Cheese Burger$18.99
Lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, onions, bacon, cheddar cheese, and garlic mayo.
LRG (9) Wings$19.99
9 wings / 3 sauces
Wingman Wrap$14.99
Spring salad greens, bacon bits, diced tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, red
onions, and our hand breaded chicken tenders tossed in a Wingman Sauce or
Rub all rolled up in a flour tortilla.
Tater Tots$4.99
LRG (9) Tenders$19.99
9 tenders / 3 sauces
Side Fries$4.99
MED (6) Wings$14.99
6 wings / 2 sauces
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

230 E Main St

Walla Walla WA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kinglet

No reviews yet

Destination fine dining in the heart of Washington's wine country from Chef Maximillian Petty

Walla Walla Pasta Factory

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Red Monkey Downtown

No reviews yet

Family Bar with something for everyone!
Let's Meat
Let's Eat
Let's Go!

Walla Walla Steak Company

No reviews yet

Curbside pickup is between 4:30pm and 8:30pm Tues-Thurs and 4:30pm to 9:30pm Friday and Saturday.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston