Almost Home Bistro LLC - 555 Ne Ellis Pl
Open today 9:00 AM - 7:30 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 7:30 pm
Location
1715 Southeast Court Avenue, Pendleton OR 97801
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
OMG! Burgers & Brew - Pendleton location only
4.6 • 966
241 S Main St. Pendleton, OR 97801
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Pendleton
OMG! Burgers & Brew - Pendleton location only
4.6 • 966
241 S Main St. Pendleton, OR 97801
View restaurant
Joe's fiesta grill and cantina - 322 S Main St
4.5 • 214
322 S Main St Pendleton, OR 97801
View restaurant