Homenaje - 322 South Main Street
Open today 11:00 AM - 10:59 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Location
322 South Main Street, Pendleton OR 97801
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
OMG! Burgers & Brew - Pendleton location only
4.6 • 966
241 S Main St. Pendleton, OR 97801
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Pendleton
OMG! Burgers & Brew - Pendleton location only
4.6 • 966
241 S Main St. Pendleton, OR 97801
View restaurant
Joe's fiesta grill and cantina - 322 S Main St
4.5 • 214
322 S Main St Pendleton, OR 97801
View restaurant