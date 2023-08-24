Meal deals

Choose any one of our great meals!

1 meat meal deal

$15.00

Your choice of meat and two sides!

2 meat meal deal

$21.00

Choose two meats and 2 sides!

3 meat meal deal

$25.00

This one is the big boy of all meal deals, choose three meats and 2 sides!

Rib meal deal

$19.00

Comes with a 1/2 rack of ribs and 2 sides!

Chicken wing meal

$20.00

Hog wild wing meal

$21.00

Smoked chicken sandwich

$12.00

This delicious smoked chicken sandwich! Comes with your choice of side!

Big Meat sandwich

$16.00

Big Meat Sandwich with your choice of sides!

Brisket Sandwhich

$15.00

Brisket Sandwich with your choice of side!

Pulled pork Sandwich

$14.00

Pulled pork sandwich, topped with slaw and gouda cheese comes with your choice of side!

Rib meat sandwich

$15.00

Rib meat sandwich comes with your choice of side!

Family Pack

$75.00

Don't feel like cooking tonight? Chose our family meal deal! Comes with your 2 lbs. of your choice of meat, 2 cold sides and 2 hot sides!

Meats

Choose your meat and size and add a side if you would like!

Brisket

Burnt Ends

Burnt Ends Sausage 1/2 LB

$9.00

Pork Ribs

Pork Shanks

$15.00

Pulled pork

Smoked Sausage 1/2 LB

$9.00

Wings

$16.00

Bowls

Mashed Potato Bowl

$14.00

Who doesn't love mashed potato's and gravy with your choice of meat?

Mac and Cheese Bowl

$14.00

Cheesy mac and cheese with your choice of meat!

Beanie weenie Bowl

$15.00

Baked beans, burnt ends, smoked sausage and gouda cheese....what's not to love?

Nachos and things

Mac and Cheese Burnt Ends Burrito

$16.00

Chips, Salsa and queso

$10.00

Chips and salsa

$6.00

Chips and queso

$8.00

Nachos

$14.00

Salads

Smoked Salad

$16.00

BBQ Chicken Salad

$16.00

Sides

Baked Beans

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Mac n Cheese

$4.00

Macaroni Salad

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Roasted corn

$4.00

Queso

$4.00

Baked beans large

$8.00

Coleslaw large

$8.00

Mac and cheese large

$8.00

Macaroni salad large

$8.00

Mashed potatoes large

$8.00

Potato salad large

$8.00

Roasted corn large

$8.00

Kids meals

Of course we have something for the kiddos too!

1 meat meal

$8.00

Pulled Pork Slider

$8.00

2 Ribs

$8.00

Mac Bowl w/Roll

$8.00

Mash Potato Bowl w/Roll

$8.00

Drinks

22 oz Soda

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Redbull

$4.00

Bottled water

$2.00

Employee Red Bull

$2.00

Dessert

Pineapple Upside Down Cake with Ice cream

$7.00

Strawberry Short Cake

$7.00