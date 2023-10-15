Appetizers

Steak Cut Fries

$9.00

Hand Cut Fries Served With Ketchup & House Fry Sauce

Charcuterie Board

$20.00

Daily Selection Of Cured Meats, Cheeses, Rustic Crackers & House Spreads

Hummus Platter

$15.00

House-Made Hummus, Artichoke Hearts, Feta, Sweet Peppers, Cucumbers, Carrots & Flat Bread

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Served Hot With Pita

Wings

$17.00

Option Of House Buffalo, BBQ, Or Garlic

Bread & Butter

$5.00

Warm Bread Served With Orange Honey Butter & Garlic Chive Butter

Curds

$12.00Out of stock

Soup/ Salad

Cup Soup Of The Week

$7.00

Garlic Butter

Bowl Soup Of The Week

$10.00

Side Caesar

$9.00

Chopped Romaine, House Croutons & Parmesan Cheese With Caesar Dressing

Full Caesar

$14.00

Chopped Romaine, House Croutons & Parmesan Cheese With Caesar Dressing

Chicken BLT Chop

$21.00

Chopped Romaine, Bacon, Cheddar, Heirloom Tomato, Chicken, Mama Lil's Peppers & Avocado With Ranch Dressing

Berry Salad

$18.00

Field Greens, Seasonal Berries, Goat Cheese & Candied Pecans With Strawberry

Half House Salad

$9.00

Field Greens, Cucumber, Tomato, Carrot & Red Onion With Choice Of Dressing

Full House Salad

$12.00

Field Greens, Cucumber, Tomato, Carrot & Red Onion With Choice Of Dressing

Steak Salad

$26.00

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork

$17.00

Pulled Pork, Apple Jicama Slaw, House BBQ Sauce, Mayo & Pickles On A Brioche Bun

Spicy Grilled Chicken

$18.00

Spicy Grilled Chicken Breast, Pickles, Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce & Sriracha Mayo On A Brioche Bun

Tuna Melt

$16.00

Tuna Salad, Tomato & Cheddar - Served Open Face

Turkey Bacon Avocado

$19.00

Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Onion & House Mustard On Toasted Sourdough, Served Hot

Foundry Burger

$19.00

Chuck Patty, Cheddar, Bourbon Bacon Jam, Cornichon Aioli, Tomato, Onion And Lettuce On A Brioche Bun

BBQ Burger

$19.00

Chuck Patty, Bacon, Cheddar, Pickles, Crispy Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo & House BBQ Sauce On A Brioche Bun

Vegetarian Portobello Burger

$18.00

Marinated Portobello Mushroom, Swiss, Red Pepper Hummus, Lettuce, Tomato And Onion On A Brioche Bun

Mains

Basil Pesto Tortellini

$25.00

Cheese Filled Tortellini, Tossed In House-Made Basil Pesto Sauce, Topped With Roasted Pine Nuts, Parmesan Cheese & Sun Dried Tomatoes

Chicken Alfredo

$26.00

Sauteed Mushrooms & Creamy Alfredo Sauce Tossed With Fettuccine, Topped With Grilled Chicken & Parmesan

Pork Chop

$34.00

Bone-In Dry Aged Pork Chop, Mashed Potatoes & Seasonal Vegetables Topped With Apple Jicama Slaw

Lamb Lollipops

$37.00

Rosemary Lamb Lollipops, Mashed Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetables & Balsamic Glaze

Ribeye

$40.00

12oz Ribeye, Bleu Cheese Butter, Mashed Potatoes & Seasonal Vegetables

Kids

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Chicken Tenders (3)

$8.00

Adult Tenders (5)

$14.00

Kids Burger

$8.00

Plain Burger

$15.00

Adult Mac&cheese

$13.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Dessert

Lentil Carrot Cake

$9.00

Vegan Choclate Mousse

$7.00

Ferdinand's Ice Cream

$7.00