Cake in Pullman

Go
Pullman restaurants
Toast

Pullman restaurants that serve cake

The Old European Restaurant image

 

The Old European Restaurant

455 South Grand Ave, Pullman

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
German Potato Pancakes$11.75
We put bits of spicy German
sausage in the batter and serve them hot of the skillet with applesauce and sour cream.
Monte Cristo$14.70
Thin sliced ham, turkey & Swiss melted between thick slices of French toast. Served with our own raspberry jam and homemade soup.
Banana Crepes$16.00
Plate of 3 Banana Crepes filled with our Sweet Cream Filling topped with bananas, caramel, pecans and lots of whipped cream.
More about The Old European Restaurant
Map

More near Pullman to explore

Spokane

Avg 4.3 (58 restaurants)

Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Pendleton

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Coeur D Alene

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Walla Walla

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Pasco

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Hayden

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Moscow

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Spokane

Avg 4.3 (58 restaurants)

Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Missoula

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston