Chicken salad in Pullman
Pullman restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about The Land - 1525 NE Merman Dr
The Land - 1525 NE Merman Dr
1525 NE Merman Dr, Pullman
|Asian Chicken Salad
|$14.50
Asian-marinated chicken with sesame ginger vinaigrette, red bell pepper, roasted almond slives, cilantro, red onion, cucumber, & mandarin oranges.
More about Paradise Creek Brewery
Paradise Creek Brewery
245 SE Paradise St., Pullman
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.50
Chicken, cranberries, almonds, celery, green onion chutney mayo, on a ciabatta bun with lettuce and tomato
|- Ginger Chicken Salad
|$15.35
grilled chicken breast, baby greens, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, mandarin oranges, pineapple, green onion, sprouts and roasted peanuts with a ginger soy dressing