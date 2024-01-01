Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Pullman

Pullman restaurants
Toast

Pullman restaurants that serve chicken salad

The Land - 1525 NE Merman Dr

1525 NE Merman Dr, Pullman

No reviews yet
Takeout
Asian Chicken Salad$14.50
Asian-marinated chicken with sesame ginger vinaigrette, red bell pepper, roasted almond slives, cilantro, red onion, cucumber, & mandarin oranges.
More about The Land - 1525 NE Merman Dr
Paradise Creek Brewery

245 SE Paradise St., Pullman

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.50
Chicken, cranberries, almonds, celery, green onion chutney mayo, on a ciabatta bun with lettuce and tomato
- Ginger Chicken Salad$15.35
grilled chicken breast, baby greens, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, mandarin oranges, pineapple, green onion, sprouts and roasted peanuts with a ginger soy dressing
More about Paradise Creek Brewery

