Missoula restaurants you'll love

Missoula restaurants
Toast
  • Missoula

Missoula's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Ramen
Ramen
Must-try Missoula restaurants

Sushi Palace - Missoula image

 

Sushi Palace - Missoula

2901 Brooks street, Missoula

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Tonkotsu$12.99
Ramen noodles served with spicy pork broth topped with soft boiled egg, boiled cabbage, crunchy fried onion, sliced jalapeños, chili paste, chili oil, sriracha and your choice of protein.
Crunchy Tempura Shrimp Roll$9.99
15 Pieces. Rice, rice vinegar, seaweed, avocado, cucumber, tempura shrimp, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and crunchy fried onions.
Vegetable Roll$5.75
10 pieces. Rice, Rice vinegar, seaweed, avocado, cucumber carrot, sesame seeds
Front Street Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Front Street Pizza

315 east front street Missoula MT 59802, Missoula

Avg 4.7 (312 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
BYO Red Pie$19.00
Ranch Dressing$0.50
#1 Gio's Cheese$19.00
Frugals Missoula image

 

Frugals Missoula

2515 Brooks Street, Missoula

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Frugal Burger$3.95
The Frugal Burger comes dressed with mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, pickles, and diced onions.
The Classic Fix$5.75
The Classic fix comes dressed with mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, pickles, diced onions, cheddar cheese, & Daily's premium bacon.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$3.95
Our Crispy Chicken Sandwich comes dressed with mayo, and pickles.
We are currently out of original chicken.
Acropolis Gyros image

 

Acropolis Gyros

117 South Ave West, Missoula

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Regular Gyro$7.00
Warm Pita, Gyro Meat, Tzatziki, Tomato, Lettuce
Falafel Gyro$7.00
Warm Pita, Falafel, Cucumber, Peppers, Tzatziki, Tomato, Feta, Lettuce
Gyro Salad$9.90
Lettuce, Cucumber, Pepper, Gyro Meat, Tomato, Feta, Oregano, Katamala Olives
Burns St Bistro image

 

Burns St Bistro

1500 Burns St, Missoula

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cattle Queen$12.00
Roasted tri-tip w brie, caramelized onions, horseradish on sea salt baguette w French onion soup for dipping
Certain Women$10.00
Turkey, prosciutto bits, Flathead cherry balsamic, smoked gouda, greens and pickled radish on multi-grain
Scott$10.00
Candied bacon, greens, tomato and aioli on white bread
Banner pic

 

Brasserie Porte Rouge

231 E Front St, Missoula

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Banner pic

 

Paul’s Pancake Parlor

2305 Brooks St, Missoula

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Main pic

 

Mustard Seed - South Gate Missoula

2901 Brooks Street, Missoula

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Main pic

 

Noodle Express - Broadway Missoula

2000 West Broadway Street, Missoula

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brooklyn Bagel and Bakery image

 

Brooklyn Bagel and Bakery

2865 North Reserve Street, Missoula

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Main pic

 

Noodle Express - S. Gate Missoula

2901 Brooks Street, Missoula

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Banner pic

 

Rumour

1855 Stephens Ave, Missoula

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Restaurant banner

 

Dreamy’s Soft Serve

101 N. Johnson st, Missoula

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
