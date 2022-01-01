Missoula restaurants you'll love
More about Sushi Palace - Missoula
Sushi Palace - Missoula
2901 Brooks street, Missoula
|Popular items
|Spicy Tonkotsu
|$12.99
Ramen noodles served with spicy pork broth topped with soft boiled egg, boiled cabbage, crunchy fried onion, sliced jalapeños, chili paste, chili oil, sriracha and your choice of protein.
|Crunchy Tempura Shrimp Roll
|$9.99
15 Pieces. Rice, rice vinegar, seaweed, avocado, cucumber, tempura shrimp, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and crunchy fried onions.
|Vegetable Roll
|$5.75
10 pieces. Rice, Rice vinegar, seaweed, avocado, cucumber carrot, sesame seeds
More about Front Street Pizza
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Front Street Pizza
315 east front street Missoula MT 59802, Missoula
|Popular items
|BYO Red Pie
|$19.00
|Ranch Dressing
|$0.50
|#1 Gio's Cheese
|$19.00
More about Frugals Missoula
Frugals Missoula
2515 Brooks Street, Missoula
|Popular items
|Frugal Burger
|$3.95
The Frugal Burger comes dressed with mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, pickles, and diced onions.
|The Classic Fix
|$5.75
The Classic fix comes dressed with mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, pickles, diced onions, cheddar cheese, & Daily's premium bacon.
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$3.95
Our Crispy Chicken Sandwich comes dressed with mayo, and pickles.
We are currently out of original chicken.
More about Acropolis Gyros
Acropolis Gyros
117 South Ave West, Missoula
|Popular items
|Regular Gyro
|$7.00
Warm Pita, Gyro Meat, Tzatziki, Tomato, Lettuce
|Falafel Gyro
|$7.00
Warm Pita, Falafel, Cucumber, Peppers, Tzatziki, Tomato, Feta, Lettuce
|Gyro Salad
|$9.90
Lettuce, Cucumber, Pepper, Gyro Meat, Tomato, Feta, Oregano, Katamala Olives
More about Burns St Bistro
Burns St Bistro
1500 Burns St, Missoula
|Popular items
|Cattle Queen
|$12.00
Roasted tri-tip w brie, caramelized onions, horseradish on sea salt baguette w French onion soup for dipping
|Certain Women
|$10.00
Turkey, prosciutto bits, Flathead cherry balsamic, smoked gouda, greens and pickled radish on multi-grain
|Scott
|$10.00
Candied bacon, greens, tomato and aioli on white bread
More about Paul’s Pancake Parlor
Paul’s Pancake Parlor
2305 Brooks St, Missoula
More about Mustard Seed - South Gate Missoula
Mustard Seed - South Gate Missoula
2901 Brooks Street, Missoula
More about Noodle Express - Broadway Missoula
Noodle Express - Broadway Missoula
2000 West Broadway Street, Missoula
More about Brooklyn Bagel and Bakery
Brooklyn Bagel and Bakery
2865 North Reserve Street, Missoula
More about Noodle Express - S. Gate Missoula
Noodle Express - S. Gate Missoula
2901 Brooks Street, Missoula
More about Rumour
Rumour
1855 Stephens Ave, Missoula
More about Dreamy’s Soft Serve
Dreamy’s Soft Serve
101 N. Johnson st, Missoula