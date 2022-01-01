Whitefish restaurants you'll love
Whitefish's top cuisines
Must-try Whitefish restaurants
More about Indah Sushi
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Indah Sushi
250 2nd St E, Whitefish
|Popular items
|Vegetable Tempura
|$16.00
seasonal vegetables, drizzled in love sauce (sweet chili aioli) & garlic soy reduction, served with rice
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$14.00
spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber
|STUMPTOWN
|$14.00
tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, drizzled in ginger soy reduction
More about Whitefish Lake Restaurant
STEAKS
Whitefish Lake Restaurant
1200 US Highway 93 W, Whitefish
|Popular items
|Extra Side
|$4.00
Extra choice of side
|Small Caesar
|$5.25
Romaine, parmesan, lemon, croutons.
|Bison & Wagyu Beef Meatloaf
|$17.00
Montana bison & local Standing Heart Ranch Wagyu beef, mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, house gravy.
More about Wild Coffee Company
SANDWICHES
Wild Coffee Company
309 Central Avenue, Whitefish
|Popular items
|Cappuccino
|Mocha
|Latte
More about Le Marché by NP & Boudoir Bar Cafe
Le Marché by NP & Boudoir Bar Cafe
224 Central Ave. Suite A, Whitefish
|Popular items
|Strawberries and Creme
|$6.75
strawberries blended with cream and ice
|Pop Tart
|$5.25
|GF Yam Spice Cake
|$3.25
More about Fleur Bake Shop
MACARONS • CAKES
Fleur Bake Shop
103 Central Avenue, Whitefish
|Popular items
|Ginger Molasses Cookie
|$1.92
|Cinnamon Roll (SUNDAY ORDER ONLY)
|$4.50
|Brioche à la Crème
|$4.50
More about Last Chair Kitchen and Bar
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Last Chair Kitchen and Bar
1705 E Lakeshore Dr, Whitefish
|Popular items
|Huckleberry Burger
|$17.00
Crisp prosciutto, huckleberry goat cheese, balsamic onions
|Classic Burger
|$14.00
Build your own
|Indian Platter
|$22.00
Indian butter chicken, red lentil dal, cilantro - peanut chutney, basmati rice, naan bread
More about Seoul Food Montana
Seoul Food Montana
Check out our website for daily location updates at, Whitefish
|Popular items
|Pork Japchae
|$13.00
Sweet potato glass noodles stir-fried with carrots, bell peppers, bean sprouts, shiitake mushrooms and onions. Noodles are topped with marinated spicy pork.
|Veggie Japchae
|$10.00
Sweet potato glass noodles tossed in a sweet soy-garlic sauce and mixed with sautéed carrots, bell peppers, spinach, and Shiitake mushrooms. Vegan and gluten free
|Beef Japchae
|$14.00
Sweet potato glass noodles stir-fried with carrots, bell peppers, bean sprouts, shiitake mushrooms and onions. Noodles are topped with marinated bulgogi beef.
More about Amazing Crepes
SOUPS • CREPES
Amazing Crepes
123 Central Ave, Whitefish
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Crepe
|$6.00
Start with a thin french pancake. Add on anything that suits your fancy!
|Brie Pesto & Spinach
|$10.95
Brie cheese, basil pesto, and fresh spinach. Vegetarian, or add turkey for extra protein!
|Nutella & Banana
|$8.50
*TOP SELLER* Great for kids & adults!
More about Jersey Boys Pizzeria
PIZZA
Jersey Boys Pizzeria
550 1st street, Whitefish
|Popular items
|Caesar - Large
|$7.95
Classic Caesar Salad, dressing contains anchovies
|18" Cheese
|$18.00
Build your own pie here!
|14" Cheese
|$15.00
Build your own pie here!
More about Gerber Group
Gerber Group
2 Central Avenue, Whitefish