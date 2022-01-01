Whitefish restaurants you'll love

Go
Whitefish restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Whitefish

Whitefish's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Food Trucks
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Scroll right

Must-try Whitefish restaurants

Indah Sushi image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Indah Sushi

250 2nd St E, Whitefish

Avg 4.4 (546 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vegetable Tempura$16.00
seasonal vegetables, drizzled in love sauce (sweet chili aioli) & garlic soy reduction, served with rice
Spicy Tuna Roll$14.00
spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber
STUMPTOWN$14.00
tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, drizzled in ginger soy reduction
More about Indah Sushi
Whitefish Lake Restaurant image

STEAKS

Whitefish Lake Restaurant

1200 US Highway 93 W, Whitefish

Avg 4.6 (907 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Extra Side$4.00
Extra choice of side
Small Caesar$5.25
Romaine, parmesan, lemon, croutons.
Bison & Wagyu Beef Meatloaf$17.00
Montana bison & local Standing Heart Ranch Wagyu beef, mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, house gravy.
More about Whitefish Lake Restaurant
Wild Coffee Company image

SANDWICHES

Wild Coffee Company

309 Central Avenue, Whitefish

Avg 4.5 (165 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cappuccino
Mocha
Latte
More about Wild Coffee Company
Le Marché by NP & Boudoir Bar Cafe image

 

Le Marché by NP & Boudoir Bar Cafe

224 Central Ave. Suite A, Whitefish

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Strawberries and Creme$6.75
strawberries blended with cream and ice
Pop Tart$5.25
GF Yam Spice Cake$3.25
More about Le Marché by NP & Boudoir Bar Cafe
Fleur Bake Shop image

MACARONS • CAKES

Fleur Bake Shop

103 Central Avenue, Whitefish

Avg 4.7 (191 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ginger Molasses Cookie$1.92
Cinnamon Roll (SUNDAY ORDER ONLY)$4.50
Brioche à la Crème$4.50
More about Fleur Bake Shop
Last Chair Kitchen and Bar image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Last Chair Kitchen and Bar

1705 E Lakeshore Dr, Whitefish

Avg 4.6 (686 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Huckleberry Burger$17.00
Crisp prosciutto, huckleberry goat cheese, balsamic onions
Classic Burger$14.00
Build your own
Indian Platter$22.00
Indian butter chicken, red lentil dal, cilantro - peanut chutney, basmati rice, naan bread
More about Last Chair Kitchen and Bar
Seoul Food Montana image

 

Seoul Food Montana

Check out our website for daily location updates at, Whitefish

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Japchae$13.00
Sweet potato glass noodles stir-fried with carrots, bell peppers, bean sprouts, shiitake mushrooms and onions. Noodles are topped with marinated spicy pork.
Veggie Japchae$10.00
Sweet potato glass noodles tossed in a sweet soy-garlic sauce and mixed with sautéed carrots, bell peppers, spinach, and Shiitake mushrooms. Vegan and gluten free
Beef Japchae$14.00
Sweet potato glass noodles stir-fried with carrots, bell peppers, bean sprouts, shiitake mushrooms and onions. Noodles are topped with marinated bulgogi beef.
More about Seoul Food Montana
Amazing Crepes image

SOUPS • CREPES

Amazing Crepes

123 Central Ave, Whitefish

Avg 4.6 (916 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Build Your Own Crepe$6.00
Start with a thin french pancake. Add on anything that suits your fancy!
Brie Pesto & Spinach$10.95
Brie cheese, basil pesto, and fresh spinach. Vegetarian, or add turkey for extra protein!
Nutella & Banana$8.50
*TOP SELLER* Great for kids & adults!
More about Amazing Crepes
Jersey Boys Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Jersey Boys Pizzeria

550 1st street, Whitefish

Avg 4.6 (1079 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar - Large$7.95
Classic Caesar Salad, dressing contains anchovies
18" Cheese$18.00
Build your own pie here!
14" Cheese$15.00
Build your own pie here!
More about Jersey Boys Pizzeria
Restaurant banner

 

Gerber Group

2 Central Avenue, Whitefish

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Gerber Group

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Whitefish

Curry

Map

More near Whitefish to explore

Spokane

Avg 4.3 (58 restaurants)

Missoula

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Helena

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Kalispell

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Coeur D Alene

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Hayden

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Columbia Falls

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kalispell

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Missoula

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Spokane

Avg 4.3 (58 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Helena

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston