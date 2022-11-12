Indah Sushi

- Home
250 2nd St E
Whitefish, MT 59937
Popular Items
Soups, Salads, & Starters
Coconut Curry Soup
Award winning! coconut curry, basil, ginger, lemon, served with rice in soup GF & DF
Wild Salmon Poke
wild sockeye salmon marinated in sesame, ginger, garlic, & soy, served with mixed greens and sushi rice, add avocado, seaweed salad, cucumber salad, or all three! GF & DF
Miso Soup
bonito broth, red onion, purple cabbage, ginger, enoki mushrooms, scallion
Wakame (Seaweed Salad)
all natural seaweed, no additives, sesame seeds, vinegar, white pepper, served with mixed greens
Ika Sansai (Squid Salad)
smoked squid, kikurage mushroom, bracken fern, bamboo shoots
Alice Combo Salad
customer favorite! Combination of wild salmon poke, sunomono, ika sansai, and seaweed salad, served with sushi rice
Sunomono
house made cucumber salad dressed in vinegar marinade
Edamame
served warm with a house sweet chili sauce
Nori Tacos
four chef's choice fish selections served with rice, avocado, cucumber, & basil, folded in nori like a taco
Drunken Sea Scallops
two sea scallops soaked in rosé ponzu, topped with wasabi-lemon aioli, yuzu tobiko, pistachio, seared
Tuna Tataki
pepper encrusted tuna, shaved cucumbers [sunonmono salad], ginger-soy reduction
Hamachi Crudo
thinly sliced hamachi, ginger-curry oil, tobiko, jalapeno, cilantro, lime, sea salt
Ahi Poke Bowl
Hawaiian ahi poke marinated in sesame, ginger, garlic, & GF soy, served with mixed greens and sushi rice, add avocado, seaweed salad, cucumber salad, or all three! GF & DF
Hot Plates
Age Dashi Tofu
tempura tofu, enoki mushroom, drizzled in dashi sauce, served with rice & greens
Beef Tenderloin
6oz of MT local grass-fed KM Beef marinated and sauteed in garlic-sweet chili sauce with a side of crispy/sauced Brussel sprouts and rice
Calamari
hand cut panko fried squid (tubes/tentacles), scallions, sweet spicy chili sauce
Coconut Shrimp
five jumbo prawns, panko fried and finished with sweet chili & flake coconut, served with rice and house made coconut cream sauce
Kama Tempura
tempura fried fish collar served with rice, topped with love sauce (sweet chili aioli), ginger soy reduction
Shrimp Tempura
tempura jumbo shrimp, seasonal vegetables, served with rice, love sauce (sweet chili aioli), ginger soy reduction
Soft-Shelled Crab Tempura
maryland blue crab tempura fried, served with rice, greens, and wasabi - lemon aioli
Vegetable Tempura
seasonal vegetables, drizzled in love sauce (sweet chili aioli) & garlic soy reduction, served with rice
Yakisoba Noodles
yakisoba noodles with carrot, red cabbage, cilantro, coconut flake
Sashimi
Ahi Sashimi
bigeye tuna from hawaii
Tombo Sashimi
soft pink albacore from Hawaii
Sake Sashimi
ora king salmon fresh from New Zealand
Hotate Sashimi
dry pack jumbo sea scallop from Nova Scotia
Tomago Sashimi
sweet japanese egg omelet (dashimaki)
Sashimi Combo
chef's choice of 10 slices of fresh fish served with accouterments, comes with a ball of sushi rice
Flying tomato
rice ball surrounded by ahi tuna, spiced crab salad, scallion finished in soy garlic reduction
Nigiri
Ahi Nigiri
big eye tuna from Hawaii
Tombo Nigiri
soft pink albacore from Hawaii
Sake Nigiri
ora king salmon from New Zealand
Hotate Nigiri
sea scallop from nova scotia
Masu Nigiri
smoked trout from idaho
Tamago Nigiri
sweet egg omelette from japan
Tobiko Nigiri
flying fish roe
Abokado (Avocado) Nigiri
avocado on rice
Ebi Nigiri
steamed shrimp
Masago Nigiri
capelin roe
Nigiri Combo 6 pc
chef's choice of premium cuts
Ikura Nigiri
Salmon Skin HR
Maki
Ahi Jewel
ahi tuna, avocado, fennel, pistachios, topped with wasabi tobiko
CALIFORNIA LOVE
lump crab, avocado, cucumber, served with love sauce (sweet chili aioli)
Fall Guy
tempura sweet potato, avocado, spanked sage, mango, coconut flakes
FLOWER CHILD
tempura carrot, mint, fennel, avocado, wasabi-lemon aioli
LOAF (spider roll)
{nori out} maryland blue crab, masago, cucumber, mango
Narwhal
salmon, cucumber, blackberry, lemon, goat cheese
Sheer Goodness
tombo tuna, avocado, pear, mint leaf
Shi Guy
spicy tofu, mint, cilantro, red bell pepper, goat cheese, cashew, strawberry, jalapeno
Silver Fox
black pepper spiced black cod, snap pea, pear, fresh ginger, avocado
Spicy Tuna Roll
spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber
STUMPTOWN
tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, drizzled in ginger soy reduction
Thomas the Train
pepper seared tombo tuna, avocado, snap pea, green onion
Veggie Roll
assorted mixed vegetables and fruits chef's choice, avocado
V + Q
tempura tofu, curry, avocado, basil, cashew, mixed greens
Specialty Maki
Back Deck
tempura ika sansai, tombo, avocado, pear, lemon, snap pea, jalapeno chop, love sauce (sweet chili aioli)
Bedazzled Topknot
spicy tuna, salmon, pear, fennel, mixed greens, topped with love sauce
Coco Roll
curried lump crab, tempura shrimp, tombo, avocado, red bell pepper, coconut, mint, ginger soy reduction, flake coconut
Crabby but Fancy
[nori out 12- 14 pcs] 5 spice shrimp, tempura soft shelled crab, mango, thyme, asparagus, wasabi-lemon aioli
Crazy Mary
miso-whiskey infused spicy tuna, snap pea, mango, topped with half an avocado, finished with wasabi-lemon aioli
Great White Buffalo
ahi tuna, black cod (gindara), tempura avocado, basil, fennel, blackberry, seared in love sauce & tumeric-ginger oil
Hellroaring
Wild sockeye salmon, jalapeño, avocado topped with wild sockeye salmon, masaago
Hot Uncle
king salmon, tempura shrimp, smoked trout, mango, red bell pepper, avocado, topped with wasabi aioli & sriracha dot
Indah Fish
[rainbow roll] ahi, lump crab, ebi, masago, sage, avocado, goat cheese, tempura jalapeno
Kinda Lingers
ahi inside and out, wasabi fried shrimp, avocado, red bell, mango, coconut flakes, lime, chili sauce
Lane Bug
ora king salmon, seared sea scallop, snap pea, avocado, tobiko, pistachio, wasabi lemon aioli
Lil' Chimmy
king salmon, ahi tuna, avocado, fennel, cilantro, fresh lime, pistachio, sprinkled with 5 spice and rose ponzu
Paddlefish
tempura soft shell crab, ahi, avocado, lemon, pear, yuzu tobiko
Papa Rod
tempura soft shelled crab, tuna, ika sansai (smoked squid), avocado, cashew, jalapeno, love sauce (sweet chili aioli)
Plattinum
king salmon, tempura shrimp, avocado, topped with jalapeno chop, seared with love sauce (sweet chili aioli
Prickly Pear
{tempura style 12-14 pcs} lump crap, ebi, snap peas, scallion, ginger soy reduction, wasabi tobiko
Sans Rice
salmon, curried lump crab, cucumber, avocado, orange, pea shoots
Shrimp Po Boi
[panko tempura style 12-14 pcs] fresh lump crab, lemon, avocado, cilantro, panko fried, stuffed with 5-spiced shrimp salad, ginger-soy reduction sauce
Skin to Win
{nori out 12 - 14 pcs} spicy ahi, lump crab, salmon crisp, avocado, mint, finished with soy reduction, topped with seaweed salad
Smoked Aces
spicy scallops, tempura shrimp, avocado, miso, jalapenos, scallions
Smokey
seared spicy scallops, tempura shrimp, avocado, miso, jalapeno, green onion
Summer Caribou
king salmon, hamachi, strawberry, jalapeno, basil, cucumber, ginger sea salt
The Ryno
spicy tuna, whiskey miso seared hamachi, snap pea, scallion, avocado, goat cheese, jalapeno
WEAR YOUR ROOTS
Our #1 seller! spicy smoked trout, salmon crisp, avocado, mango, finished with love sauce (sweet chili aioli) & soy reduction {tempura style 12-14 pcs}
Desserts
Rosé BTL
Bubbles BTL
Beer & Cider
"That's What She Said" Cream Ale
Asahi
Buddha
Cold Smoke Scotch Ale
Draft Hazy IPA
Draft IPA
Draft Rotating
Draft Rotating Rev. Nat's Cider
Draft Sapporo
Kick Step Lager GF
Kirin
Laguitas N/A
Michelob Ultra
PBR
Sapporo Can
Scepter Head IPA
Singha
Slighty Mighty IPA
Tangerine tumeric cider
White Claw
Topo Chico Hard
N/A Beverages
Cocktails
Kids Menu
Kids California Roll
lump crab, cucumber, avocado
Tomago + Avo
sweet egg omelette, avocado, served with ball of rice, ginger soy reduction
Kids Avocado Roll
avocado roll
Kids Yakisoba Noodles
yakisoba noodles sauteed in dashi sauce
Kids Stumptown Roll
tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber
Kids Tempura Veggies
seasonal vegetables tempura style served with rice
Kids Nori Tacos
Kids Side Shrimp
Kids Side Rice
Kids Cucumber Roll
O Wins Roll
Rice rolled and tempura panko with love sauce and suga sauce
Mini Sushi Cake
Midi Sushi Cake
Maxi Sushi Cake
H a l l o w e e n T i c k e t s
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Sushi bar, Asian fusion restaurant and food truck serving flavorful dishes creatively designed. Open for dine in or takeout from 5-9pm daily.
250 2nd St E, Whitefish, MT 59937