Sushi & Japanese
Asian Fusion
Food Trucks

Indah Sushi

546 Reviews

$$

250 2nd St E

Whitefish, MT 59937

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

CALIFORNIA LOVE
Edamame
Vegetable Tempura

Soups, Salads, & Starters

Soups, salads, poke bowls, lots of great options!

Coconut Curry Soup

$7.00

Award winning! coconut curry, basil, ginger, lemon, served with rice in soup GF & DF

Wild Salmon Poke

$18.00

wild sockeye salmon marinated in sesame, ginger, garlic, & soy, served with mixed greens and sushi rice, add avocado, seaweed salad, cucumber salad, or all three! GF & DF

Miso Soup

$6.00

bonito broth, red onion, purple cabbage, ginger, enoki mushrooms, scallion

Wakame (Seaweed Salad)

$8.00

all natural seaweed, no additives, sesame seeds, vinegar, white pepper, served with mixed greens

Ika Sansai (Squid Salad)

$9.00

smoked squid, kikurage mushroom, bracken fern, bamboo shoots

Alice Combo Salad

$18.00

customer favorite! Combination of wild salmon poke, sunomono, ika sansai, and seaweed salad, served with sushi rice

Sunomono

$6.00

house made cucumber salad dressed in vinegar marinade

Edamame

Edamame

$6.00

served warm with a house sweet chili sauce

Nori Tacos

$18.00

four chef's choice fish selections served with rice, avocado, cucumber, & basil, folded in nori like a taco

Drunken Sea Scallops

$19.00

two sea scallops soaked in rosé ponzu, topped with wasabi-lemon aioli, yuzu tobiko, pistachio, seared

Tuna Tataki

$18.00

pepper encrusted tuna, shaved cucumbers [sunonmono salad], ginger-soy reduction

Hamachi Crudo

$19.00

thinly sliced hamachi, ginger-curry oil, tobiko, jalapeno, cilantro, lime, sea salt

Ahi Poke Bowl

$16.00Out of stock

Hawaiian ahi poke marinated in sesame, ginger, garlic, & GF soy, served with mixed greens and sushi rice, add avocado, seaweed salad, cucumber salad, or all three! GF & DF

Hot Plates

tempura and hot plates, like spice? ask for angry style!

Age Dashi Tofu

$15.00

tempura tofu, enoki mushroom, drizzled in dashi sauce, served with rice & greens

Beef Tenderloin

$31.00

6oz of MT local grass-fed KM Beef marinated and sauteed in garlic-sweet chili sauce with a side of crispy/sauced Brussel sprouts and rice

Calamari

$18.00

hand cut panko fried squid (tubes/tentacles), scallions, sweet spicy chili sauce

Coconut Shrimp

$17.00

five jumbo prawns, panko fried and finished with sweet chili & flake coconut, served with rice and house made coconut cream sauce

Kama Tempura

$16.00

tempura fried fish collar served with rice, topped with love sauce (sweet chili aioli), ginger soy reduction

Shrimp Tempura

$22.00

tempura jumbo shrimp, seasonal vegetables, served with rice, love sauce (sweet chili aioli), ginger soy reduction

Soft-Shelled Crab Tempura

$17.00

maryland blue crab tempura fried, served with rice, greens, and wasabi - lemon aioli

Vegetable Tempura

$16.00

seasonal vegetables, drizzled in love sauce (sweet chili aioli) & garlic soy reduction, served with rice

Yakisoba Noodles

$15.00

yakisoba noodles with carrot, red cabbage, cilantro, coconut flake

Sashimi

five pieces delicately cut from the most premium part of the fish, seasoned to perfection, all fish selections are certified sustainable

Ahi Sashimi

$18.00

bigeye tuna from hawaii

Tombo Sashimi

$16.00

soft pink albacore from Hawaii

Sake Sashimi

$17.00

ora king salmon fresh from New Zealand

Hotate Sashimi

$18.00

dry pack jumbo sea scallop from Nova Scotia

Tomago Sashimi

$13.00

sweet japanese egg omelet (dashimaki)

Sashimi Combo

$35.00

chef's choice of 10 slices of fresh fish served with accouterments, comes with a ball of sushi rice

Flying tomato

$16.00

rice ball surrounded by ahi tuna, spiced crab salad, scallion finished in soy garlic reduction

Nigiri

2 pieces per order, served on rice with a touch of wasabi

Ahi Nigiri

$11.00

big eye tuna from Hawaii

Tombo Nigiri

$9.00

soft pink albacore from Hawaii

Sake Nigiri

$10.00

ora king salmon from New Zealand

Hotate Nigiri

$11.00

sea scallop from nova scotia

Masu Nigiri

$8.00

smoked trout from idaho

Tamago Nigiri

$6.00

sweet egg omelette from japan

Tobiko Nigiri

$7.00

flying fish roe

Abokado (Avocado) Nigiri

$4.00

avocado on rice

Ebi Nigiri

$7.00

steamed shrimp

Masago Nigiri

$7.00

capelin roe

Nigiri Combo 6 pc

$33.00

chef's choice of premium cuts

Ikura Nigiri

$7.00

Salmon Skin HR

$6.00

Maki

rolls cut into 8 - 10 pieces, highlighting the flavor of the fish with only a few ingredients

Ahi Jewel

$16.00

ahi tuna, avocado, fennel, pistachios, topped with wasabi tobiko

CALIFORNIA LOVE

$16.00

lump crab, avocado, cucumber, served with love sauce (sweet chili aioli)

Fall Guy

$14.00

tempura sweet potato, avocado, spanked sage, mango, coconut flakes

FLOWER CHILD

$14.00

tempura carrot, mint, fennel, avocado, wasabi-lemon aioli

LOAF (spider roll)

$16.00

{nori out} maryland blue crab, masago, cucumber, mango

Narwhal

$16.00

salmon, cucumber, blackberry, lemon, goat cheese

Sheer Goodness

$16.00

tombo tuna, avocado, pear, mint leaf

Shi Guy

$14.00

spicy tofu, mint, cilantro, red bell pepper, goat cheese, cashew, strawberry, jalapeno

Silver Fox

$15.00

black pepper spiced black cod, snap pea, pear, fresh ginger, avocado

Spicy Tuna Roll

$16.00

spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber

STUMPTOWN

$15.00

tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, drizzled in ginger soy reduction

Thomas the Train

$16.00

pepper seared tombo tuna, avocado, snap pea, green onion

Veggie Roll

$12.00

assorted mixed vegetables and fruits chef's choice, avocado

V + Q

$14.00

tempura tofu, curry, avocado, basil, cashew, mixed greens

Specialty Maki

Specialty rolls are cut in 10 - 14 pieces and have a variety of complex flavors, these are our specialties!

Back Deck

$18.00

tempura ika sansai, tombo, avocado, pear, lemon, snap pea, jalapeno chop, love sauce (sweet chili aioli)

Bedazzled Topknot

$18.00

spicy tuna, salmon, pear, fennel, mixed greens, topped with love sauce

Coco Roll

$18.00

curried lump crab, tempura shrimp, tombo, avocado, red bell pepper, coconut, mint, ginger soy reduction, flake coconut

Crabby but Fancy

$20.00

[nori out 12- 14 pcs] 5 spice shrimp, tempura soft shelled crab, mango, thyme, asparagus, wasabi-lemon aioli

Crazy Mary

$18.00

miso-whiskey infused spicy tuna, snap pea, mango, topped with half an avocado, finished with wasabi-lemon aioli

Great White Buffalo

$18.00

ahi tuna, black cod (gindara), tempura avocado, basil, fennel, blackberry, seared in love sauce & tumeric-ginger oil

Hellroaring

$18.00

Wild sockeye salmon, jalapeño, avocado topped with wild sockeye salmon, masaago

Hot Uncle

Hot Uncle

$18.00

king salmon, tempura shrimp, smoked trout, mango, red bell pepper, avocado, topped with wasabi aioli & sriracha dot

Indah Fish

Indah Fish

$19.00

[rainbow roll] ahi, lump crab, ebi, masago, sage, avocado, goat cheese, tempura jalapeno

Kinda Lingers

$18.00

ahi inside and out, wasabi fried shrimp, avocado, red bell, mango, coconut flakes, lime, chili sauce

Lane Bug

$19.00

ora king salmon, seared sea scallop, snap pea, avocado, tobiko, pistachio, wasabi lemon aioli

Lil' Chimmy

$18.00

king salmon, ahi tuna, avocado, fennel, cilantro, fresh lime, pistachio, sprinkled with 5 spice and rose ponzu

Paddlefish

$19.00

tempura soft shell crab, ahi, avocado, lemon, pear, yuzu tobiko

Papa Rod

$19.00

tempura soft shelled crab, tuna, ika sansai (smoked squid), avocado, cashew, jalapeno, love sauce (sweet chili aioli)

Plattinum

$18.00

king salmon, tempura shrimp, avocado, topped with jalapeno chop, seared with love sauce (sweet chili aioli

Prickly Pear

$18.00

{tempura style 12-14 pcs} lump crap, ebi, snap peas, scallion, ginger soy reduction, wasabi tobiko

Sans Rice

$19.00

salmon, curried lump crab, cucumber, avocado, orange, pea shoots

Shrimp Po Boi

$21.00

[panko tempura style 12-14 pcs] fresh lump crab, lemon, avocado, cilantro, panko fried, stuffed with 5-spiced shrimp salad, ginger-soy reduction sauce

Skin to Win

$19.00

{nori out 12 - 14 pcs} spicy ahi, lump crab, salmon crisp, avocado, mint, finished with soy reduction, topped with seaweed salad

Smoked Aces

$18.00

spicy scallops, tempura shrimp, avocado, miso, jalapenos, scallions

Smokey

$18.00

seared spicy scallops, tempura shrimp, avocado, miso, jalapeno, green onion

Summer Caribou

$19.00

king salmon, hamachi, strawberry, jalapeno, basil, cucumber, ginger sea salt

The Ryno

$18.00

spicy tuna, whiskey miso seared hamachi, snap pea, scallion, avocado, goat cheese, jalapeno

WEAR YOUR ROOTS

$18.00

Our #1 seller! spicy smoked trout, salmon crisp, avocado, mango, finished with love sauce (sweet chili aioli) & soy reduction {tempura style 12-14 pcs}

Desserts

Mango Sticky Rice

$7.00

traditional thai dessert, sticky rice, fresh mango, coconut cream, flake coconut, togarashi

Rosé BTL

BTL Bailarin Rosé

$48.00

BTL Bargemone Cuvee Marina

$51.00

BTL Briday Sparkling Rosé

$55.00

BTL House Rosé

$48.00

BTL Lamberti Sparkling Rosé

$42.00

BTL Pellehaut Rosé

$36.00

BTL Amelia Sp Rose

$42.00

GL Commanderie Rosé

$10.00

Bubbles BTL

BTL JCB

$44.00

BTL Moutard

$56.00

BTL Romain Collet Cremant Brut

$48.00

BTL Tassin Brut

$72.00

BTL Briday Cremant

$55.00

BTL Delamotte

$85.00

BTL Piper Heidsieck

$105.00

BTL Louis Roderer (split)

$69.00

BTL Jean-Noel Haton

$101.00

Beer & Cider

"That's What She Said" Cream Ale

$6.00

Asahi

$9.00

Buddha

$6.00

Cold Smoke Scotch Ale

$7.00

Draft Hazy IPA

$7.00

Draft IPA

$7.00

Draft Rotating

$7.00

Draft Rotating Rev. Nat's Cider

$8.00

Draft Sapporo

$6.00

Kick Step Lager GF

$7.00

Kirin

$6.00

Laguitas N/A

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

PBR

$4.00

Sapporo Can

$8.00

Scepter Head IPA

$6.00

Singha

$6.00

Slighty Mighty IPA

$6.00

Tangerine tumeric cider

$8.00

White Claw

$6.00

Topo Chico Hard

$6.00

N/A Beverages

Big pelligrino

$4.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet coke

$2.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Kid's Juice Box

$2.00

Kombucha

$5.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Perrier

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$3.00

CBD Seltzer

$7.00

Cock Bull Ginger Beer

$5.00

Cocktails

Electric Feel

$12.00

Out to Lunch

$12.00

CBDeez Melons

$12.00

Mood Ring

$12.00

Shot Ski

$12.00

Cider Bomb

$9.00

Sake Bomb

$8.00

Purple Haze

$12.00

Ginger Soul Mule

$12.00

SHINE VALENTINE

$12.00

Wine Specials

GLASS Double L Morgan Chardonnay

$12.00

BTL Morgan Chardonnay

$48.00

Kids Menu

Kids California Roll

$12.00

lump crab, cucumber, avocado

Tomago + Avo

$9.00

sweet egg omelette, avocado, served with ball of rice, ginger soy reduction

Kids Avocado Roll

$6.00

avocado roll

Kids Yakisoba Noodles

$10.00

yakisoba noodles sauteed in dashi sauce

Kids Stumptown Roll

$12.00

tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber

Kids Tempura Veggies

$7.00

seasonal vegetables tempura style served with rice

Kids Nori Tacos

$7.00

Kids Side Shrimp

$6.00

Kids Side Rice

$2.00

Kids Cucumber Roll

$6.00

O Wins Roll

$10.00

Rice rolled and tempura panko with love sauce and suga sauce

Mini Sushi Cake

Mini Sushi Cake

Mini Sushi Cake

$65.00

3 rolls + sashimi rose (1-3 ppl) Let us know if you have any dietary restrictions and/or prefer any rolls/fish. We will do chef's choice if not specified!

Midi Sushi Cake

5 rolls + sashimi rose (3-5 ppl) Let us know if you have any dietary restrictions and/or prefer any rolls/fish. We will do chef's choice if not specified!
Midi Sushi Cake

Midi Sushi Cake

$110.00

5 rolls + sashimi rose (3-5 ppl) Let us know if you have any dietary restrictions and/or prefer any rolls/fish. We will do chef's choice if not specified!

Maxi Sushi Cake

7 rolls + sashimi rose + 8pcs nigiri (5-7 ppl) Let us know if you have any dietary restrictions and/or prefer any rolls/fish. We will do chef's choice if not specified!
Maxi Sushi Cake

Maxi Sushi Cake

$160.00

7 rolls + sashimi rose + 8pcs nigiri (5-7 ppl) Let us know if you have any dietary restrictions and/or prefer any rolls/fish. We will do chef's choice if not specified!

H a l l o w e e n T i c k e t s

Tickets for all you can eat sushi, all you can drink house sake. Beer, wine, and upgraded sakes available for purchase. Please bring your ID to check in for your ticket!
Halloween Tickets Online

Halloween Tickets Online

$30.00

Tickets for all you can eat sushi, all you can drink house sake from 6-9pm. Beer, wine, and upgraded sakes available for purchase. Please bring your ID to check in for your ticket!

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sushi bar, Asian fusion restaurant and food truck serving flavorful dishes creatively designed. Open for dine in or takeout from 5-9pm daily.

Website

Location

250 2nd St E, Whitefish, MT 59937

Directions

Gallery
Indah Sushi image
Indah Sushi image
Indah Sushi image

