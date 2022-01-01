Great Falls restaurants you'll love
Crooked Tree Coffee
501 1st ave north, Great Falls
|Macarons
These little cookies come in a variety of flavors which we rotate daily! They are gluten free and are made with a blend of egg whites and almond flour and filled with a buttercream filling.
|Latte
Our lattes are a mix of milk from Kalispell Kreamery, and a shot of Herkimer espresso out of Seattle! The perfect combination for the perfect latte!
|Scone
Baked fresh daily, these are a customer favorite! Made with local cream from Kalispell, MT, they are a perfect breakfast option!
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Tracy's Diner
127 central ave, Great Falls
|Electric City Biscuits
|$11.99
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.99
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$15.99
Street Burgers
2319 10th Ave S, Great Falls
|Italian Slider
|$10.99
Quarter pund slider, with handbreaded mozzarella cheese, pesto aioli, & marinara sauce.
|Rustic Montana Slider
|$9.99
Double quarter pound slider with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoe, onion, & Pickles.
|Curdish Slider
|$10.99
Quarter pound slider with melted cheese curds, picked red onion, white truffle aioli, & bacon jam.
HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Good Time Charlie's / R&R Lounge
3801 10th ave s, Great Falls
|Cheeseburger
|$9.25
Mt Pints
215 3rd Street North West, Great Falls
|Wings
|$13.00
1 Pound of wings with your choice of house mild, house hot, BBQ white BBQ, dry rub or naked
City Brew Coffee
1221 10th Avenue South, Great Falls
Roadhouse Diner
613 15th St N, Great Falls