Great Falls restaurants you'll love

Great Falls restaurants
Toast
  • Great Falls

Must-try Great Falls restaurants

Crooked Tree Coffee image

 

Crooked Tree Coffee

501 1st ave north, Great Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Macarons
These little cookies come in a variety of flavors which we rotate daily! They are gluten free and are made with a blend of egg whites and almond flour and filled with a buttercream filling.
Latte
Our lattes are a mix of milk from Kalispell Kreamery, and a shot of Herkimer espresso out of Seattle! The perfect combination for the perfect latte!
Scone
Baked fresh daily, these are a customer favorite! Made with local cream from Kalispell, MT, they are a perfect breakfast option!
Tracy's Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tracy's Diner

127 central ave, Great Falls

Avg 4.4 (1901 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Electric City Biscuits$11.99
Breakfast Burrito$14.99
Chicken Fried Steak$15.99
Consumer pic

 

Street Burgers

2319 10th Ave S, Great Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Italian Slider$10.99
Quarter pund slider, with handbreaded mozzarella cheese, pesto aioli, & marinara sauce.
Rustic Montana Slider$9.99
Double quarter pound slider with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoe, onion, & Pickles.
Curdish Slider$10.99
Quarter pound slider with melted cheese curds, picked red onion, white truffle aioli, & bacon jam.
Good Time Charlie's / R&R Lounge image

HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Good Time Charlie's / R&R Lounge

3801 10th ave s, Great Falls

Avg 3.9 (289 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheeseburger$9.25
Mt Pints image

 

Mt Pints

215 3rd Street North West, Great Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Wings$13.00
1 Pound of wings with your choice of house mild, house hot, BBQ white BBQ, dry rub or naked
Main pic

 

City Brew Coffee

1221 10th Avenue South, Great Falls

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banner pic

 

Roadhouse Diner

613 15th St N, Great Falls

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
