Red Lodge restaurants you'll love

Go
Red Lodge restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Red Lodge

Red Lodge's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Hummus
Mediterranean
Steakhouses
Scroll right

Must-try Red Lodge restaurants

Pollard Hotel image

 

Pollard Hotel

2 Broadway Ave N, Red Lodge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Heritage Burger$15.00
Blend of Montana Wagyu Beef and Ground Bison.
Fish & Chips$18.00
Beer Battered Walleye, Belgian Fries, and Tartar Sauce.
Frito Misto$9.00
An assortment of Tempura Fried Vegetables topped with YumYum sauce.
More about Pollard Hotel
PREROGATIvE Kitchen image

TAPAS • STEAKS

PREROGATIvE Kitchen

104 South Broadway, Red Lodge

Avg 4.9 (271 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Brussels Sprouts (GF)$8.00
Flash fried Brussels sprouts, House made buffalo sauce, gorgonzola, like vegetarian chicken wings but better!
Carrots (GF)$8.00
Baby carrots roasted, truffle vinaigrette, parmesan.
Fries (GF)$6.00
House cut French fries, tarragon aioli.
More about PREROGATIvE Kitchen
Bierstube at RLM image

 

Bierstube at RLM

305 Ski Run Road, Red Lodge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Tacos (3 qty.)$5.00
Seasoned and grilled diced chicken topped with a poblano salsa and cheddar jack cheese.
Butter Leaf Wedge$4.00
A wedge of butter leaf served with crumbled Gorgonzola, red onion slivers, Hot House tomatoes, and diced Sopressatra. Topped with a balsamic reduction.
Bison Cheesesteak$15.00
Thin sliced Teres Major Bison on a hoagie roll with sauteed bell peppers and yellow onions. Topped with an aged sharp cheddar sauce.
More about Bierstube at RLM
Bogart's image

 

Bogart's

11 South Broadway, Red Lodge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Burger Basket$11.99
A third pound Gallagher's beef patty on a Montana made bun with your choice of cheese & a side.
Queso$8.49
White cheddar, chilies & spices served with chips for dipping.
Chimichanga$15.49
A flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, deep fried and covered in a choice of sauce. Served with refried and rice.
More about Bogart's
Carbon County Steak House image

 

Carbon County Steak House

121 South Broadway Ave, Red Lodge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tenderloin - 6oz$42.00
Side of Sautéed Vegetables$4.00
Horseradish Creme$2.00
More about Carbon County Steak House
Red Lodge Pizza Co. image

 

Red Lodge Pizza Co.

115 South Broadway, Red Lodge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Individual Pizza 10"$9.95
10" pizza with toppings of your choice.
Chicken Fingers$10.95
4 large pieces of breaded chicken strips. Served with side of your choice and dipping sauce.
Small Pizza 12"$12.95
12" pizza, 8 slices, serves 1-2 people.
More about Red Lodge Pizza Co.
The Bank Bar & Vault Restaurant image

 

The Bank Bar & Vault Restaurant

102 N Eliott st, Wilsall

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Bank Bar & Vault Restaurant

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Red Lodge

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Red Lodge to explore

Bozeman

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Billings

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Idaho Falls

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Helena

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Rexburg

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Lander

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Butte

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Billings

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Bozeman

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Rexburg

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Helena

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Butte

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston