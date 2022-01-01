Red Lodge restaurants you'll love
Red Lodge's top cuisines
Must-try Red Lodge restaurants
More about Pollard Hotel
Pollard Hotel
2 Broadway Ave N, Red Lodge
|Popular items
|Heritage Burger
|$15.00
Blend of Montana Wagyu Beef and Ground Bison.
|Fish & Chips
|$18.00
Beer Battered Walleye, Belgian Fries, and Tartar Sauce.
|Frito Misto
|$9.00
An assortment of Tempura Fried Vegetables topped with YumYum sauce.
More about PREROGATIvE Kitchen
TAPAS • STEAKS
PREROGATIvE Kitchen
104 South Broadway, Red Lodge
|Popular items
|Buffalo Brussels Sprouts (GF)
|$8.00
Flash fried Brussels sprouts, House made buffalo sauce, gorgonzola, like vegetarian chicken wings but better!
|Carrots (GF)
|$8.00
Baby carrots roasted, truffle vinaigrette, parmesan.
|Fries (GF)
|$6.00
House cut French fries, tarragon aioli.
More about Bierstube at RLM
Bierstube at RLM
305 Ski Run Road, Red Lodge
|Popular items
|Chicken Tacos (3 qty.)
|$5.00
Seasoned and grilled diced chicken topped with a poblano salsa and cheddar jack cheese.
|Butter Leaf Wedge
|$4.00
A wedge of butter leaf served with crumbled Gorgonzola, red onion slivers, Hot House tomatoes, and diced Sopressatra. Topped with a balsamic reduction.
|Bison Cheesesteak
|$15.00
Thin sliced Teres Major Bison on a hoagie roll with sauteed bell peppers and yellow onions. Topped with an aged sharp cheddar sauce.
More about Bogart's
Bogart's
11 South Broadway, Red Lodge
|Popular items
|Burger Basket
|$11.99
A third pound Gallagher's beef patty on a Montana made bun with your choice of cheese & a side.
|Queso
|$8.49
White cheddar, chilies & spices served with chips for dipping.
|Chimichanga
|$15.49
A flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, deep fried and covered in a choice of sauce. Served with refried and rice.
More about Carbon County Steak House
Carbon County Steak House
121 South Broadway Ave, Red Lodge
|Popular items
|Tenderloin - 6oz
|$42.00
|Side of Sautéed Vegetables
|$4.00
|Horseradish Creme
|$2.00
More about Red Lodge Pizza Co.
Red Lodge Pizza Co.
115 South Broadway, Red Lodge
|Popular items
|Individual Pizza 10"
|$9.95
10" pizza with toppings of your choice.
|Chicken Fingers
|$10.95
4 large pieces of breaded chicken strips. Served with side of your choice and dipping sauce.
|Small Pizza 12"
|$12.95
12" pizza, 8 slices, serves 1-2 people.