The Bank Bar & Vault Restaurant

102 N Eliott st

Wilsall, MT 59068

Appetizers

Pork Rinds

$7.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.50

Wings

$13.00

Grilled Steak FIngers

$12.50

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.50

Breaded Cheese Raviolis

$10.00

Quinoa Shrimp

$12.00

Soft Pretzels

$10.50

Chips & Queso

$9.00

Chips & Salsa

$8.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.50

Avacado Poppers

$12.50

Salads

Sweet Chili Chicken Salad

$12.75

Southwestern Steak Salad

$14.00

The Vault Salad

$13.75

Taco Salad

$12.75

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.25

Baskets

Chicken Strips

$9.25

Fish & Chips

$12.50

Shrimp Basket

$12.00

Sandwiches & More

Turkey & Swiss

$11.50

Bobs BLT

$10.50

Mile High Club

$13.75

Crazy MTN Dip

$12.75

Reuben

$13.50

Grilled Chix Ranch Wrap

$12.50

SW Roast Wrap

$13.50

Grilled Chix Quesadilla

$10.75

Sweet Chili Chix Tacos

$12.50

Blackened Fish Tacos

$14.00

Entrees

Chicken Fried Steak

$18.50

Pork Flat Iron

$19.50

Hot Roast Beef

$16.50

Hot Turkey

$16.50

Soup

Salad

Specials

Tortas Sandwich

$12.50

Sliders

$12.50

Breakfast Quesadilla

$10.50

Rachel Turkey Reuben

$11.00

Cornbeef Cabage

$10.50

Bruces Tab

Bruces Tab

$400.00

Prime Rib

$42.00

Red Bird Chicken

$28.00

Caprese Tenderloin

$26.00

Onion Soup

$7.00

Blue Cheese Bacon Sirloin

$28.00

Tacos With Rice And Beans

$12.50

Avocado Popper Burrito

$12.50

Poker Run Dinner

$7.00

Pulled Pork Sammie With Mac N Cheese

$11.50

Pork Ribeye

$25.00

Hawaiian Burger

$12.50

Hog Attack

$12.50

Beef Tacos With Chips

$9.00

BBQ Pulled pork W/Bacon

$11.50

1\4 Rack Rib

$8.50

Prime Rib Sandwich

$16.00

Pulled Pork Slaw Sandwich W\ Fries

$12.00

The Freedom Burger

$14.00

Blackend Bacon Cheewe Burger

$12.00

Grilled Mushroom Turky Sand

$12.50

Cowboy Tacos

$12.00

Hawaiian Sandwich

$11.00

Supreme Pizza Quesadilla

$11.50

Fully Loaded Salad

$12.50

Pork Quesadilla

$10.00

Super Nacho's

$11.50

Chicken Fries Steak Sand W\fries

$12.00

Crunch Wrap

$12.00

Turkey Bacon Swiss

$11.50

Black And Blue Burger

$12.50

Chicken Cheese Steak

$12.00

Queso Bacon Burger

$13.00

Bufffalo Chicken Strips

$9.00

Meatloal Sandwich

$9.00

Cobb Salad

$12.50

Grilled Ham And Cheese On Sourdough

$10.00

Grilled Hawann Sandwich

$10.00

Prime Rib Sand

$16.00

Birdshot

$13.50

Steak Quesadilla

$13.00

Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Buffalo Spread Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Hot Ham Grilled Onions And Swiss

$12.00

Hot Ham And Cheese Cup Of Soup

$14.00

BLFTG

$11.00

Wing Wednesday

$14.00

Bacon Chicken Strip Melt

$12.50

Grilled Cheese And Cup Of Soup

$11.00

Grilled Cheese, Bacon And Tomatoe W\ Fries

$11.00

Hot Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

Brisket Quesadilla

$10.00

Bread Bowl And Soup

$10.00

BLFGT

$11.00

Thai Roast Beef

$12.00

JackmDaniels Bbq Chicken Wrap

$12.00

App Special

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Sammie

$11.50

Italian Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Fish Sammie

$12.00

Pork Quesadilla

$11.00

Bacon Avocado Queso Burger

$15.50

Asian Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.50

1\4 Rack Rib

$8.50

Full Rack Ribs

$29.00

Sheperds Pie

$14.50

Prime Rib

$34.00

Pot Roast

$16.50

1/2 Rack Ribs

$16.00

Taco Pizza

$18.00

Brisket

$16.50

Lasagna

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.00

Sandwiches For Crew

$9.50

Chicken Dinner

$16.00

Petit Sirloin

$18.00

Salisbury Steak

$14.50

NY Steak Salad

$18.00

App Sampler

$11.00

Brisket

$16.50

Whiskey Wednesday Burger With Shot Of Whiskey

$16.50

Whiskey Jack Burger And Shot Of jack

$16.50

Beef Tenderloin

$28.00

Corned And Cabbage

$16.50

Corned Beef And Cabbage

$16.50

Meatloaf

$16.50

Bruschetta Burger

$17.00

Stuffed Tomatoes

$17.00

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Cup of Soup

$3.50

Bowl of Soup

$5.00

House Salad

$5.00

Queso

$2.00

White Gravy

$2.50

Brown Gravy

$2.50

Desserts

Pie\Cake

$5.00

Ice Cream Cup

$4.50

Ice Cream Cone

$4.00

Kids Cone

$2.00

Brownie

$3.00

Brownie \ice Cream

$6.00Out of stock

Brown Butter Cake With Whipped Cream

$8.00

Dessert

$6.00

Steaks

Ribeye

$38.00

New York

$32.00Out of stock

Sirloin

$28.00Out of stock

Tenderloin

$28.00

Burgers

1/3 Patty

$4.00

The Classic

$10.25

The Bob

$13.75

The Vault

$15.25

Thunder Jack

$11.75

Wilsall Zinger

$12.25

Mushroom Swiss

$12.25

The Rodeo

$14.75

Burger Dip

$13.25

The Patty Melt

$12.25

Pizza

Cheese

$13.50

Pepperoni

$15.00

Cattlemen

$20.75

Supreme

$19.50

Hawaiian

$15.50

BBQ Chicken

$16.50

Vegetarian

$18.00

Kids

The Olyver

$2.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Kids Burger

$5.50

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.50

Mac N Cheese

$5.50

Brunch

The Regular Bacon

$8.50

The Regular Sausage Patty

$9.00

The Regular Burger Steak

$10.00

The Regular Sirloin

$11.50

Loaded Omelet

$11.00

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$8.50

Taco Omelet

$10.00

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

French Toast

$9.50

Biscuit Breakfast

$10.50

Chicken Fried Steak

$11.50

Breakfast Bowl

$10.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.50

Side Biscuits & Gravy

$5.00

Side Bacon ( 2 Slices)

$3.00

Side Egg (2)

$3.00

Side Sausage Patty

$3.00

Side Homefries

$4.00

Side Toast (1)

$1.50

Side Breakfast Gravy

$1.50

Side 1/3 Patty

$3.50

Caramelized French Toast

$10.00

Churro French Toast

$11.00

Bbq Pork Omelet

$10.00

Breakfast Pizza

$16.00

Breakfast Quesadilla

$11.50

Breakfast Crunch Wrap

$11.00

Haystack

$11.50

Florentine Sandwich

$10.50

Hay Stack

$11.50

Steak Burrito

$11.50

Blackberry Stuffed Frenchtoast

$12.00

Eggs benedict

$14.50

Prime Rib And Eggs

$12.50

French Toast Breakfast Sandwich

$11.00

Straberry French Taost

$10.50

New years specials

Hand breaded Chicken

$8.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Prime Rib

$32.00

Pork Flat Iron

$25.00

Salmon

$25.00

New York Cheese cake

$7.00

Sweet tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

N/A Beverages

7Up

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Coffee

$1.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Energy Drink

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$1.50

Hot Cider

$1.50

Hot Tea

$1.50

Lemonade

$2.50

LG To Go

$3.50

Milk

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.50

Rootbeer

$2.50

Roy Rogers

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sm To Go

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Tomato Juice

$2.00

Tonic Water

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Bai

$2.00

Can Pop

$1.50

Kombucha

$3.00Out of stock

Bottle Water

$1.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Pineapple Juice Can

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

102 N Eliott st, Wilsall, MT 59068

Directions

