- Home
- /
- Red Lodge
- /
- Steakhouses
- /
- The Bank Bar & Vault Restaurant
Steakhouses
Bars & Lounges
Pizza
The Bank Bar & Vault Restaurant
No reviews yet
102 N Eliott st
Wilsall, MT 59068
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Salads
Sandwiches & More
Specials
Tortas Sandwich
$12.50
Sliders
$12.50
Breakfast Quesadilla
$10.50
Rachel Turkey Reuben
$11.00
Cornbeef Cabage
$10.50
Bruces Tab
Bruces Tab
$400.00
Prime Rib
$42.00
Red Bird Chicken
$28.00
Caprese Tenderloin
$26.00
Onion Soup
$7.00
Blue Cheese Bacon Sirloin
$28.00
Tacos With Rice And Beans
$12.50
Avocado Popper Burrito
$12.50
Poker Run Dinner
$7.00
Pulled Pork Sammie With Mac N Cheese
$11.50
Pork Ribeye
$25.00
Hawaiian Burger
$12.50
Hog Attack
$12.50
Beef Tacos With Chips
$9.00
BBQ Pulled pork W/Bacon
$11.50
1\4 Rack Rib
$8.50
Prime Rib Sandwich
$16.00
Pulled Pork Slaw Sandwich W\ Fries
$12.00
The Freedom Burger
$14.00
Blackend Bacon Cheewe Burger
$12.00
Grilled Mushroom Turky Sand
$12.50
Cowboy Tacos
$12.00
Hawaiian Sandwich
$11.00
Supreme Pizza Quesadilla
$11.50
Fully Loaded Salad
$12.50
Pork Quesadilla
$10.00
Super Nacho's
$11.50
Chicken Fries Steak Sand W\fries
$12.00
Crunch Wrap
$12.00
Turkey Bacon Swiss
$11.50
Black And Blue Burger
$12.50
Chicken Cheese Steak
$12.00
Queso Bacon Burger
$13.00
Bufffalo Chicken Strips
$9.00
Meatloal Sandwich
$9.00
Cobb Salad
$12.50
Grilled Ham And Cheese On Sourdough
$10.00
Grilled Hawann Sandwich
$10.00
Prime Rib Sand
$16.00
Birdshot
$13.50
Steak Quesadilla
$13.00
Shrimp Tacos
$14.00
Buffalo Spread Chicken Wrap
$13.00
Hot Ham Grilled Onions And Swiss
$12.00
Hot Ham And Cheese Cup Of Soup
$14.00
BLFTG
$11.00
Wing Wednesday
$14.00
Bacon Chicken Strip Melt
$12.50
Grilled Cheese And Cup Of Soup
$11.00
Grilled Cheese, Bacon And Tomatoe W\ Fries
$11.00
Hot Brisket Sandwich
$14.00
Brisket Quesadilla
$10.00
Bread Bowl And Soup
$10.00
BLFGT
$11.00
Thai Roast Beef
$12.00
JackmDaniels Bbq Chicken Wrap
$12.00
App Special
$13.00
Buffalo Chicken Sammie
$11.50
Italian Chicken Sandwich
$13.00
Fish Sammie
$12.00
Pork Quesadilla
$11.00
Bacon Avocado Queso Burger
$15.50
Asian Pulled Pork Sandwich
$14.50
1\4 Rack Rib
$8.50
Full Rack Ribs
$29.00
Sheperds Pie
$14.50
Prime Rib
$34.00
Pot Roast
$16.50
1/2 Rack Ribs
$16.00
Taco Pizza
$18.00
Brisket
$16.50
Lasagna
$10.00
Buffalo Chicken Dip
$10.00
Sandwiches For Crew
$9.50
Chicken Dinner
$16.00
Petit Sirloin
$18.00
Salisbury Steak
$14.50
NY Steak Salad
$18.00
App Sampler
$11.00
Brisket
$16.50
Whiskey Wednesday Burger With Shot Of Whiskey
$16.50
Whiskey Jack Burger And Shot Of jack
$16.50
Beef Tenderloin
$28.00
Corned And Cabbage
$16.50
Corned Beef And Cabbage
$16.50
Meatloaf
$16.50
Bruschetta Burger
$17.00
Stuffed Tomatoes
$17.00
Sides
Desserts
Burgers
Pizza
Kids
Brunch
The Regular Bacon
$8.50
The Regular Sausage Patty
$9.00
The Regular Burger Steak
$10.00
The Regular Sirloin
$11.50
Loaded Omelet
$11.00
Ham & Cheese Omelet
$8.50
Taco Omelet
$10.00
Breakfast Burrito
$10.00
French Toast
$9.50
Biscuit Breakfast
$10.50
Chicken Fried Steak
$11.50
Breakfast Bowl
$10.00
Breakfast Sandwich
$10.50
Side Biscuits & Gravy
$5.00
Side Bacon ( 2 Slices)
$3.00
Side Egg (2)
$3.00
Side Sausage Patty
$3.00
Side Homefries
$4.00
Side Toast (1)
$1.50
Side Breakfast Gravy
$1.50
Side 1/3 Patty
$3.50
Caramelized French Toast
$10.00
Churro French Toast
$11.00
Bbq Pork Omelet
$10.00
Breakfast Pizza
$16.00
Breakfast Quesadilla
$11.50
Breakfast Crunch Wrap
$11.00
Haystack
$11.50
Florentine Sandwich
$10.50
Hay Stack
$11.50
Steak Burrito
$11.50
Blackberry Stuffed Frenchtoast
$12.00
Eggs benedict
$14.50
Prime Rib And Eggs
$12.50
French Toast Breakfast Sandwich
$11.00
Straberry French Taost
$10.50
New years specials
N/A Beverages
7Up
$2.50
Arnold Palmer
$3.00
Chocolate Milk
$2.50
Club Soda
$2.50
Coffee
$1.50
Cranberry Juice
$2.50
Diet Pepsi
$2.50
Dr. Pepper
$2.50
Energy Drink
$3.00
Ginger Ale
$2.50
Hot Chocolate
$1.50
Hot Cider
$1.50
Hot Tea
$1.50
Lemonade
$2.50
LG To Go
$3.50
Milk
$2.00
Mountain Dew
$2.50
Orange Juice
$2.00
Pepsi
$2.50
Rootbeer
$2.50
Roy Rogers
$3.00
Shirley Temple
$3.00
Sm To Go
$2.50
Sweet Tea
$2.50
Tomato Juice
$2.00
Tonic Water
$2.50
Unsweet Tea
$2.00
Bai
$2.00
Can Pop
$1.50
Kombucha
$3.00Out of stock
Bottle Water
$1.00
Red Bull
$3.00
Pineapple Juice Can
$2.00
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
102 N Eliott st, Wilsall, MT 59068
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Wilsall
Billings
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Bozeman
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Riverton
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Rexburg
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Lander
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Helena
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Butte
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Idaho Falls
Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)
Great Falls
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.