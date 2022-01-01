Helena restaurants you'll love
Conforto Ristorante
625 Barney Street, Helena
|16" Veggie
|$16.00
Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Olives % Tomato Sauce
|12" Margherita Pizza
|$15.00
Fresh Mozzarella, sliced Tomatos & Basil
|12" Pepperoni
|$14.00
Pepperoni, House Cheese Blend & Tomato Sauce
The Springs at the Broadwater
4920 W, US-12, Helena
|Bavarian Pretzels & Pub Cheese
|$9.50
German Style Pretzels served w/ Pub Cheese
|Doc Holliday Burger
|$13.00
Bleu Cheese, Bacon, Huckleberry
*No Modifications or Substitutions on Our Craft Burgers*
*All Burgers Come Medium*
|CJ Burger
|$13.00
Bleu Cheese, Bacon, Onion Jam
*No Modifications or Substitutions on Our Craft Burgers*
*All Burgers Come Medium*
The Brooklyn Pizza & Pasta CO
70 South Park Ave, Helena
|16" Special Pizza
|$19.00
Sausage,Peppers,Mushrooms,Onions,Pepperoni , Mozzarella
|Classic Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Romaine, Croutons, Pecorino, Caesar Dressing
|Large Cheese Pizza
|$16.00
Create your own
SEAFOOD
Lucca's
56 N. Last Chance Gulch, Helena
|Wild-caught Walleye Filet
|$31.95
Pan-seared with lemon and topped with tomato tapenade. Served with choice of side and fresh sauteed vegetables.
|Lucca's Dip
|$12.95
A rich blend of spicy Italian sausage, spinach and tomatoes.
Served with our garlic crostini.
|Lasagna
|$24.95
Quite simply the best lasagna you have ever tasted. Includes a house salad and bread.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
On Broadway
106 E Broadway St, Helena
|Prosciutto Angel Hair
|$20.75
|Lasagna
|$20.75
|House Salad
|$8.75
Shellie's Country Cafe
3122 U.S. Hwy 12 E #2, Helena
|Club Sandwich
|$13.50
Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo.
|Chicken Fried Steak
|$12.95
With two eggs, hashbrowns & toast or mini cakes.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.50
Your choice of ham, bacon, sausage, or all 3 meats ($1.00) with scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, & chipotle sauce rolled in a tortilla. Served with hash browns.
Eat Greekish
603 N Montana Ave., Helena
|Side Bangin’ Bulgarian Sauce
|$0.50
It’s tomatoey! It’s spicy! It’s creamy! It’s awesome!
|Side Crazy Good Hummus sauce
|$0.50
It's like hummus, but saucier!!
|Zues Fries
|$6.00
Greekish fries tossed with our Lebanese Garlic Sauce and Sheep Mountain Creamery Crumbles, served with your choice of dipping sauce. Add meat for $1.00.
Montana Reds
PO Box 4115, Helena
|MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER
|$12.00
1/3 lb local ground beef patty, grilled mushrooms, swiss cheese,
house sauce, caramelized onions, pickle, lettuce, tomato
|CHEESEBURGER
|$10.00
1/3 lb local ground beef patty, cheddar cheese,
house sauce, caramelized onions, pickle,
lettuce, tomato
|BBQ BACON CHEESEBURGER
|$12.00
1/3 lb local ground beef patty, house smoked bacon,
cheddar cheese, house sauce, house made bbq sauce
caramelized onion, pickles, lettuce, tomato
GRILL
Lake Side Bar & Grill
5295 york rd, helena
|Burgers
|$13.00
|Halibut With Slaw
|$18.00
Staggering Ox
400 Euclid Ave, Helena
|Ox Chip Cookies
|$1.99
|Pepperoni (Meat) Vegi Dip
|$8.49
|MRL
|$8.99
Saigon Alley
139 Reeder's Alley, Helena
The Hopper
40 N. Last Chance Gulch, Helena