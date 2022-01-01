Helena restaurants you'll love

Helena restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Helena

Helena's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Salad
Salad
Food Trucks
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Gastropubs
Greek
Must-try Helena restaurants

Conforto Ristorante image

 

Conforto Ristorante

625 Barney Street, Helena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
16" Veggie$16.00
Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Olives % Tomato Sauce
12" Margherita Pizza$15.00
Fresh Mozzarella, sliced Tomatos & Basil
12" Pepperoni$14.00
Pepperoni, House Cheese Blend & Tomato Sauce
The Springs at the Broadwater image

 

The Springs at the Broadwater

4920 W, US-12, Helena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Bavarian Pretzels & Pub Cheese$9.50
German Style Pretzels served w/ Pub Cheese
Doc Holliday Burger$13.00
Bleu Cheese, Bacon, Huckleberry
*No Modifications or Substitutions on Our Craft Burgers*
*All Burgers Come Medium*
CJ Burger$13.00
Bleu Cheese, Bacon, Onion Jam
*No Modifications or Substitutions on Our Craft Burgers*
*All Burgers Come Medium*
The Brooklyn Pizza & Pasta CO image

 

The Brooklyn Pizza & Pasta CO

70 South Park Ave, Helena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
16" Special Pizza$19.00
Sausage,Peppers,Mushrooms,Onions,Pepperoni , Mozzarella
Classic Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine, Croutons, Pecorino, Caesar Dressing
Large Cheese Pizza$16.00
Create your own
Lucca's image

SEAFOOD

Lucca's

56 N. Last Chance Gulch, Helena

Avg 4.7 (884 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wild-caught Walleye Filet$31.95
Pan-seared with lemon and topped with tomato tapenade. Served with choice of side and fresh sauteed vegetables.
Lucca's Dip$12.95
A rich blend of spicy Italian sausage, spinach and tomatoes.
Served with our garlic crostini.
Lasagna$24.95
Quite simply the best lasagna you have ever tasted. Includes a house salad and bread.
On Broadway image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

On Broadway

106 E Broadway St, Helena

Avg 4.5 (1304 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Prosciutto Angel Hair$20.75
Lasagna$20.75
House Salad$8.75
Shellie's Country Cafe image

 

Shellie's Country Cafe

3122 U.S. Hwy 12 E #2, Helena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Club Sandwich$13.50
Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo.
Chicken Fried Steak$12.95
With two eggs, hashbrowns & toast or mini cakes.
Breakfast Burrito$11.50
Your choice of ham, bacon, sausage, or all 3 meats ($1.00) with scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, & chipotle sauce rolled in a tortilla. Served with hash browns.
Eat Greekish image

 

Eat Greekish

603 N Montana Ave., Helena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Side Bangin’ Bulgarian Sauce$0.50
It’s tomatoey! It’s spicy! It’s creamy! It’s awesome!
Side Crazy Good Hummus sauce$0.50
It's like hummus, but saucier!!
Zues Fries$6.00
Greekish fries tossed with our Lebanese Garlic Sauce and Sheep Mountain Creamery Crumbles, served with your choice of dipping sauce. Add meat for $1.00.
Banner pic

 

Montana Reds

PO Box 4115, Helena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER$12.00
1/3 lb local ground beef patty, grilled mushrooms, swiss cheese,
house sauce, caramelized onions, pickle, lettuce, tomato
CHEESEBURGER$10.00
1/3 lb local ground beef patty, cheddar cheese,
house sauce, caramelized onions, pickle,
lettuce, tomato
BBQ BACON CHEESEBURGER$12.00
1/3 lb local ground beef patty, house smoked bacon,
cheddar cheese, house sauce, house made bbq sauce
caramelized onion, pickles, lettuce, tomato
Restaurant banner

GRILL

Lake Side Bar & Grill

5295 york rd, helena

Avg 4.4 (430 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Burgers$13.00
Halibut With Slaw$18.00
Staggering Ox image

 

Staggering Ox

400 Euclid Ave, Helena

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ox Chip Cookies$1.99
Pepperoni (Meat) Vegi Dip$8.49
MRL$8.99
Saigon Alley image

 

Saigon Alley

139 Reeder's Alley, Helena

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Hopper image

 

The Hopper

40 N. Last Chance Gulch, Helena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Helena

Cheeseburgers

Lasagna

More near Helena to explore

Bozeman

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Billings

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Missoula

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Whitefish

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Kalispell

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Red Lodge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Butte

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Columbia Falls

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
