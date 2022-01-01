Eat Greekish Food Truck
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
We’re a food truck located in Helena, Montana, serving Greek fusion street food. You’ll find us at various locations around the Helena area. Eat Greekish--it's Mythically Delicious! Track the truck at https://www.eatgreekish.com/find-us
Location
603 N Montana Ave., Helena, MT 59601
Gallery
