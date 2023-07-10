  • Home
  • /
  • Helena
  • /
  • Jalisco Mexican Grill - 908 Euclid Avenue
Main picView gallery

Jalisco Mexican Grill 908 Euclid Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

908 Euclid Avenue

Helena, MT 59601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Soft Drinks

20oz bottle soft drink.

Cherry Coke 20oz

$2.95

Coke 20oz

$2.95

Coke Cero 20oz

$2.95

Diet Coke 20oz

$2.95

Dr Pepper 20oz

$2.95

Lemonade 20oz

$2.95

Root Beer 20oz

$2.95

Sprite 20oz

$2.95

Squirt 20oz

$2.95

Draft

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.75

Raspberry Tea

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Roy Rogers

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Sprite

$2.50

Mellow Yello

$2.50

Energy Drinks

Red Bull

$2.50

Rock Star

$3.50

Liquid Ice

$2.50

Flavor Water

Horchata

$2.50

Jamaica

$2.50

Hot Beverage

Coffee

$2.75

Black Tea

$2.75

Hot Water with Lemon

$2.75

Iced soft Drink

Pinada

$5.95

Virgin Margarita

$5.95

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.95

Virgin Caesar

$5.95

Pink Panter

$5.95

Jarritos

FruitPunch

$2.95

Grape Fruit

$2.95

Lime

$2.95

Mandarine

$2.95

Pineapple

$2.95

StrawBerry

$2.95

Tamarind

$2.95

Sangria

$2.95

Juice

Orange Juice

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Apple Juice

$2.75

Milk

White Milk

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Bottle Drink

Mexican Coke

$2.95

Squirt

$2.95

Jalisco Menu (Take Out)

Appetizers

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.45

Quesadilla Fajita

$17.45

Meat Quesadilla

$12.45

Flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of meat. Served with Guacamol, sour cream and tomatoe.

Cheese Nachos

$9.45+

Tortilla chips covered with melted cheddar cheese.

Queso Nachos

$8.45+

Tortilla chips covered with cheddar jalapeno queso.

Bean Nachos

$9.45+

Tortilla chips covered with beans, melted cheese. Topped with Guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes.

Jalisco Special

$11.45

6 small fried burritos over a bed of lettuce. Your choice of meat. Topped with guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes and shredded cheese.

Queso Poblano (chile con queso)

$7.45+

Chopped poblano pepper mixed with burrito sauce and melted cheese. Topped with pico de gallo.

Queso Jalapeno (Fried Jalapeno)

$7.45+

Chopped fried jalapeno pepper mixed with enchilada sauce and melted cheese. Topped with pico de gallo.

Queso Cheddar

$4.45+

Cheddar cheese sauce.

Crispi Cheese

$6.45+

Sauteed Mushrooms

$11.45

Tostadas de Guacamole

$9.50

House Specialties

Carne Asada

$16.95

Carnitas de Puerco

$16.95

Chile Colorado

$15.95

Chile Verde

$15.95

Chimichanga Asada

$16.95

Liver with Onions

$16.95

Mushroom Lovers

$16.95

Plato a la Crema

$17.95

Plato con Arroz

$17.95

Plato del Diablo

$16.95

Plato Jalisco

$16.95

Plato Mexicano

$16.95

Plato Ranchero

$16.95

Pollo Asado

$16.95

Pollo En Mole

$16.95

Sizzling Fajita

$17.95

Breakfast

Huevos Rancheros

$11.95

Huevos Divorciados

$11.95

Huevos Mexicanos

$11.95

Machaca

$11.95

Chorizo con Huevo

$11.95

Breakfast Burrito

$12.95

Chilaquiles

$14.95

Breakfast Chalupa

$11.95

Burritos

Jalisco Burrito

$15.50

RBM Burrito

$12.50

Supreme Burrito

$12.95

Bean & Ground Beef Burrito

$12.50

Bean & Shredded Beef Burrito

$12.50

Burrito Fajita

$15.95

Bean and Cheese Burrito a la Carte

$10.95

Meat Burrito a la Carte

$11.95

Rice & Bean Burrito a la Carte

$11.95

Burrito Seco

$9.95+

Burrito Frito

$9.95+

Shrimp Burrito

$16.95

Enchilada Grande

$12.95

Combinations

#1 One Enchilada

$10.95

#2 One Taco

$10.95

#3 One Chimichanga

$11.95

#4 One Tamal

$10.95

#5 Taco & Enchilada

$11.95

#6 Two Enchiladas

$11.95

#7 Two Taquitos

$11.95

#8 Two Flautas

$11.95

#9 Two Tacos

$11.95

#10 One Chile Relleno

$11.95

#11 Avocado Tostada

$11.95

#12 Deluxe Tostada

$11.95

#13 Pork Verde Burrito

$12.25

#14 Shredded Chicken Burrito

$12.25

#15 Ground Beef Burrito

$12.25

#16 Grilled Chicken Burrito

$14.50

#17 Bean Burrito

$10.95

#18 Pork Colorado Burrito

$12.25

#19 Shredded Beef Burrito

$12.25

#20 Carne Asada Burrito

$14.50

#21 Pork Carnitas Burrito

$14.50

#22 One Street Taco

$11.95

#23 Chimichanga & Enchilada

$14.50

#24 Tamal and Enchilada

$13.50

#25 Chile Relleno & Enchilada

$13.50

#26 Enchilada, Taco & Tostada

$14.50

#27 Chimichanga & Relleno

$14.50

#28 Two Burritos

$14.50

#29 Taco & Two Enchilada

$13.50

#30 Three Tacos

$13.50

#31 Three Enchiladas

$13.50

#32 Four Tacos

$14.50

#33 Chimichanga & Taco

$14.50

#34 Taco, Tamal & Enchilada

$14.50

#35 Taco, Tamal & Relleno

$14.50

#36 Tamal & Chile Relleno

$13.50

#37 Burrito & Enchilada

$14.50

#38 Chalupa

$13.50

#39 Enchiada & Two Tacos

$13.50

#40 Tamal, Relleno, & Enchilada

$14.50

#41 Two Street Tacos

$15.50

#42 Burrito Frito

$14.50

#43 Two Chiles Relleno

$13.50

#44 Two Tamales

$13.50

#45 Two Chimichangas

$14.50

#46 Tamal & Enchilada

$13.95

#47 Three Small Cheese Quesadillas

$13.50

#48 Taco & Chile Relleno

$13.50

Tacos

Tacos Rancheros

$14.95

3 Big Street Tacos

$14.95

4 Small Street Tacos

$9.95

Quesacoa (Quesabirria)

$4.95

Fish Taco

$6.95

Big Street Taco

$6.95

Salads

Deluxe Tostada

$9.50

Avocado Tostada

$9.50

Taco Salad

$9.95

Chalupa Jalisco

$10.95

House Salad

$9.95

Seafood

Camarones al Ajo

$17.99

Camarones Jalisco

$18.99

Shrimp Enchiladas

$17.99

Crab Enchiladas

$17.99

Fish Fillet

$17.99

Pescado Frito

$18.99

Sides

2 Fried Jalapenos

$2.00

2 Pickled Jalapenos

$2.50

Beans Side

$4.95

Cheedar Jalapeno queso

$3.95+

Chips and Salsa ToGo

$6.00+

Chips ToGo

$3.00+

Cilantro Side

$1.50

Corn Tortilas (4)

$1.50

Deluxe (guaca & Sour Cream)

$5.50

Flour Tortillas (3)

$1.50

Fresh Jalapeno Side

$1.50

Fried white Onions side

$3.50

Green Onions Side

$1.50

Guacamole Side

$3.00+

Hard corn Tortillas (3)

$1.50

Hot Carrots (8oz)

$2.50

Mole Sauce Side (8oz)

Pico de Gallo

$1.50

Rice and Beans Side

$7.95

Rice Side

$4.95

Salsa ToGo

$1.50+

Shredded Cheddar Cheese

$1.50

Shredded Jack Cheese

$1.50

Sour Cream Side

$1.00+

Tomatoes Side

$1.50

White Onions side

$1.50

Lime Side

$1.50

Soups

Tortilla Soup

$8.95

Menudo

$9.95

Posole

$9.95

Shrimp Cocktail Soup

$10.95+

Desserts

Homemade Flan

$6.95

Bunuelos

$6.95

Fried Ice Cream

$6.95

Chiminieve

$6.95

American Food

Jalisco Burger

$9.95

Chicken Strips

$9.95

Cheese Sticks

$9.95

Steak and Fries

$14.95

Fish and Fries

$9.95

A La Carte

1lb of carnitas de puerco

$25.00

1Lb of Shrimp

$30.00

Camarones Jalisco a la carte

$13.95

Carnitas de puerco a la carte

$12.95

Chile Colorado a la carte

$11.95

Chile Relleno a la Carte

$4.95

Poblano pepper wrapped in egg. Topped with cheese and red sauce.

Chile Verde a la carte

$11.95

Chimichanga a la Carte

$7.95

Deep fried chimichanga filled with your choice of meat. Topped with guacamole & sour cream.

Chimichanga asada a la carte

$12.95

Enchilada a la Carte

$3.95+

Soft fried corn tortilla rolled and filled with your choice of meat. Topped with red sauce and melted cheese.

Fajita a la carte

$13.95

Flauta a la Carte

$4.95

Flour tortilla fried and rolled. Filled with your choice of meat. topped with guacamole and sour cream.

Shrimp enchiladas a la carte

$12.95

Taco a la Carte

$2.95+

Tamal a la Carte

$4.50

Made of masa, a dough made from nixtamalized corn. Filled with shredded pork. topped with peanut butter sauce and cheese.

Taquito a la Carte

$3.95+

Corn Tortilla, fried and rolled. Filled with your choice of meat. Topped with guacamole and sour cream.

Tostada a la Carte

$7.95

Crispi flat corn tortilla layered with refried beans, your choice of meat. topped with lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheese.

Crab Enchiladas a la carte

$13.95

Carne asada a la Carte

$12.95

Pollo Asado a la carte

$12.95

Soft Drinks (Take Out)

20oz bottle soft drink.

Cherry Coke 20oz

$2.95

Coke 20oz

$2.95

Coke Cero 20oz

$2.95

Diet Coke 20oz

$2.95

Dr Pepper 20oz

$2.95

Lemonade 20oz

$2.95

Root Beer 20oz

$2.95

Sprite 20oz

$2.95

Squirt 20oz

$2.95

Energy Drinks

Red Bull

$2.50

Rock Star

$3.50

Liquid Ice

$2.50

Flavor Water

Horchata

$2.50

Jamaica

$2.50

Hot Beverage

Coffee

$2.75

Black Tea

$2.75

Hot Water with Lemon

$2.75

Iced soft Drink

Pinada

$5.95

Virgin Margarita

$5.95

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.95

Virgin Caesar

$5.95

Pink Panter

$5.95

Draft

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Raspberry Tea

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Roy Rogers

$2.75

Pink Lemonade

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Milk

White Milk

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Juice

Orange Juice

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Apple Juice

$2.75
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

908 Euclid Avenue, Helena, MT 59601

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Staggering Ox - Helena
orange starNo Reviews
400 Euclid Ave Helena, MT 59601
View restaurantnext
Lucca's
orange star4.7 • 884
56 N. Last Chance Gulch Helena, MT 59601
View restaurantnext
The Hopper
orange starNo Reviews
40 N. Last Chance Gulch Helena, MT 59601
View restaurantnext
The Brooklyn Pizza & Pasta CO - 70 South Park Ave
orange starNo Reviews
70 South Park Ave Helena, MT 59601
View restaurantnext
On Broadway - Helena, Montana
orange star4.5 • 1,304
106 E Broadway St Helena, MT 59601
View restaurantnext
VIGILANTE PIZZA AT LEWIS & CLARK - 1517 Dodge Ave, Helena MT 59601
orange starNo Reviews
1517 North Dodge Avenue Helena, MT 59601
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Helena

On Broadway - Helena, Montana
orange star4.5 • 1,304
106 E Broadway St Helena, MT 59601
View restaurantnext
Lucca's
orange star4.7 • 884
56 N. Last Chance Gulch Helena, MT 59601
View restaurantnext
Lake Side Bar & Grill - 5295 york rd
orange star4.4 • 430
5295 york rd helena, MT 59601
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Helena
Butte
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Bozeman
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Missoula
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Kalispell
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Columbia Falls
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Red Lodge
review star
Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)
Whitefish
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Billings
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston