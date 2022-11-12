Restaurant header imageView gallery
Gastropubs
American
Pizza

The Springs Taproom & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

4920 W, US-12

Helena, MT 59601

Popular Items

Broadwater Burger
Fries
Rail Line Chicken Tenders

Starters

Bavarian Pretzels & Pub Cheese

$12.00

German Style Pretzels served w/ House Made Pub Cheese

BHS Chili Cheese Fries

$10.00

Our Hearty Chili, Fries & Cheddar Cheese

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Caramel Fries

$10.50Out of stock

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.50

Cheese Quesadilla w/ Made in Montana Salsa & Sour Cream

Mozz Saucers

$12.00

PUB Cheese Fries

$10.00

Our Crispy Fries, Pub Cheese, Smoked Bacon, and Green Onions

Nachos & Chips

Chips & Salsa

$8.00

House Made Tortilla Chips w/ Made in Montana Salsa

Mt. Helena Nacho

$13.00

Tortilla Chips, Pica de Gallo, Cheese, Made in Montana Salsa, Sour Cream

Big Sky Nachos

$14.50

Housemade Kennebec Chips, Jack & White Cheddar, Smoked Bacon, Green Onions, Salsa & Sour Cream

Pub Favs

Boneless Wings

$15.00

Chicken Wings, served w/ Choice of Honey Creole, Buffalo, Pineapple Jam or Huckleberry BBQ

Here Fishy Fishy

$16.00

Pub Style Fish n' Chips

Rail Line Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Tender Chicken Breast Strips w/ BHS Secret Breading served w/ Fries

Mac N Cheese

$14.00Out of stock

Tacos

Ferd's Fish Tacos

$15.00

Breaded Cod, Cabbage, Pico, Jalapeños, Roasted Red Pepper Aioli & Flour or Corn Tortillas served w/ Chips & Salsa

New West Tacos

$14.00

Chicken, Avocado, Lettuce, Pico, Cilantro-Lime Crema Flour or Corn Tortillas served w/Chips & Salsa *Spicy*

Chix Sandwiches

Cluck Norris

$15.00

Honey Creole, Jalapenos, Ghost Jack Cheese, & Avocado *Spicy*

Huck n Cluck

$15.00

Bleu Cheese, Bacon, Huckleberry Sauce

Jalapeno Popper Chicken

$15.00

Kauai Chicken

$15.00

Pineapple Jam, Pineapple, Swiss Cheese, Onion Jam, & Avocado

Spring Chicken

$14.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo

Sandwiches

Daniel's Dip

$13.00

Shaved Beef French Dip add Cheese for 1.50 add Peppers & Onions 1.50

Beer Cheese Reuben

$15.00

Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island w/ our Pub Cheese on Dark Rye

Natatorium BLT

$13.00

Our Thick Cut Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo

Adult Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Choice of Cheese add Bacon 4.00 add Onion Jam .50

Patty Melt

$15.00

Juicy Burger on Dark Rye w/ Swiss, Grilled Onions & Mushrooms

Dam Fish Sandwich

$15.00

Pub Battered Cod Fillets with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Tartar Sauce

BHS Chili

Bowl of Chili

$8.00

Chili Bowl & Pretzel Bread

$11.00

Chili Cup & Side Salad

$10.00

Cup of Chili

$5.00

Burgers, Craft

*No Modifications or Substitutions On Our Craft Burgers* *All Burgers Come Medium*

Doc Holliday Burger

$16.00

Bleu Cheese, Bacon, Huckleberry *No Modifications or Substitutions on Our Craft Burgers* *All Burgers Come Medium*

151 Burger

$16.00

Fresh Jalapeños, Ghost Jack Cheese, Avocado *Spicy* *No Modifications or Substitutions on Our Craft Burgers* *All Burgers Come Medium*

CJ Burger

$16.00

Bleu Cheese, Bacon, Onion Jam *No Modifications or Substitutions on Our Craft Burgers* *All Burgers Come Medium*

Big Kahuna Burger

$16.00

Pineapple, Swiss Cheese, Onion Jam, Teriyaki Glaze *No Modifications or Substitutions On Our Craft Burgers* *All Burgers Come Medium*

Burger, Builder

Classic Hamburger w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles *All Burgers Come Medium*

Broadwater Burger

$14.50

*All Burgers Cooked to Medium*

Salads

Broadwater Salad

$9.00

Freshly cut Lettuce, Shredded Carrots, Cucumbers, Parmesan, Croutons and Tomatoes with Choice of Dressing

Wilder Caesar Salad

$12.00

Freshly cut Lettuce, Bacon, Tomato, Parmesan Cheese, House Made Croutons and Caesar Dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.50

Freshly cut Lettuce with Buffalo Chicken, Shredded Carrots and Bleu Cheese Crumbles

Pizza, Craft

Margherita Pizza

$12.00

HouseTomato Sauce, Fresh & Shredded Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil & a drizzle of Garlic Oil

Last Chance Meat Lover's Pizza

$15.50

House Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Mozzarella w/ a drizzle of Garlic Oil

Five-Ohhhh Pizza

$13.50

House Tomato Sauce, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella

White Heat Pizza

$15.00

House White Sauce, Chicken, Artichoke Hearts, Fresh Jalapenos, Mozzarella Cheese Red Pepper Flakes & a drizzle of Red Pepper Oil. *Spicy*

Pizza, Builder

Red Sauce Pizza

$13.00

White Sauce Pizza

$14.50

Sides

Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Homemade Chips

$5.00Out of stock

Side Salad

$4.50

Side Salad, Caesar

$4.50

Avocado

$4.00

Bacon, Side

$5.00

Pub Cheese, Side

$4.00

Chicken Breast, Grilled

$7.00

Dessert

Seasonal Cheesecake

$8.00

Chocolate Flourless Torte

$8.50

Caramel Apple Cheesecake

$8.00

Sauce It Up

Balsamic Dressing

$0.50

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Cilantro-Lime Crema

$0.50

Honey Creole

$0.50

Huckleberry BBQ

$0.50

Huckleberry Sauce

$0.50

Jalapenos

$0.50

Ketchup

Mayo

$0.50

Mustard

Onion Jam

$0.50

Pico

$0.50

Pineapple Jam

$0.50

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Roasted Red Pepper Aioli

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Tarter Sauce

$0.50

Teriyaki

$0.50

Thousand Island Dressing

$0.50

Kids

Kids Quesadilla

$7.50

Kid Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Kids Mac

$7.50

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Kid Pepperoni Pizza

$7.50

Kids Pizza Cheese

$7.50

Kid Tender

$7.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
At the Broadwater we’ve used traditional Montana flavors in new and innovative ways to create our menu at The Spring’s Taproom and Grill. Come in and enjoy!

The Springs at the Broadwater image
The Springs at the Broadwater image
The Springs at the Broadwater image
The Springs at the Broadwater image

