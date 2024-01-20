Steffano's U Bake Pizza and Sub Shop
2100 North Last Chance Gulch
Helena, MT 59601
Sub Shoppe
- Quarter Single Meat$5.90
- Quarter Two Meats$6.15
- Quarter Three Meats$6.35
- Quarter Four Meats (Deluxe)$6.60
- Half Single Meat$11.85
- Half Two Meats$12.10
- Half Three Meats$12.30
- Half Four Meats (Deluxe)$12.55
- Whole Single Meat$23.75
- Whole Two Meats$24.20
- Whole Three Meats$24.65
- Whole Four Meats (Deluxe)$25.10
- Quarter Steffano's Veggie$4.95
Lots of cheese of your choice smothered with onions, cukes, tomatoes, black olives, special sauce, and lettuce, green peppers upon request
- Half Steffano's Veggie$8.95
Lots of cheese of your choice smothered with onions, cukes, tomatoes, black olives, special sauce, and lettuce, green peppers upon request
- Whole Steffano's Veggie$17.35
Lots of cheese of your choice smothered with onions, cukes, tomatoes, black olives, special sauce, and lettuce, green peppers upon request
Deli Sandwiches
- Shilo's Favorite$6.75
With ham, turkey, cream cheese, cukes, tomatoes, lettuce, and sour cream sauce
- T.C.'s Favorite$6.75
With ham, turkey, cream cheese, pineapple, lettuce, and sour cream sauce
- Justin's Favorite$6.75
With roast beef, Cheddar cheese, horseradish, lettuce, and tomatoes
- Levi's Favorite$6.75
With pastrami, Swiss cheese, spicy mustard, and lettuce
- Grilled Cheese$4.75
- Grilled Ham & Cheese$6.75
Steak Subs
- Half Steak$11.85
Chipped steak, smothered with grilled onions, seasoning, and special sauce
- Whole Steak$23.75
Chipped steak, smothered with grilled onions, seasoning, and special sauce
- Half Cheese Steak$12.15
Chipped steak, covered with provolone and smothered with grilled onions, seasoning, and special sauce
- Whole Cheese Steak$24.25
Chipped steak, covered with provolone and smothered with grilled onions, seasoning, and special sauce
- Half Mushroom Steak$12.25
Chipped steak, covered with provolone and smothered with grilled onions and mushrooms, seasoning, and special sauce
- Whole Mushroom Steak$24.45
Chipped steak, covered with provolone and smothered with grilled onions and mushrooms, seasoning, and special sauce
- Half Pepper Steak$12.25
Chipped steak, covered with provolone and smothered with grilled onions, and green peppers, seasoning, and special sauce
- Whole Pepper Steak$24.45
Chipped steak, covered with provolone and smothered with grilled onions, and green peppers, seasoning, and special sauce
- Half Big Jack's$12.25
Chipped steak, with a blend of red sauce mixed with provolone and onions
- Whole Big Jack's$24.45
Chipped steak, with a blend of red sauce mixed with provolone and onions
- Half Chicken Steak$11.85
- Whole Chicken Steak$23.74
Meatball Subs
Warm Specialty Subs
- Quarter Ron's Special$5.90
Thinly sliced ham - piled high, covered with nacho cheese sauce - with or without onions
- Half Ron's Special$11.85
Thinly sliced ham - piled high, covered with nacho cheese sauce - with or without onions
- Whole Ron's Special$23.75
Thinly sliced ham - piled high, covered with nacho cheese sauce - with or without onions
- Quarter Deb's Ham Melt$5.90
Thinly sliced ham - piled high atop a mayo covered bun, smothered with provolone, heated to perfection
- Half Deb's Ham Melt$11.85
Thinly sliced ham - piled high atop a mayo covered bun, smothered with provolone, heated to perfection
- Whole Deb's Ham Melt$23.75
Thinly sliced ham - piled high atop a mayo covered bun, smothered with provolone, heated to perfection
- Quarter Davina's Favorite$5.90
Thinly sliced roast beef - piled high, on a mayo covered bun, with onions, mushrooms, and Swiss cheese, heated to perfection
- Half Davina's Favorite$11.85
Thinly sliced roast beef - piled high, on a mayo covered bun, with onions, mushrooms, and Swiss cheese, heated to perfection
- Whole Davina's Favorite$23.75
Thinly sliced roast beef - piled high, on a mayo covered bun, with onions, mushrooms, and Swiss cheese, heated to perfection
- BLT- Quarter$7.20
- BLT-Half$13.90
- BLT- Whole$27.40
BBQ Pit
BBQ Subs
- Quarter BBQ Beef$5.90
Zesty barbeque sauce mixed with tender beef chunks piled high on our french bread
- Half BBQ Beef$11.35
Zesty barbeque sauce mixed with tender beef chunks piled high on our french bread
- Whole BBQ Beef$22.10
Zesty barbeque sauce mixed with tender beef chunks piled high on our french bread
- Quarter BBQ W/Cheese$6.15
- Half BBQ W/Cheese$12.45
- Whole BBQ W/Cheese$23.10
Salads
- Small Chef Salad$6.65
A meal in itself - fresh lettuce piled high with ham and turkey, strips of American and swiss cheese, egg slices and tomato wedges. Served with a cracker and your choice of dressing
- Large Chef Salad$9.25
A meal in itself - fresh lettuce piled high with ham and turkey, strips of American and swiss cheese, egg slices and tomato wedges. Served with a cracker and your choice of dressing
- Small Garden Salad$4.00
A light simple salad with lettuce and tomato wedges and your choice of dressing
- Large Garden Salad$6.45
A light simple salad with lettuce and tomato wedges and your choice of dressing
- Taco Salad$9.00
Bed of fresh lettuce mixed with taco meat (sausage), diced onions, tomatoes topped with Cheddar cheese complete with salsa and chips
- Taco Salad Supreme$9.85
Bed of fresh lettuce mixed with taco meat (sausage), diced onions, tomatoes, olives, topped with Cheddar cheese complete with sour cream, salsa, and chips
Roll Ups
- Pizza Roll-Ups$5.30
Flour tortilla shell with sausage or beef base topped with tomato sauce and 2 toppings of your choice smothered with mozzarella cheese
- Taco Roll-Ups$5.30
Flour tortilla shell and sausage with black olives and onions covered with Cheddar cheese, topped with shredded lettuce
- Bar-B-Que Roll-ups$5.95
Zesty barbequed beef with mozzarella cheese rolled up in a flour tortilla shell
Bread
Soups
12in Pizzas
- 12in Cheese and Sauce Pizza$9.30
- 12in Any Single Ingredient Pizza$10.15
- 12in Any Two Ingredient Pizza$11.00
- 12in Any Three Ingredient Pizza$11.80
- 12in Any Four Ingredient Pizza$12.60
- 12in Any Five Ingredient Pizza$13.45
- 12in House Combo$15.40
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, beef, mushrooms, olives, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, and pineapple
15in Pizzas
- 15in Cheese and Sauce Pizza$12.00
- 15in Any Single Ingredient Pizza$13.20
- 15in Any Two Ingredient Pizza$14.30
- 15in Any Three Ingredient Pizza$15.40
- 15in Any Four Ingredient Pizza$16.50
- 15in Any Five Ingredient Pizza$17.60
- 15in House Combo$18.70
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, beef, mushrooms, olives, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, and pineapple
Drinks
- Bai Drinks$2.75
- Bottle Water$1.50
- Cranberry Juice$2.50
- Hot Cider$0.90
- Hot Tea$0.75
- Kickstart$2.00
- Kids Drinks$1.30
- Small Drinks
- Medium Drinks
- Large Drinks
- Large Milk$2.25+
- Mocha Frapacino$3.95
- Pure Leaf Tea$2.75
- Red Bull Diet$2.50
- Red Bull Energy$2.50
- Red Bull Yellow$2.50
- Small Milk$1.75
- Vanilla Frapacino$3.95
- Coffee$1.05
Candy Bars
Chips
Chili
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2100 North Last Chance Gulch, Helena, MT 59601