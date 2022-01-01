Red Lodge bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Red Lodge
More about Pollard Hotel
Pollard Hotel
2 Broadway Ave N, Red Lodge
|Popular items
|Heritage Burger
|$15.00
Blend of Montana Wagyu Beef and Ground Bison.
|Fish & Chips
|$18.00
Beer Battered Walleye, Belgian Fries, and Tartar Sauce.
|Frito Misto
|$9.00
An assortment of Tempura Fried Vegetables topped with YumYum sauce.
More about Bogart's
Bogart's
11 South Broadway, Red Lodge
|Popular items
|Burger Basket
|$11.99
A third pound Gallagher's beef patty on a Montana made bun with your choice of cheese & a side.
|Queso
|$8.49
White cheddar, chilies & spices served with chips for dipping.
|Chimichanga
|$15.49
A flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, deep fried and covered in a choice of sauce. Served with refried and rice.
More about Red Lodge Pizza Co.
Red Lodge Pizza Co.
115 South Broadway, Red Lodge
|Popular items
|Medium Pizza 14"
|$15.95
14" pizza, 10 slices, serves 2-3 people.
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$9.95
Breaded mozzarella, deep fried, and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
|Large Pizza 16"
|$18.95
16" pizza, 12 slices, serves 3-4 people.