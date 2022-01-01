Red Lodge bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Red Lodge restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Red Lodge

Pollard Hotel image

 

Pollard Hotel

2 Broadway Ave N, Red Lodge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Heritage Burger$15.00
Blend of Montana Wagyu Beef and Ground Bison.
Fish & Chips$18.00
Beer Battered Walleye, Belgian Fries, and Tartar Sauce.
Frito Misto$9.00
An assortment of Tempura Fried Vegetables topped with YumYum sauce.
More about Pollard Hotel
Bogart's image

 

Bogart's

11 South Broadway, Red Lodge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Burger Basket$11.99
A third pound Gallagher's beef patty on a Montana made bun with your choice of cheese & a side.
Queso$8.49
White cheddar, chilies & spices served with chips for dipping.
Chimichanga$15.49
A flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, deep fried and covered in a choice of sauce. Served with refried and rice.
More about Bogart's
Red Lodge Pizza Co. image

 

Red Lodge Pizza Co.

115 South Broadway, Red Lodge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Medium Pizza 14"$15.95
14" pizza, 10 slices, serves 2-3 people.
Mozzarella Sticks$9.95
Breaded mozzarella, deep fried, and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Large Pizza 16"$18.95
16" pizza, 12 slices, serves 3-4 people.
More about Red Lodge Pizza Co.
The Bank Bar & Vault Restaurant image

 

The Bank Bar & Vault Restaurant

102 N Eliott st, Wilsall

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Bank Bar & Vault Restaurant

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Red Lodge

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Red Lodge to explore

Bozeman

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Billings

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Idaho Falls

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Helena

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Rexburg

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Lander

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Butte

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Billings

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Bozeman

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Riverton

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Rexburg

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Helena

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Butte

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston