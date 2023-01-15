Mt Pints 215 3rd Street North West

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Yard Bird Wings

Starters

Farm-House Bruschetta

$12.00Out of stock

Toast points with boursin cheese and topped with bruschetta mix, yum yum sauce, balsamic glaze, and microgreens

Fort Peck Salmon Cakes

$14.00

Cowboy Nachos

$15.00Out of stock

House fried tortilla chips, nacho cheese, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, jalapenos, cilantro, salsa, microgreens and choice of seasoned beef or chicken

Yard Bird Wings

$15.00

1 Pound of wings with your choice of house mild, house hot, BBQ white BBQ, dry rub or naked

P-Burg Pretzels

$10.00Out of stock

JJBC Blonde Ale Beer Cheese or Cinnamon Brown Sugar Bourbon Cream Cheese

Great Northern Poutine

$14.00Out of stock

Prairie Pickle Chips

$11.00Out of stock

Lightly breaded dill pickles served with ranch

Chees-er Curds

$13.00Out of stock

Lightly breaded Wisconson cheddar cheese curds served with yum-yum sauce

Salad/Soup

Cowgirl Salad

$14.00

house catalina dressing, romaine, cheddar, tomato, hreen onion, cripsy tortillas, and choice of chicken or beef

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00

Tangy caesar dressing, romaine, parmesan, croutons, grilled chicken

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.00

Ranch, tromaine, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, bacon, fried chicken

Bearfood Salad

$16.00

8oz Cup Soup

$4.00

Bowl Soup

$7.00

Flatbreads

Goatherder

$11.00Out of stock

The Bob Marshall

$14.00Out of stock

Shredded pork, white BBQ sauce, red onions, havarti

The Electric City

$14.00Out of stock

Chicken, carmalized onions, BBQ sauce, pepperjack

Butte America

$14.00Out of stock

Chicken, bacon, ranch, tomato, parmesan

Burgers/Sandwich

Pubhouse Burger

$16.00Out of stock

Big Sky

$15.00

1/3# local beef patty, cheddar, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle

Bobcat

$15.00

1/3# local beef patty, cheddar, BBQ sauce, bacon, fried onions

Grizzly

$15.00

1/3# local beef patty, pepper jack, garlic aioli, house mild sauce, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, onion

Bighorn

$15.00Out of stock

1/3# local beef patty, pepperjack, bacon jam, lettuce, tomato

Forager

$16.00Out of stock

Zoo Town

$15.00Out of stock

Buffalo Jump

$19.00Out of stock

Boz Angeles Club

$15.00Out of stock

Miles City Turkey Melt

$15.00Out of stock

Railway Rachel

$15.00Out of stock

swiss, thousand island, saurkraut, corned beef, fresh baked rye

Big Fork Pulled Pork

$15.00

House braised pork, white BBQ, red wine coleslaw

Expedition Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

mayo, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles

B.L.T.

$13.00

Adult Tenders

$14.00

Plain Burger

$12.00

Hi Line

$15.00Out of stock

The Goat

$16.00Out of stock

1/3# local beef patty, house boursin cheese, bacon, spinach, tomato

LC Black and Bleu

$15.00Out of stock

1/3# local beef patty, bleu cheese crumbles, garlic aioli, blackening seasoning, bacon, lettuce, tomato

Mushroom Swiss

$15.00Out of stock

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Tator Tots

$4.00Out of stock

Slaw

$4.00

Onion Rings

$6.00Out of stock

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Of Poutine

$8.00Out of stock

Side Of Cheese Curds

$7.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Tender Basket

$9.00

Kids Nachos

$5.00

Kids Burger

$9.00

Specials

App Special

MF Waffle

$9.00

Scoop Vanilla

$3.00

Scoop Huckleberry

$3.00

Country Fried Steak

$12.00

Huevos Tostadas

$9.00

Bearcub Bagel

$8.00Out of stock

Chicken & Waffles

$11.00

Full Bagel Cream

$5.00Out of stock

2 Waffles with Syrup

$8.00

Ceasar Wing\curd\ring

$1.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.00Out of stock

Lemonade

$2.00

Powerade

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Tomato Juice

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Flavored Red Bull

$4.00

Employee Red Bull

$2.00

Ice Tea

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a brewpub in Great Falls, Montana. Home of Jeremiah Johnson Brewing Company and anything from Montana. We showcase local products as much as possible. From our beef, buns, spices, spirits and brews we have it all! Stop by for some great pub fare and a cold beer!

Location

215 3rd Street North West, Great Falls, MT 59404

Directions

Gallery
Mt Pints image
Mt Pints image
Mt Pints image

