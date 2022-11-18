- Home
Mi Rancho Mexican Restaurant
1220 10th Avenue South
Great Falls, MT 59405
Jarritos
Virgin Drinks
Virgin Margarita
Flavored water
20oz Bottle Drink
A la cart item.
All Day Breakfast
Huevos Rancheros
2 over easy eggs over a fried soft corn tortilla, topped with red tomato sauce. *Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Huevos Divorciados
2 over easy eggs over a fried soft corn tortilla, 1 topped with red sauce & 1 topped with pork verde green sauce. *Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Huevos Mexicanos
2 Scrambled eggs mixed with a chunky sauce. (Pico de gallo)
Breakfast Burrito
10” Tortilla filled with your choice of machaca or chorizo con huevo.
Chilaquiles
(pronounced chee-lah-key-less) are a traditional Mexican breakfast made with tortilla chips simmered in red sauce. Your choice of two eggs on the side.
Breakfast TacoTote
10” fried flour big Taco shape. Layered with refried beans, chorizo with eggs, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
Huevo Con Chorizo
Machaca
American Dishes
Appetizers
Cheese quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with melted cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and tomatoes.
Meat Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat and melted cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and tomatoes.
Quesadilla Fajita
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of fajita meat and melted cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and tomatoes.
Cheese Nachos
Tortilla chips covered with melted cheese,
Bean Nachos
Tortilla chips covered with refried beans and melted cheese. Topped with guacamole, sour cream, and tomatoes.
Meat Nachos
Tortilla chips covered with beans, your choice of meat and melted cheese. Topped with Guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes.
Little Donkeys
Six small, fried burritos filled with your choice of chicken or Shredded beef, over a bed of lettuce. Topped with guacamole, sour cream, and tomatoes.
Queso Poblano
Chopped poblano peppers mixed with burrito sauce and pico de gallo. topped with melted cheese.
Queso de Jalapeno y Cacahuate
Chopped fried pieces of jalapeño mixed with jack cheese and peanut butter sauce.
Sauteed Mushrooms
Sauteed Mushrooms, your choice of garlic OR diabla sauce.
Guacamole Tostadas
3 fried hard corn tostadas smothered with guacamole.
Cheese Fries
Rancho Fries
French fries topped with your choice of meat, covered with melted cheese. Topped with guacamole, sour cream, fresh jalapenos, and tomatoes
Crispi Cheese
Deep Fried 10” flour tortilla, covered with fiesta melted cheese.
Cheddar Queso
Burritos Especiales
Burrito El Rancho
10” flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, rice, refried beans & pico de gallo. Smothered with sauce and melted cheese. Topped with guacamole, sour cream, and tomatoes. Add on: Lettuce +$.75 Extra Cheese +$0.99, Fresh jalapeños +$1
RBM Burrito
10” flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, rice, & refried beans. Smothered with sauce and melted cheese. Topped with guacamole, sour cream, and tomatoes. Meat options Shredded Chicken, Shredded Beef, Ground Beef, pork verde, or pork Colorado. Does not include pico de gallo.
Burritos Solitarios
Supreme Burrito
10” flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat or vegetarian. Smothered with sauce and melted cheese. Topped with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and tomatoes. (Do not include Rice or beans)
Bean and Beef Burrito
10” flour tortilla filled with refried beans and your choice of ground or shredded beef. Smothered with sauce and melted cheese. Topped with guacamole, sour cream, and tomatoes. (Do not include Rice) Add on: fresh jalapenos or Lettuce $1
Burrito Fajita
10” flour tortilla filled with your choice of fajita. Smothered with sauce and melted cheese. Topped with guacamole, sour cream, and tomatoes. Filling choice: Steak, Chicken, vegetarian or (Shrimp +$1) Add on: Lettuce $1
Bean and Cheese Burrito a la Carte
10” flour tortilla filled with Bean and cheese. Smothered with sauce and more cheese. (Do not include Guaca or sour cream)
Meat Burrito a la Carte
10” flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat. Smothered with sauce and cheese. Do not includes guacamole or sour cream. Filling choice: Shredded Chicken, Shredded Beef, pork colorado, pork verde, Ground Beef. (Sub regular meat for steak, grilled chicken, or carnitas for +$2.50. Served with pico de gallo inside)
Enchilada Grande
10” Corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat. Smothered with enchilada sauce and melted cheese. Topped with guacamole, sour cream, and tomatoes.
Shrimp Burrito
10” flour tortilla filled with rice, 8 medium size shrimps cooked with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms. Smothered with burrito sauce and melted cheese. Topped with guacamole, sour cream, and tomatoes.
Burrito Frito
Burrito Seco
Rice& Bean Burrito a la Carte
Dessert
Homemade Flan
Caramel pudding, custard dessert with a layer of clear caramel sauce.
Buñuelos
Deep-fried pieces of flour tortilla covered with cinnamon sugar. Topped with, honey, whipped cream, chocolate, and caramel sauce.
Fried Ice cream
One big scoop of vanilla ice cream covered in corn flakes cereal. Topped with, honey, whipped cream, chocolate, and caramel sauce.
Kids Menu.
Mi Rancho Especialties
Plato Asado
Your choice of a thin top sirloin steak, Or Grilled Chicken Breast. Topped with fried bell peppers and onions. Served with pico de gallo and guacamole. Add a fried jalapeño at no extra charge.
Carnitas De Puerco
Traditional Fried roasted pork. Served with pico de gallo and guacamole.
Plato Mexicano
Strips of Steak, Chicken or (Shrimp +$1), cooked with onions, carrots, celery, mushrooms, and bell peppers, in a juice red sauce based on tomatoes.
Plato Ranchero
Steak, Chicken, or (Shrimp +$1)Cooked with onions, jalapeño, cilantro, and tomato. Served with pico de gallo and guacamole.
Plato a la crema
Strips of Steak, Chicken, or (Shrimp +$1). Cooked with onion, carrots, celery, mushrooms, tomatoes, and bell peppers, in a juice sour cream sauce.
Arroz con pollo or Shrimp
Strips of Chicken. Or Shrimp, cooked with onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms. Over a bed of corn tortilla covered with rice & melted jack cheese.
Pollo en Mole
Slices of boneless chicken breast cooked in a sweet-spicy Mexican mole sauce.
Plato del diablo
Your choice of Slices of boneless chicken breast or (Shrimp+$1), cooked with onions and mushrooms in spicy ketchup and red tomato sauce.
Chile Colorado
Chunks of pork cooked in a tasty red chile sauce.
Chile Verde
Chunks of pork cooked in a tasty green tomatillo sauce.
Sizzling Fajita
Your choice of Vegetarian Or, marinated strips of meat, (Steak, or Chicken) Or (Shrimp +$1). Cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo and shredded cheese come on the side.
Chimichanga Grande
Giant Deep-fried chimichanga filled with pico de gallo, cheese, and your choice of carne asada, pollo asado, carnitas de puerco, OR (seafood + $3) Topped with guacamole and sour cream. Do not include side tortillas.
Beef Liver with Onions
Slices of liver cooked with sliced onions. Have it, mi rancho style by adding cilantro and jalapeno peppers.
Salads
Tostada
Crispi corn tortilla covered with refried beans, your choice of meat, topped with lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, (guacamole or avocado) and tomatoes.
Taco Salad
Deep-fried flour bowl, filled with your choice of meat, topped with lettuce, shredded cheese, deluxe, and tomatoes.
TacoTote
10” fried flour big Taco shape. Layered with refried beans, your choice of meat, covered with lettuce, shredded cheese, deluxe, and tomatoes.
House Salad
Lettuce, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, black beans, and shredded cheese.
Seafood
Camarones al Ajo (shrimp)
8 medium size shrimp, cooked with butter, garlic, onions, and mushrooms.
Camarones Mi Rancho
8 medium size shrimp wrapped in bacon and deep-fried. Over a bed of fried onions and mushrooms. Covered with melted jack cheese.
Shrimp or Crab Enchiladas
Three enchiladas stuffed with sautéed with shrimp OR real crab. Any option, cooked with green onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms. Smothered with enchilada sauce and melted cheese. Topped with guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes.
Fish Fillet
Fried garlic fish fillet covered with fried mushrooms and onions.
Pescado Frito
Whole Fried tilapia fish. (Size varies). (takes up to 20 minutes to be cooked).
Sides
1/2 Guacamole
1/2 Sour Cream
Beans Side
Burrito Sauce 16oz
Burrito Sauce 8oz
Cheddar Queso
Chips & Salsa Large
Chips & Salsa Small
Chips Togo-Large
Chips Togo-Small
Chopped Onions
Cilantro Side
Deluxe (guacamole and Sour Cream)
Enchilada Sauce 16oz
Enchilada Sauce 8oz
Fresh Jalapeno Side
Fried Jalapenos-2
Fried Onios side
Green Onion
Green Salsa 16oz
Green Salsa 8oz
Guacamole Side
Hot Carrots
Lemon Side
Lettuce Side
Lime Side
Mole Sauce
Pickled Jalapenos side
Pico de Gallo Side
Rice and Beans Side
Rice Side
Salsa Togo 16oz
Salsa Togo 8oz
Shredded Cheese Side
Sour Cream Side
Tomatoes side
Tortilla Side
White Onions side
Avocado Side
4oz Bean Dip
Chips and Salsa for Table
Chips for table
Soups
Tortilla Soup
Tortilla soup is a traditional Mexican soup made of fried corn tortilla pieces, submerged into a broth of tomato, garlic, onion, and chile de árbol and spices. Topped with avocado, your choice of meat and jack cheese.
Menudo
Traditional Mexican soup, made with cow's stomach in broth with a red chili pepper base and hominy. Served with lime, onions and jalapeños
Posole
Traditional Mexican pozole (posole) is a rich, brothy soup made with pork, hominy, and red chiles. Served with Lettuce, onions, and lime.
Shrimp Cocktail Soup
Mexican Shrimp Cocktail is a combination of cooked shrimp, shrimp broth, pico de gallo and a touch of ketchup. Served Hot!
Tacos
Tacos Rancheros
3 big Tacos. Soft fried corn tortillas topped with strips of steak or chicken cooked with bell peppers, onion, cilantro, jalapeño and tomatoes. Topped with guacamole.
3 Big Street Tacos
Soft fried corn tortillas topped with your choice of meat. Topped with Onion, cilantro and black beans.
One Big Taco
Soft fried corn tortilla topped with your choice of meat. Topped with Onion, cilantro and black beans.
4 small Street Tacos
Soft fried corn tortillas topped with your choice of meat. Topped with Onion, cilantro and black beans.
Fish Taco
6-inch soft corn tortilla filled with breaded fish. Topped with pico de gallo, lettuce and Tartar sauce.
Quesa-Birria Taco
6” tortilla filled with seasoned shreeded beef, cheese, white onions, and cilantro.
Combo Plates
#1. One Enchilada
#2. One Taco
#3. Chimichanga
#4. One Tamal
#5. Taco & Enchilada
#6. Two Enchiladas
#7. Two Taquitos
#7.1. One Taquito
#8. Two Flautas
#8.1. One Flauta
#9. Two Tacos
#10. One Chile Relleno
#11. Avocado Tostada
#12. Deluxe Tostada
#13. Pork Verde Burrito
#14. Shredded Chicken Burrito
#15. Ground Beef Burrito
#16. Grilled Chicken Burrito
#17. Bean Burrito
#18. Pork Colorado Burrito
#19. Shredded Beef Burrito
#20. Carne Asada Burrito
#21. Pork Carnitas Burrito
#22. One Street Taco
#23. Chimichanga & Enchilada
#24. Tamal & Enchilada
#25. Chile Relleno & Enchilada
#26. Enchilada, Taco, & Tostada
#27. Chimichanga & Relleno
#28. Two Burritos
#29. Taco & Two Enchiladas
#30. Three Tacos
#31. Three Enchiladas
#32. Four Tacos
#33. Chimichanga & Taco
#34. Taco, Tamal, & Enchilada
#35. Taco, Relleno, Tamal
#36. Tamal & Chile Relleno
#37. Burrito & Enchilada
#38. TacoTote
#39. Enchilada & Two Tacos
#40. Tamal, Relleno, & Enchilada
#41. Two Street Tacos
#42. Burrito Frito
#43. Two Chile Rellenos
#44. Two Tamales
#45. Two Chimichangas
#46. Tamal And Chimichanga
#47. Three Small Cheese Quesadillas
#48. Taco & Chile Relleno
#49. Two Tostadas
#50. Tamal & Tostada
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Dine In, Takeout, have it delivered, and enjoy!
1220 10th Avenue South, Great Falls, MT 59405