Mi Rancho Mexican Restaurant

1220 10th Avenue South

Great Falls, MT 59405

Order Again

Jarritos

Strawberry Jarrito

$3.25

Lime Jarrito

$3.25

Grapefruit Jarrito

$3.25

Mandarin Jarrito

$3.25

Tamarind Jarrito

$3.25

Fruit Punch Jarrito

$3.25

Sangria Senorial

$3.25

Pineapple Jarrito

$3.25

Virgin Drinks

White Milk

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Conga

$2.95

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Roy Rogers

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Apple Juice

$2.75

Flavored Lemonade

$2.95

Virgin Margarita

Virgin Margarita

$5.95

Pinada

$5.95

Pantera Rosa

$5.95

Flavored water

Horchata

$3.50

20oz Bottle Drink

20oz Pepsi

$3.50

20oz Diet Pepsi

$3.50

20oz 7Up

$3.50

20oz MtDew

$3.50

20oz Lemonade

$3.50

20oz Root Beer

$3.50

20oz Dr Pepper

$3.50

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Bottle Unsweet Tea

$3.50

Bottle Water

$3.50

A la cart item.

Enchilada a la carte

$6.95

Taco a la carte

$6.95

Tostada a la carte

$7.95

Chimichanga a la carte

$7.95

Tamal a la carte

$6.95

Chile Relleno a la carte

$6.95

Flauta a la carte

$6.95

Taquito a la Carte

$6.95

Carnitas a la carte

$12.95

Chile Colorado a la Carte

$11.95

Chile Verde a la Carte

$11.95

All Day Breakfast

Huevos Rancheros

$11.95

2 over easy eggs over a fried soft corn tortilla, topped with red tomato sauce. *Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Huevos Divorciados

$11.95

2 over easy eggs over a fried soft corn tortilla, 1 topped with red sauce & 1 topped with pork verde green sauce. *Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Huevos Mexicanos

$11.95

2 Scrambled eggs mixed with a chunky sauce. (Pico de gallo)

Breakfast Burrito

$12.95

10” Tortilla filled with your choice of machaca or chorizo con huevo.

Chilaquiles

$13.95

(pronounced chee-lah-key-less) are a traditional Mexican breakfast made with tortilla chips simmered in red sauce. Your choice of two eggs on the side.

Breakfast TacoTote

$12.95

10” fried flour big Taco shape. Layered with refried beans, chorizo with eggs, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.

Huevo Con Chorizo

$10.95

Machaca

$10.95

American Dishes

Rancho Burger

$10.95

Your Choice of cheese, chicken or regular. Served with Lettuce, onions, tomatoes and fries.

Chicken Strips

$10.95

Cheese sticks

$10.95

Steak and fries

$15.95

Carne asada strips, served with French fries.

Fish and fries

$10.95

French Fries

$6.50

Appetizers

Cheese quesadilla

$10.95

Flour tortilla filled with melted cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and tomatoes.

Meat Quesadilla

$11.95

Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat and melted cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and tomatoes.

Quesadilla Fajita

$16.95

Flour tortilla filled with your choice of fajita meat and melted cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and tomatoes.

Cheese Nachos

$8.95+

Tortilla chips covered with melted cheese,

Bean Nachos

$8.95+

Tortilla chips covered with refried beans and melted cheese. Topped with guacamole, sour cream, and tomatoes.

Meat Nachos

$10.95+

Tortilla chips covered with beans, your choice of meat and melted cheese. Topped with Guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes.

Little Donkeys

$10.95

Six small, fried burritos filled with your choice of chicken or Shredded beef, over a bed of lettuce. Topped with guacamole, sour cream, and tomatoes.

Queso Poblano

$6.95+

Chopped poblano peppers mixed with burrito sauce and pico de gallo. topped with melted cheese.

Queso de Jalapeno y Cacahuate

$6.95+

Chopped fried pieces of jalapeño mixed with jack cheese and peanut butter sauce.

Sauteed Mushrooms

$10.95

Sauteed Mushrooms, your choice of garlic OR diabla sauce.

Guacamole Tostadas

$9.00

3 fried hard corn tostadas smothered with guacamole.

Cheese Fries

$9.95+

Rancho Fries

$12.95+

French fries topped with your choice of meat, covered with melted cheese. Topped with guacamole, sour cream, fresh jalapenos, and tomatoes

Crispi Cheese

$5.95+

Deep Fried 10” flour tortilla, covered with fiesta melted cheese.

Cheddar Queso

$3.95+

Burritos Especiales

Burrito El Rancho

$15.50

10” flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, rice, refried beans & pico de gallo. Smothered with sauce and melted cheese. Topped with guacamole, sour cream, and tomatoes. Add on: Lettuce +$.75 Extra Cheese +$0.99, Fresh jalapeños +$1

RBM Burrito

$13.95

10” flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, rice, & refried beans. Smothered with sauce and melted cheese. Topped with guacamole, sour cream, and tomatoes. Meat options Shredded Chicken, Shredded Beef, Ground Beef, pork verde, or pork Colorado. Does not include pico de gallo.

Burritos Solitarios

Supreme Burrito

$12.95

10” flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat or vegetarian. Smothered with sauce and melted cheese. Topped with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and tomatoes. (Do not include Rice or beans)

Bean and Beef Burrito

$12.50

10” flour tortilla filled with refried beans and your choice of ground or shredded beef. Smothered with sauce and melted cheese. Topped with guacamole, sour cream, and tomatoes. (Do not include Rice) Add on: fresh jalapenos or Lettuce $1

Burrito Fajita

$15.95

10” flour tortilla filled with your choice of fajita. Smothered with sauce and melted cheese. Topped with guacamole, sour cream, and tomatoes. Filling choice: Steak, Chicken, vegetarian or (Shrimp +$1) Add on: Lettuce $1

Bean and Cheese Burrito a la Carte

$10.95

10” flour tortilla filled with Bean and cheese. Smothered with sauce and more cheese. (Do not include Guaca or sour cream)

Meat Burrito a la Carte

$11.95

10” flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat. Smothered with sauce and cheese. Do not includes guacamole or sour cream. Filling choice: Shredded Chicken, Shredded Beef, pork colorado, pork verde, Ground Beef. (Sub regular meat for steak, grilled chicken, or carnitas for +$2.50. Served with pico de gallo inside)

Enchilada Grande

$12.95

10” Corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat. Smothered with enchilada sauce and melted cheese. Topped with guacamole, sour cream, and tomatoes.

Shrimp Burrito

$16.95

10” flour tortilla filled with rice, 8 medium size shrimps cooked with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms. Smothered with burrito sauce and melted cheese. Topped with guacamole, sour cream, and tomatoes.

Burrito Frito

$9.95+

Burrito Seco

$13.50+

Rice& Bean Burrito a la Carte

$12.50

Dessert

Homemade Flan

$6.95

Caramel pudding, custard dessert with a layer of clear caramel sauce.

Buñuelos

$6.95

Deep-fried pieces of flour tortilla covered with cinnamon sugar. Topped with, honey, whipped cream, chocolate, and caramel sauce.

Fried Ice cream

$6.95

One big scoop of vanilla ice cream covered in corn flakes cereal. Topped with, honey, whipped cream, chocolate, and caramel sauce.

Kids Menu.

Kids Enchilada

$7.95

Kids Burrito

$7.95

Kids Bean Nachos

$7.95

Kids Cheese Nachos

$7.95

Kids Bean and Meat Nachos

$7.95

Kids Taco

$7.95

Kids Quesadilla

$7.95

Kids Fish and Fries

$7.95

Chicken Nuggets

$7.95

Kids Rice and Beans

$7.95

Kids Rice

$7.95

Kids Beans

$7.95

Mi Rancho Especialties

Plato Asado

$16.95

Your choice of a thin top sirloin steak, Or Grilled Chicken Breast. Topped with fried bell peppers and onions. Served with pico de gallo and guacamole. Add a fried jalapeño at no extra charge.

Carnitas De Puerco

$16.95

Traditional Fried roasted pork. Served with pico de gallo and guacamole.

Plato Mexicano

$16.95

Strips of Steak, Chicken or (Shrimp +$1), cooked with onions, carrots, celery, mushrooms, and bell peppers, in a juice red sauce based on tomatoes.

Plato Ranchero

$16.95

Steak, Chicken, or (Shrimp +$1)Cooked with onions, jalapeño, cilantro, and tomato. Served with pico de gallo and guacamole.

Plato a la crema

$16.95

Strips of Steak, Chicken, or (Shrimp +$1). Cooked with onion, carrots, celery, mushrooms, tomatoes, and bell peppers, in a juice sour cream sauce.

Arroz con pollo or Shrimp

$16.95

Strips of Chicken. Or Shrimp, cooked with onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms. Over a bed of corn tortilla covered with rice & melted jack cheese.

Pollo en Mole

$16.95

Slices of boneless chicken breast cooked in a sweet-spicy Mexican mole sauce.

Plato del diablo

$16.95

Your choice of Slices of boneless chicken breast or (Shrimp+$1), cooked with onions and mushrooms in spicy ketchup and red tomato sauce.

Chile Colorado

$15.95

Chunks of pork cooked in a tasty red chile sauce.

Chile Verde

$15.95

Chunks of pork cooked in a tasty green tomatillo sauce.

Sizzling Fajita

$18.95

Your choice of Vegetarian Or, marinated strips of meat, (Steak, or Chicken) Or (Shrimp +$1). Cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo and shredded cheese come on the side.

Chimichanga Grande

$17.95

Giant Deep-fried chimichanga filled with pico de gallo, cheese, and your choice of carne asada, pollo asado, carnitas de puerco, OR (seafood + $3) Topped with guacamole and sour cream. Do not include side tortillas.

Beef Liver with Onions

$16.95

Slices of liver cooked with sliced onions. Have it, mi rancho style by adding cilantro and jalapeno peppers.

Salads

Tostada

$9.50

Crispi corn tortilla covered with refried beans, your choice of meat, topped with lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, (guacamole or avocado) and tomatoes.

Taco Salad

$9.95

Deep-fried flour bowl, filled with your choice of meat, topped with lettuce, shredded cheese, deluxe, and tomatoes.

TacoTote

$10.95

10” fried flour big Taco shape. Layered with refried beans, your choice of meat, covered with lettuce, shredded cheese, deluxe, and tomatoes.

House Salad

$9.99

Lettuce, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, black beans, and shredded cheese.

Seafood

Camarones al Ajo (shrimp)

$17.99

8 medium size shrimp, cooked with butter, garlic, onions, and mushrooms.

Camarones Mi Rancho

$18.99

8 medium size shrimp wrapped in bacon and deep-fried. Over a bed of fried onions and mushrooms. Covered with melted jack cheese.

Shrimp or Crab Enchiladas

$17.99

Three enchiladas stuffed with sautéed with shrimp OR real crab. Any option, cooked with green onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms. Smothered with enchilada sauce and melted cheese. Topped with guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes.

Fish Fillet

$17.99

Fried garlic fish fillet covered with fried mushrooms and onions.

Pescado Frito

$18.99

Whole Fried tilapia fish. (Size varies). (takes up to 20 minutes to be cooked).

Sides

1/2 Guacamole

$2.50

1/2 Sour Cream

$0.99

Beans Side

$4.95

Burrito Sauce 16oz

$2.50

Burrito Sauce 8oz

$1.50

Cheddar Queso

$3.95+

Chips & Salsa Large

$8.00

Chips & Salsa Small

$6.00

Chips Togo-Large

$4.50

Chips Togo-Small

$3.00

Chopped Onions

$1.50

Cilantro Side

$1.50

Deluxe (guacamole and Sour Cream)

$5.50

Enchilada Sauce 16oz

$2.50

Enchilada Sauce 8oz

$1.50

Fresh Jalapeno Side

$1.50

Fried Jalapenos-2

$2.00

Fried Onios side

$3.50

Green Onion

$1.50

Green Salsa 16oz

$6.50

Green Salsa 8oz

$3.50

Guacamole Side

$4.95

Hot Carrots

$2.50

Lemon Side

$1.50

Lettuce Side

$1.00

Lime Side

$1.50

Mole Sauce

$6.75

Pickled Jalapenos side

$2.50

Pico de Gallo Side

$1.50

Rice and Beans Side

$7.95

Rice Side

$4.95

Salsa Togo 16oz

$3.95

Salsa Togo 8oz

$3.00

Shredded Cheese Side

$1.50

Sour Cream Side

$1.95

Tomatoes side

$1.50

Tortilla Side

$1.50

White Onions side

$1.00

Avocado Side

$3.50

4oz Bean Dip

$2.00

Chips and Salsa for Table

$6.00

Chips for table

$3.00

Soups

Tortilla Soup

$8.95

Tortilla soup is a traditional Mexican soup made of fried corn tortilla pieces, submerged into a broth of tomato, garlic, onion, and chile de árbol and spices. Topped with avocado, your choice of meat and jack cheese.

Menudo

$9.95

Traditional Mexican soup, made with cow's stomach in broth with a red chili pepper base and hominy. Served with lime, onions and jalapeños

Posole

$9.95

Traditional Mexican pozole (posole) is a rich, brothy soup made with pork, hominy, and red chiles. Served with Lettuce, onions, and lime.

Shrimp Cocktail Soup

$10.95+

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail is a combination of cooked shrimp, shrimp broth, pico de gallo and a touch of ketchup. Served Hot!

Tacos

Tacos Rancheros

$14.95

3 big Tacos. Soft fried corn tortillas topped with strips of steak or chicken cooked with bell peppers, onion, cilantro, jalapeño and tomatoes. Topped with guacamole.

3 Big Street Tacos

$13.95

Soft fried corn tortillas topped with your choice of meat. Topped with Onion, cilantro and black beans.

One Big Taco

$6.95

Soft fried corn tortilla topped with your choice of meat. Topped with Onion, cilantro and black beans.

4 small Street Tacos

$9.95

Soft fried corn tortillas topped with your choice of meat. Topped with Onion, cilantro and black beans.

Fish Taco

$6.95

6-inch soft corn tortilla filled with breaded fish. Topped with pico de gallo, lettuce and Tartar sauce.

Quesa-Birria Taco

$4.95

6” tortilla filled with seasoned shreeded beef, cheese, white onions, and cilantro.

Combo Plates

#1. One Enchilada

$9.95

#2. One Taco

$9.95

#3. Chimichanga

$11.95

#4. One Tamal

$9.95

#5. Taco & Enchilada

$11.95

#6. Two Enchiladas

$11.95

#7. Two Taquitos

$11.95

#7.1. One Taquito

$9.95

#8. Two Flautas

$11.95

#8.1. One Flauta

$9.95

#9. Two Tacos

$11.95

#10. One Chile Relleno

$9.95

#11. Avocado Tostada

$11.95

#12. Deluxe Tostada

$11.95

#13. Pork Verde Burrito

$11.95

#14. Shredded Chicken Burrito

$11.95

#15. Ground Beef Burrito

$11.95

#16. Grilled Chicken Burrito

$13.95

#17. Bean Burrito

$11.95

#18. Pork Colorado Burrito

$11.95

#19. Shredded Beef Burrito

$11.95

#20. Carne Asada Burrito

$13.95

#21. Pork Carnitas Burrito

$13.95

#22. One Street Taco

$11.95

#23. Chimichanga & Enchilada

$13.95

#24. Tamal & Enchilada

$13.95

#25. Chile Relleno & Enchilada

$13.95

#26. Enchilada, Taco, & Tostada

$13.95

#27. Chimichanga & Relleno

$15.95

#28. Two Burritos

$15.95

#29. Taco & Two Enchiladas

$13.95

#30. Three Tacos

$13.95

#31. Three Enchiladas

$13.95

#32. Four Tacos

$15.95

#33. Chimichanga & Taco

$13.95

#34. Taco, Tamal, & Enchilada

$15.95

#35. Taco, Relleno, Tamal

$15.95

#36. Tamal & Chile Relleno

$13.95

#37. Burrito & Enchilada

$13.95

#38. TacoTote

$11.95

#39. Enchilada & Two Tacos

$15.95

#40. Tamal, Relleno, & Enchilada

$15.95

#41. Two Street Tacos

$15.95

#42. Burrito Frito

$13.95

#43. Two Chile Rellenos

$13.95

#44. Two Tamales

$13.95

#45. Two Chimichangas

$15.95

#46. Tamal And Chimichanga

$15.95

#47. Three Small Cheese Quesadillas

$14.95

#48. Taco & Chile Relleno

$13.95

#49. Two Tostadas

$15.95

#50. Tamal & Tostada

$13.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Dine In, Takeout, have it delivered, and enjoy!

Location

1220 10th Avenue South, Great Falls, MT 59405

Directions

