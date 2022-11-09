Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Boudoir Bar Café
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
A European-inspired boutique and cafe offering handcrafted coffees, teas, sweet & savory treats and gelato.
Location
224 Central Ave. Suite A, Whitefish, MT 59937
Gallery