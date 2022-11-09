Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Boudoir Bar Café

No reviews yet

224 Central Ave. Suite A

Whitefish, MT 59937

Popular Items

Matcha Made In Heaven
Caramel Sea Salt Frappe
Iced Latte

HOT DRINKS

Espresso

Espresso

$3.25

1.5oz double shot

Americano

Americano

$3.50+

espresso & hot water

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$4.25+

a robust yet smooth artisanal blend

Pour Over

Pour Over

$5.25

slowly brewed for a full-bodied flavor

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$4.25+

freshly brewed coffee with steamed milk

Latte

Latte

$4.75+

espresso with steamed milk & light foam

Cappucino

Cappucino

$3.75+

espresso layered with steamed milk & foam

Flat White

Flat White

$4.00

espresso with steamed milk & microfoam

Cortado

Cortado

$3.75

espresso with equal parts steamed milk & very light foam

La Vida Mocha

La Vida Mocha

$5.75+

espresso & rich chocolate sauce with steamed milk

Spanish Latte

Spanish Latte

$5.75+

espresso, cinnamon, condensed milk and your milk of choice

Million Dollar Mocha

Million Dollar Mocha

$5.75+

Vegan treat! Espresso, cinnamon, agave nectar, rich chocolate sauce and oat milk.

Maple Nut Latte

Maple Nut Latte

$4.75+

espresso, hazelnut, maple spice and cinnamon with steamed milk

Chai Charmer

Chai Charmer

$5.25+

spice-infused, subtly sweet tea with steamed milk

Good As Gold

Good As Gold

$5.75+

(caffeine-free) healing turmeric and spice mix with steamed milk

Matcha Made In Heaven

Matcha Made In Heaven

$5.75+

pure, antioxidant-rich green tea powder with cinnamon, honey & steamed milk

A Perfect Matcha

A Perfect Matcha

$4.00+

pure, antioxidant-rich green tea powder with steamed milk

Honey Lavender LATTE

Honey Lavender LATTE

$5.75+

espresso, honey, lavender syrup and Himalayan sea salt with steamed milk. garnished with dried lavender

Honey Lavender MATCHA

Honey Lavender MATCHA

$5.75+
The Beet Goes On

The Beet Goes On

$5.25+

organic cinnamon, ginger, clove & beet root with steamed milk (caffeine-free)

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

(kid friendly!) rich chocolate sauce with steamed milk

Steamer

Steamer

$2.75+

(kid friendly!) steamed milk with flavor of choice

Butterfly Pea Latte

Butterfly Pea Latte

$5.25+

butterfly pea flower, jasmine green tea and honey with steamed milk

London Fog

London Fog

$5.00+

organic earl grey tea latte, lightly sweetened with lavender and French vanilla with steamed milk

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$4.25
Hot Tea Latte

Hot Tea Latte

$5.25+

your choice of organic tea with steamed milk

Salted Caramel Latte

$5.75+

espresso, caramel sauce and Himalayan sea salt with steamed milk

COLD DRINKS

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$6.25

espresso with milk on ice

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

$3.50

freshly pulled espresso & water on ice

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$4.75

our robust blend on ice

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.75

a robust yet smooth artisanal blend

Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$6.25

cold brew coffee charged with nitrogen to give it a rich, velvety head of foam

Iced Spanish Latte

Iced Spanish Latte

$6.75

espresso, cinnamon, condensed milk and your milk of choice shaken with ice

Iced $ Million Dollar Mocha $

$6.75
Iced Maple Nut Latte

Iced Maple Nut Latte

$6.50

espresso, hazelnut, maple spice and cinnamon with milk on ice

Vietnamese Coffee

Vietnamese Coffee

$6.75

French roast coffee dripped through a Vietnamese coffee filter (phin), with condensed milk on ice

Iced London Fog

$6.50

organic earl grey tea latte, lightly sweetened with lavender and French vanilla with milk on ice

Iced Chai Charmer

Iced Chai Charmer

$6.75

spice-infused, subtly sweet tea with milk on ice

Iced Honey Lavender LATTE

$6.50

espresso, honey, lavender syrup, Himalayan sea salt and milk shaken with ice

Iced Butterfly Pea Latte

$6.75

butterfly pea flower, jasmine green tea and honey with milk on ice

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$4.25

Iced Good As Gold

$5.25
Gold Rush Blended

Gold Rush Blended

$7.25

comforting iced blend of turmeric, spices, French vanilla and milk

Iced Matcha Made In Heaven

Iced Matcha Made In Heaven

$6.75

pure, antioxidant-rich green tea powder with cinnamon, honey & milk over ice

Iced Perfect Matcha

Iced Perfect Matcha

$6.50

pure, antioxidant-rich green tea powder with milk over ice

Iced Hony Lav MATCHA

$6.75

organic matcha, honey, lavender syrup and milk shaken with ice

Iced The Beet Goes On

Iced The Beet Goes On

$6.75

organic beet root, cinnamon, ginger and clove with milk over ice

Green Goodness Smoothie

Green Goodness Smoothie

$8.25

a healthy blend of spinach, pineapple, mango, banana, coconut water & agave

Triple Berry Bliss Smoothie

Triple Berry Bliss Smoothie

$8.25

a blissful blend of strawberries, blueberries, blackberries, banana, coconut water, vanilla Greek yogurt and ground chia seeds

Tropical Paradise Smoothie

Tropical Paradise Smoothie

$8.25Out of stock

a refreshing blend of pineapple, mango, strawberries, banana, coconut water and vanilla Greek yogurt

Strawberries and Creme

Strawberries and Creme

$7.25

strawberries blended with cream and ice

Vanilla Matcha Frappe

Vanilla Matcha Frappe

$7.25

sweet matcha green tea and French vanilla blended with cream and ice

Caramel Sea Salt Frappe

Caramel Sea Salt Frappe

$7.25

caramel sauce, coffee, Himalayan sea salt and brown sugar blended with cream and ice

Mocha Chip Frappe

Mocha Chip Frappe

$7.25

coffee and chocolate-covered espresso beans blended with cream and ice

Iced Salted Caramel Latte

$6.50

espresso, caramel sauce, Himalayan sea salt and milk shaken with ice

Cacao Banana Protein

$9.25

cacao, banana, almond butter and collagen protein blended with almond milk and ice

Strawberry Matcha Dream

$7.25Out of stock

Raspberry Lemonade

$6.25Out of stock

Kids Milk

$3.75

Iced La Vida Mocha

$6.75

FOOD

Farmer Ry

Farmer Ry

$11.25

house-made mayo spread, smashed avocado and grated egg topped with avocado oil drizzle and seasoning on sourdough toast

Farmer Sam

$10.25

smashed avocado with lemon juice, sea salt and red pepper flakes on sourdough toast

Bella Mozzarella

Bella Mozzarella

$9.25

marinated heirloom tomatoes and fresh mozzarella balls topped with a balsamic drizzle on sourdough toast.

Montana Morning

$8.25

crunchy sunbutter and huckleberry jam on buttered sourdough toast

Belgian Sweet Waffle

Belgian Sweet Waffle

$5.75

sweet waffle dusted with powdered sugar, with choice of mixed berry compote or chocolate dipping sauce CHURRO STYLE: butter-brushed & rolled in cinnamon sugar *make it a waffle sundae & add a scoop of gelato for +$3.00

Ham & Havarti Croissant

Ham & Havarti Croissant

$9.25

Black Forest ham with melted Havarti cheese on a toasted croissant

Funky Monkey

Funky Monkey

$8.25

crunchy sunbutter and sliced banana drizzled with chocolate sauce on buttered sourdough toast

Churro Style Waffle

$5.75

sweet waffle butter brushed and rolled in cinnamon sugar with choice of mixed berry compote, caramel or chocolate sauce

Power Crunch

Power Crunch

$8.25

crunchy sunbutter, sliced banana and blueberries drizzled with agave on buttered sourdough toast

Waffle Sundae

$8.25

sweet waffle and a scoop of vanilla bean gelato topped with your choice of chocolate or caramel drizzle

Overnight Oats

Overnight Oats

$6.25Out of stock

rolled oats with milk served with brown sugar, cinnamon, nuts and maple syrup

Egg Salad Croissant

$9.25Out of stock

classic house-made egg salad on a toasted croissant

Plain Toast with Butter

$4.00Out of stock

sourdough toast

SNACKS + CANDY

Candy Kittens

Candy Kittens

$6.00
c'est BONBON

c'est BONBON

$6.00
Baru Bars

Baru Bars

$4.25
Bjorn Qorn

Bjorn Qorn

$3.50

COFFEE BEANS

Trapper Creek Decaf

Trapper Creek Decaf

$18.00Out of stock
Holler Mountain

Holler Mountain

$18.00
Hair Bender

Hair Bender

$18.00

COLD CASE

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$3.50
Bottled *SPARKLING* Water

Bottled *SPARKLING* Water

$3.50

Bottled Alkaline Water

$3.50Out of stock
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$3.50
Strange Magic - Stumptown

Strange Magic - Stumptown

$4.50Out of stock
Manguava - Whalebird Kombucha

Manguava - Whalebird Kombucha

$5.75
Dry Hopped Pamplemousse - Whalebird Kombucha

Dry Hopped Pamplemousse - Whalebird Kombucha

$5.75
Lavender Lemonade - Whalebird Kombucha

Lavender Lemonade - Whalebird Kombucha

$5.75Out of stock
Oatly - Stumptown Cold Brew

Oatly - Stumptown Cold Brew

$4.75Out of stock
Horchata & Oatly - Stumptown Cold Brew

Horchata & Oatly - Stumptown Cold Brew

$4.75Out of stock
Grapefruit Quince - Rishi Sparkling Botanicals

Grapefruit Quince - Rishi Sparkling Botanicals

$4.75
Schisandra Berry - Rishi Sparkling Botanicals

Schisandra Berry - Rishi Sparkling Botanicals

$4.75
Elderberry Maqui - Rishi Sparkling Botanicals

Elderberry Maqui - Rishi Sparkling Botanicals

$4.75

Black Lemon - Rishi Sparkling Botanicals

$4.75Out of stock
Chocolate - Stumptown Cold Brew

Chocolate - Stumptown Cold Brew

$4.75Out of stock
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A European-inspired boutique and cafe offering handcrafted coffees, teas, sweet & savory treats and gelato.

Website

Location

224 Central Ave. Suite A, Whitefish, MT 59937

Directions

