Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Sable Coffee

214 Reviews

$

625 Treeline Dr

Kalispell, MT 59901

Popular Items

Latte
Sable Espresso Over Ice
Stockholm - Cinnamon & Honey Flat White

DRINKS

Blended

Dairy Free Choc Banana Smoothie 16 oz

$6.25

Dairy Free Strawberry Banana Smoothie 16 oz

$6.25

Dairy Free Super Green Smoothie 16 oz

$6.25

Chocolate Banana Smoothie 16 oz

$6.25

Strawberry Banana Smoothie 16 oz

$6.25

Super Green Smoothie 16 oz

$6.25

Protein Shake 16 oz

$6.95

Andes Mint Frappe

$4.75+

Chai Tea Frappe

$4.75+

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Frappe- cinn, van, whip, cereal crunch topping

$4.75+

Coffee Frappe

$4.75+

Creamy Caramel Frappe

$4.75+

Espresso Mudslide Frappe

$4.75+

Flavored Frappe

$4.75+

Jitterbug Frappe

$4.75+

Key Lime Frappe

$4.75+

Matcha Green Tea Frappe

$4.75+

Mocha Frappe

$4.75+

Orange Cream Frappe

$4.75+

Pina Colada Cream Frappe

$4.75+

Pumpkin Pie Frappe

$4.75+

Razzleberry Frappe

$4.75+

Shamrock Shake

$4.75+

Smore's Frappe

$4.75+

Strawberries + Cream Frappe

$4.75+

Unicorn Frappe

$4.75+

White Mocha Frappe

$4.75+

Blue Lotus Cream Frappe

$4.75+

Pink Lotus Cream Frappe

$4.75+

Red Lotus Cream Frappe

$4.75+

Brewed

Café Au Lait

$1.95+

Dark Roast Brewed Coffee

$1.95+

Medium Roast Brewed Coffee

$1.95+

To Go Carafe - 96 oz

$15.95

Campfire Cold Brew

$4.25+

Cold Brew

$3.50+

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

$4.25+

Salted Caramel Sweet Cream Cold Brew

$4.25+

Sweet Vanilla Cold Brew

$4.25+

Espresso

Americano

$2.95+

Cappuccino

$3.95+

Espresso

$2.45

Iced Americano

$2.95+

Iced Espresso

$2.45

Sable Espresso Over Ice

$5.25+

Shot In The Dark

$2.70+

Sweet Espresso Over Ice

$4.75+

Triple White

$3.25+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.25+

Cardamom White Chocolate

$4.25+

Cinnamon Roll Latte

$4.25+

Eggnog Latte

$4.25+

Flat White

$4.65+

Holiday Spice- White Chocolate, Cinnamon, & Peppermint

$4.25+

Latte

$3.95+

Latte Breve

$4.50+

Latte Macchiato

$4.25+

Mocha

$4.25+

Nutty Irishman- Irish Cream & Toffee Nut

$4.25+

Peppermint Mocha

$4.25+

Peppermint White Mocha

$4.25+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.25+

SF White Chocolate Mocha

$4.25+

Sweet Cinnamon- Cinnamon & Pure Cane

$4.25+

Valentine - Rasp & Mocha

$4.25+

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.25+

White Huckleberry Mocha

$4.25+

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$4.25+

Iced Cinnamon Roll Latte

$4.25+

Iced Eggnog Latte

$4.25+

Iced Flat White

$4.65+

Iced Latte

$3.95+

Iced Latte Breve

$4.50+

Iced Latte Macchiato

$4.25+

Iced Mocha

$4.25+

Iced Peppermint Mocha

$4.25+

Iced Peppermint White Mocha

$4.25+

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.25+

Iced Sugar Free White Mocha

$4.25+

Iced Sweet Cinnamon Pure Cane & Cinnamon

$4.25+

Iced Valentine Mocha & Raspberry

$4.25+

Iced White Chocolate Mocha

$4.25+

Iced White Huckleberry Mocha

$4.25+

SAMOAS ESPRESSO- shaken, van, coconut, carm, almond milk, choc drizz

$4.25+

Other

Caramel Apple Cider

$1.95+

Hot Chocolate

$1.95+

Steamer

$1.95+

Huck Lemonade- Caffeine

$3.95+

Huck Lemonade- Decaf

$3.25+

Ice Water

$0.00+

Italian Cream

$3.25+

Lemonade

$2.75+

Orange Juice

$2.75+

Passion Pineapple Refresher

$3.25+

Pink Coconut

$3.25+

Red Bull Italian Soda

$6.25

Triple Berry Refresher

$3.25+

Blue Lotus Refresher

$3.95+

Red Lotus Refresher

$3.95+

Pink Lotus Refresher

$3.95+

Lotus Lemonade Refresher

$3.95+

LOVE BUG- Lem, Soda Water, Rasp

$3.25+

PINK KISS- Pink Lot, Rasp, Van, Cream

$3.95+

SHAMROCK SLUSH- Green Apple, Decaf Lemonade

$3.25+

LUCKY LOTUS- Red & Blue Lot, Lime & Van, Green Whip

$3.95+

SPRING SLUSH- Red lotus, coconut, passion

$3.95+

PATRIOTIC PUNCH- Blue Lotus, coconut, blue rasp, red whip

$3.95+

SUNSET BLVD- Pink Lotus, Decaf Lem, Huckle, Lav, coconut milk

$3.95+

FEELIN' PEACHY- Pink Lotus, Peach, Peach Ring

$3.95+

Apple Juice

$2.75

Tea

Chai Tea Latte

$3.75+

London Fog - Vanilla

$3.75+

Matcha Green Tea Latte

$3.75+

Tea Bag

$0.60

Tea Latte

$3.75+

ImmuniTEA

$3.75+

Iced Black Tea

$2.35+

Iced Blackberry Black Tea

$3.75+

Iced Chai Latte

$3.75+

Iced Green Tea

$2.35+

Iced Mango Black Tea

$3.75+

Iced Matcha Latte

$3.75+

Iced Passion Fruit Tea

$2.35+

Iced Peach Green Tea

$3.75+

Iced Raspberry Passion Tea

$3.75+

Alpine Berry

$2.35+

Chamomile Organic

$2.35+

Detox

$2.35+

Earl Grey Organic

$2.35+

English Breakfast Organic

$2.35+

Invigorate

$2.35+Out of stock

Peppermint Organic

$2.35+

Jasmine Petal Green

$2.35+

Trip Around The World

Barbados- Lotus lemonade, Huckleberry Slush

$3.95+

Bora Bora- Vanilla Cold Brew, Splash of Coconut milk

$3.95+

Havana- Lotus Lemonade, Watermelon, & Frosted Mint Refresher

$3.95+

Jamaican- Red Lotus, Peach, Coconut, & Splash of OJ

$3.95+

Malibu- Pink Lotus Cream, Coconut, & Pineapple

$3.95+

Okinawa- Iced Pineapple Matcha

$3.95+

Thailand- White Chocolate, & Coconut Frappe

$3.95+

Waikiki- Blue Lotus, Blue Raspberry, & Coconut Refresher

$3.95+

Athens - Caramel & White Mocha

$3.95+

Dubai - Dirty Chai & Sweetened Condensed Milk

$3.95+

Madrid - Cinnamon & Vanilla Macchiato, with Almond Milk & Caramel Drizz

$3.95+

New York - Toffeenut & White Mocha with Salted Caramel Drizz

$3.95+

Oslo - Black & White

$3.95+

Stockholm - Cinnamon & Honey Flat White

$3.95+

Toronto - Caramel Mocha

$3.95+

National Parks

Badlands

$4.75+

Death Valley

$7.25

Glacier

$3.95+

Grand Canyon

$3.95+

Yosemite

$4.25+

Zion

$3.25+

FOOD

Bacon Egg Cheese English Muffin

$6.25

Berry Banana Coconut Oatmeal

$4.75

Blackberry Peach Scone

$3.95

Blueberry Cream Puff

$3.95

Blueberry Lemon White Choc. Scone

$3.95

Breakfast Wrap

$6.75

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Oatmeal

$4.75

Caramel Rolls

$4.75

Chocolate Croissant

$4.75

Ham Swiss Croissant

$6.25

Ham Egg Cheddar Croissant

$6.25

Huckleberry Roll

$4.75

Oatmeal

$4.75

Pumpkin Scone

$3.95Out of stock

Strawberry Cream Puff

$3.95

Swedish Cardamom Roll

$4.75

Waffle

$3.95

Yogurt Parfait

$5.75

Gingerbread Scone

$3.95Out of stock

Sausage & Cheddar Jack Frittata

$5.75

Veggie & Cheddar Jack Frittata

$5.75
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markDrive-Thru
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

625 Treeline Dr, Kalispell, MT 59901

Directions

