Dessert Palace 2901 Brooks St D-5

2901 Brooks St D-5

Missoula, MT 59801

Boba

Milk Teas

Classic Milk Tea

Classic Milk Tea

Thai Tea

Thai Tea

Jasmine Tea

Jasmine Tea

Green Tea (Matcha)

Green Tea (Matcha)

Coffee

Coffee

Speciality Bobas (24 OZ ONLY)

Tiger Tea Boba

Tiger Tea Boba

$8.00

Classic Milk Tea with Brown Sugar Syrup, Choice of Milk and Sea Salt Foam

Brown Sugar Boba

Brown Sugar Boba

$8.00

Brown Sugar Milk Tea with Choice of Milk and Brown Sugar Syrup

Lemonade Boba

Lemonade Boba

$8.00

Lemonade with Choice of Fruit Puree

Green Sea Tea Boba

Green Sea Tea Boba

$8.00

Green Tea Latte topped with Sea Salt Cream Foam

Green Apple Boba

Green Apple Boba

$8.00

Granny Smith Apple and Green Apple Syrup blended into a Refreshing Slush

Pina Colada Boba

Pina Colada Boba

$8.00

Pineapple Smoothie with Coconut Cream

Butterfly Pea Boba

Butterfly Pea Boba

$8.00

Butterfly Pea Tea with choice of Strawberry or Mango Puree and Choice of Milk

Strawberries and Cream Boba

Strawberries and Cream Boba

$8.00

Strawberry Puree and Syrup blended with Choice of Milk and topped with Whipped Cream

Fruit Drinks

Coconut

Coconut

Dragonfruit

Dragonfruit

Honeydew

Honeydew

Lychee

Lychee

Mango

Mango

Papaya

Papaya

Peach

Peach

Pineapple

Pineapple

Raspberry

Raspberry

Strawberry

Strawberry

Huckleberry

Huckleberry

Taro

Taro

Watermelon

Watermelon

Fresh Fruit Smoothies

Fresh Avocado

Fresh Avocado

Fresh Strawberry

Fresh Strawberry

Fresh Juice

Juice

Green Juice (8 OZ)

Green Juice (8 OZ)

$6.00

Apple, Celery, Cucumber, Spinach, Kale

Green Smoothie (16 OZ)

Green Smoothie (16 OZ)

$9.00

Banana, Chia Seeds, Spinach, Kale, Agave Nectar, Almond Milk

Sweet Summer (8 OZ)

Sweet Summer (8 OZ)

$6.00

Watermelon, Orange, Lemon

CCA (8 OZ)

CCA (8 OZ)

$6.00

Carrot, Celery, Apple

Orange Juice (8 OZ)

Orange Juice (8 OZ)

$5.00

Just Orange

Sweet & Spicy OJ (8 OZ)

Sweet & Spicy OJ (8 OZ)

$6.00

Carrot, Ginger, Orange

Dessert Menu

Regular Mochi

Sesame Mochi

Sesame Mochi

$2.50Out of stock
Peanut Mochi

Peanut Mochi

$2.50Out of stock
Pandan Coconut Mochi

Pandan Coconut Mochi

$2.50Out of stock
Red Bean Mochi

Red Bean Mochi

$2.50Out of stock

Mochi Ice Cream

Citrus Mochi Ice Cream

Citrus Mochi Ice Cream

$2.50Out of stock
Green Tea Mochi Ice Cream

Green Tea Mochi Ice Cream

$2.50
Mango Mochi Ice Cream

Mango Mochi Ice Cream

$2.50
Oreo Mochi Ice Cream

Oreo Mochi Ice Cream

$2.50Out of stock
Strawberry Mochi Ice Cream

Strawberry Mochi Ice Cream

$2.50
Vanilla Mochi Ice Cream

Vanilla Mochi Ice Cream

$2.50

Desserts

Falooda

Falooda

$9.00

Vanilla & Strawberry Ice Cream, Tapioca Pudding, Jellies, Custard & Coconut Cream

Yangon Ice Salad

Yangon Ice Salad

$9.00

Shaved Ice, Fruity Syrup, Grass Jelly, Roasted Peanuts, Rainbow Jelly & Condensed Milk

Burmese Pudding Delight

Burmese Pudding Delight

$9.00

White Bread, Sticky Rice, Tapioca Pudding & Coconut Jelly, Topped w/ Sweet Coconut Cream

Thai Style Sweet Roti Pancake with Banana

Thai Style Sweet Roti Pancake with Banana

$9.00

Bananas topped w/Sweetened Condensed Milk, sandwiched between two pieces of Roti (Plata)

Thai Mango Coconut Sticky Rice

Thai Mango Coconut Sticky Rice

$6.00

Sticky White or Black Rice, Sliced Mango & Sweet Coconut Cream

Traditional Sticky Black Rice

Traditional Sticky Black Rice

$6.00

Sticky Black Rice w/ Shaved Coconut & Sesame Seeds

Coconut Jelly

Coconut Jelly

$5.00

Coconut Milk, Agar Agar, Sugar, & Salt

Small Fruit Cup

Small Fruit Cup

$5.00

Fresh Cut Fruit 12 OZ (Assorted)

Snow Cones

Snow Cones

$4.00

Strawberry, Watermelon, Lime, Raspberry

Cookies

Cookies

$3.00
Croissant

Croissant

$3.00
Danishes

Danishes

$3.50

Large Fruit Cup

$8.00

Bagels

Plain Bagel

$3.00

Everything Bagel

$3.00

Cheddar Bagel

$3.00

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$3.00

Savory Menu

Sandwiches

California Club Sandwich

California Club Sandwich

$10.00

Roasted Turkey & Bacon w/Avocado, Lettuce, & Tomato w/Mayo On White or Wheat Bread

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Homemade Chicken Salad & Lettuce On a Croissant

BLT

BLT

$10.00

Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato w/Mayo On White or Wheat Bread

Ham & Cheese

Ham & Cheese

$10.00

Ham & Cheddar w/Lettuce, Tomato & Cucumber w/Mayo & Honey Mustard On White or Wheat Bread

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$10.00

A Homemade Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Onion, & Tomato On White Bread

Roast Beef & Swiss

Roast Beef & Swiss

$10.00

Roast Beef, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion w/Mayo & Horseradish On Wheat Bread

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$3.00
PBJ

PBJ

$5.00

Build Your Own

$10.00

Special of the Day

$10.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Crutons and Grape Tomatoes w/ a Caesar Dressing Add Chicken (+$2)

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$9.00

Two Wedges of Ice Berg Lettuce, Bacon Bits, Grape Tomatoes, Sliced Hard Boiled Egg, Red Onion, Shredded Cheddar w/ a Chunky Blue Cheese Dressing

House Salad

House Salad

$9.00

Mixed Greens, Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Onions, Shredded Cheddar, Cucumber, Bacon Bits, Crispy Onions w/ a Ranch Dressing Add Ham or Turkey (+$2)

Mandarin Orange Salad

Mandarin Orange Salad

$9.00

Mixed Greens, Mandarin Oranges, Crispy Noodles, Walnuts, Dried Cranberries w/ a Ginger Sesame Dressing Add Chicken (+$2)

Tea Leaf Salad

Tea Leaf Salad

$9.00

Romaine Lettuce, Fried Garlic, Sliced Tomatoes, Assorted Cripsy Fried Beans, Sesame Seeds, Roasted Peanuts tossed w/ Burmese Pickled Tea Leaves

Soup of the Day

8 OZ Cup

$4.00

Hot Drinks

Hot Coffee

Regular

Decaf

Drinks

Bottled Sodas

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$2.50

Orange Fanta

$2.50

Minute Lemonade

$2.50

Small Fountain

$3.00

Large Fountain

$3.50

Small Refill

$1.00

AHA

$2.00

Water

Bottled Water

$1.00
Boba, desserts, and many more.

2901 Brooks St D-5, Missoula, MT 59801

