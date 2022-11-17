  • Home
  • Montana Jack's Restaurant & Casino - Missoula
Montana Jack's Restaurant & Casino - Missoula

709 Reviews

$$

2021 South Ave W

Missoula, MT 59801-6505

Popular Items

All American Bacon Cheeseburger
GF Chicken Fingers (4)
Jack's Chop Sandwich

All Day Breakfast.

CFS & Eggs

$14.99

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs tender Certified Angus Beef ® steak, fresh fried to perfection and topped with country gravy, served with two eggs. 11.99

Appeteasers

Gluten Free Mushrooms (20)

$10.99

Soups & Salads

Crispy Chicken Salad

$13.99

fresh lettuce, sharp cheddar cheese, diced chicken tenders, egg crumbles, bacon crumbles, cucumbers and diced tomatoes.

Gluten Free Crispy Ckn Salad

$14.99

fresh lettuce, sharp cheddar cheese, diced gluten free chicken tenders, egg crumbles, bacon crumbles, cucumbers and diced tomatoes.

12 oz. Ranch To Go

$9.00

Burgers & more

All American Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.99

a juicy Certified Angus Beef ® burger topped with crispy bacon strips and melted American cheese, garnished with fresh, crispy shredded lettuce, sliced ripe tomatoes and mayo on a toasted Wheat Montana bun.

Whiskey Jack BBQ Burger

$13.99

Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce and a juicy Certified Angus Beef ® burger, melted cheddar cheese and a crispy onion ring served on a toasted bun with fresh, crispy shredded lettuce, ripe tomatoes and chipotle mayo.

MT Jack's Burger

$14.99

Certified Angus Beef ®our crown jewel! a juicy Certified Angus Beef ® patty topped with American cheese, sliced ham, a grilled grade A egg and bacon strips on a toasted Wheat Montana bun, dressed with mayo, fresh sliced tomatoes and fresh, crispy shredded lettuce.

Cheese Burger

$13.49

Mushrooms Lovers Burger

$14.49

mounds of seasoned sautéed mushrooms, garlic butter, melted Swiss cheese on a juicy Certified Angus Beef ® patty, served on a fresh toasted Wheat Montana bun, garnished with mayo

Gluten Free Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.49

Gluten Free Montana Jack's Burger

$15.99

Gluten Free Mushroom Burger

$14.49

Gluten Free BBQ Burger

$14.49

Gluten Free Cheese Burger

$14.49

Chicken, Chops & Fish Sand

Jack's Chop Sandwich

$13.49

a real Butte, a center cut pork chop hand-breaded with a crispy batter, dressed with mayo, tomatoes, onions, pickles, fresh, crispy shredded lettuce and mustard.

Really good Pork Chop Sandwich

$13.49

our hand breaded, center-cut pork chop fried crispy golden brown with melted American cheese garnished with mayo, ripe tomatoes, fresh, crispy shredded lettuce and dill pickles.

Crispy Ckn Bacon Sand

$13.49

your choice of fried chicken tenders or seasoned chicken, honey mustard, sharp cheddar cheese, fresh tomatoes and bacon crumbles

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$13.49

our crispy chicken tenders brushed with our Nashville sweet & hot sauce, on a steak roll, dressed with mayo, sliced tomatoes, pickles and fresh, crispy shredded lettuce.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.49

our famous fried crispy chicken or seasoned chicken on a toasted hoagie bun, garnished with mayo, tomatoes, pickles, onions and fresh, crispy shredded lettuce.

Gluten Free Jack's Chop

$14.99

Gluten Free Pork Chop

$14.99

Gluten Free Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Sandwiches

French Dip

$13.99

thin sliced, juicy Certified Angus Beef ® roast beef with melted Swiss cheese, piled on a steak roll, served with au jus for dipping.

BLT Lovers

$10.99

five thick slices of crisp Daily’s bacon, fresh, crispy shredded lettuce, ripe tomatoes and mayo on a lightly toasted, thick-sliced sourdough bread.

Gluten Free French Dip

$14.99

Philly Chz Stk

$13.99

thin sliced Certified Angus Beef ® roast beef, sautéed onions, peppers, mushrooms and melted American cheese piled on a toasted hoagie bun.

Chipotle Philly Chz Stk

$13.99

Certified Angus Beef ® roast beef sautéed with onions, peppers, jalapeno’s topped with melted pepper-jack cheese, Daily’s bacon and dressed with chipotle mayo.

Specialties

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.99

a Certified Angus Beef ® steak breaded and fried golden brown, served with potato browns with country gravy and a side salad.

GF Chicken Fingers (4)

$14.99

Sides

Basket of Fries

$3.99

Basket ofSweet Potato Tots

$3.99

Side Fries

$1.99

Sd Tater Tots

$2.29

Sub Gluten Free Bun

$1.49

Sub Sweet Potato Tots

$0.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Kid's PM

Kid Tenders

$6.49

Desserts

Toffee Cake

$5.99
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

2021 South Ave W, Missoula, MT 59801-6505

