ENZO Italian Restaurant

Popular Items

Tiramuso
Venetian Mac and Cheese
Ceasar Salad

Salads

Ceasar Salad

$12.00

Heart of Romaine | Focaccia Croutons | Parmigiana Reggiano | Caesar Dressing | Hard Boiled Egg

Honey Truffle Salad

$16.00

Arugula | Beet | Candied Walnut | Blue Cheese | Honey Truffle Vinaigrette | Tarragon

Caprese Salad

$13.00

Fresh Garden Tomato | Basil | Mozzarella | Balsamic | Olive Oil

Misto Salad

$19.00

Prawns | Prosciutto | Romaine | Tomato | Parmigiana Reggiano | Pepperoncini Vinaigrette

House Salad

$11.00

Romaine | Arugula | Gorgonzola | Candied Walnut | Cranberry | Choice of Dressing

Soup & Salad Platter

$10.00

Your option of House, Caesar or Misto Salad with our Tortellini Soup

Handheld

Muffuletta

$16.00

Salami | Capicola | Provolone | Olive Tapenade

Meatball

$16.00

Rhonda's Meatballs | Mozzarella | Marinara

Salumi

$14.00

Ham | Salami | Provolone | Pecorino | Basil | Pepperoncini Vinaigrette

Proscuitto Di Parma

$18.00

Mozzarella | Parmigiana Reggiano | Tomato | Arugula | Prosciutto | Gremolata

Caprese

$12.00

Fresh Mozzarella | Basil | Garden Tomato | Olive Oil | Balsamic

Turkey Pineapple

$14.00

Arugula | Roasted Garlic Aioli | Provolone

Pasta

Rhondas Spaghetti & Meatball

$16.00

Marinara | Spaghetti | Meatball | Parmigiana Reggiano

Rhonda's Spaghetti

$12.00

Marinara | Spaghetti | Parmigiana Reggiano

Fettuccini Alfedo

$16.00

Chicken | Cream | Parmigiana Reggiano

Rosemary Chicken Ravioli

$17.00Out of stock

Ravioli Stuffed With Chicken and Rosemary | Cream | Lemon | Thyme | Mushroom

Bolognese

$18.00

Pappardelle Pasta | Parmigiana Reggiano | San Marzano Tomato | Ground Beef | Italian Sausage

Venetian Mac and Cheese

$14.00

Fontina | Mozzarella | Parmigiana Reggiano | Breadcrumbs | Prosciutto

Chef Features Lunch

Arrosticini

$16.00

Marinated and Grilled Lamb Skewer | Heirloom Tomato | Sweet Onion | Tzatziki with hints of strawberry, basil and lemon

Antipasto Insalata

$14.00

Romaine | Olives | Pepperoncini | Red Onion | Mozzarella | Soppressata | Basil

Caprese Gnocchi

$22.00

Gnocchi | Burrata | Balsamico | Tomato | Olive Oil | Basil

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$15.00

Fried Chicken Breast | Pesto Aioli | Arugula | Fresh Mozzarella | On Focaccia

Monterosa

$12.00Out of stock

A creamy mix of mascarpone and ricotta cheese | Divided by a delicate layer of sponge cake | Topped with strawberries | Locally Sourced From Risen Indeed Cakes & Pastries

Preferiti

Bruschetta Trio

$12.00

Your choice of | Traditional Bruschetta | Pear Prosciutto | Seasonal Bruschetta

Spicy Italian Fries

$8.00

Crispy Fries | Italian Herbs | Spices | Parmigiana Reggiano

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Sea Bass | Fries | Fried Capers | Tartar

Soups

Tomato Tortelinni

$6.00

A mixture of carrots, onion, squash and zucchini in savory a tomato broth

Kid's Food

Kid's Spaghetti

$9.00

Marinara | Parmigianna Reggiano | Spaghetti Pasta

Kid's Fettuccini Alfredo

$10.00

Heavy Cream | Parmiganna Reggiano | Fettuccine Pasta

Kid's PB&J

$6.00

Creamy Peanut Butter | House made jam on grilled white bread

Kid's Macaroni and Cheese

$10.00

A creamy savory cheese sauce with elbow mac

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Grilled white bread with mozzarella cheese with your choice of Fries or Fruit

Kid's Chicken Strips

$8.00

Two crispy chicken strips with your choice of fries or fruit

Sides

Side Aioli

$1.00

Side Alfredo Sauce

$3.00

Side Arrabiatta

$2.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Balsamic

$1.00

Side Bella Mushroom

$5.00

Side Bolognese Sauce

$3.00

Side Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Chicken

$6.00

Side Focaccia

$3.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Gremolata

$1.00

Side House Salad

$6.00

Side Lemon Basil Puree

$0.50

Side Marinara

$2.00

Side Meatball

$6.00

Side Of Fruit

$3.00

Side Pepperoncini Vinaigrette

$1.00

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Red Wine Vinaigrette

$1.00

Side Seasonal Veggies

$4.00

Side Tartar

$1.00

Dessert

Tiramuso

$13.00

This Italian Classic Is Infused With Dark Roast Espresso Coffee Between Layers of Creamy Mascarpone Mousse Blended With Coffee Liqueur and Covered with whipped cream.

Pumpkin Spice Canoli

$11.00

A deep-fried tube of pastry filled with pumpkin spiced flavored ricotta cheese and cream cheese.

Raspberry Brulee Cheesecake

$12.00

A silken smooth white chocolate cheese all a-swirl with vibrant red raspberry. Hand-fired and glazed in simple elegance

Italian Lemon Cream Cake

$12.00

Layers of yellow cake filled with Italian lemon cream finished with vanilla cake crumb on the sides. Lightly dusted with confectioners sugar

Seasonal Gelato

$8.00

Two scoops of a rich, creamy base full of crunchy almond and chocolate flavored cookies!

Dolce Grande Board

$30.00

An assortment of all our special desserts

Kids Gelato

$3.00

One scoop of a rich, creamy base full of crunchy almond and chocolate flavored cookies!

Monterosa

$12.00

A creamy mix of mascarpone and ricotta cheese | Divided by a delicate layer of sponge cake | Topped with strawberries | Locally Sourced From Risen Indeed Cakes & Pastries

ENZO is a fine casual dining restaurant that will provide diners in Moses Lake and surrounding areas with a fun, traditional Italian ambience with a modern twist. Unique to our area, the menu will feature authentic Italian dishes and an array of wine, cocktails, beer, and non-alcoholic drinks.

1345 S Pioneer Way, Moses Lake, WA 98837

Directions

