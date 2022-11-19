ENZO Italian Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
ENZO is a fine casual dining restaurant that will provide diners in Moses Lake and surrounding areas with a fun, traditional Italian ambience with a modern twist. Unique to our area, the menu will feature authentic Italian dishes and an array of wine, cocktails, beer, and non-alcoholic drinks.
Location
1345 S Pioneer Way, Moses Lake, WA 98837
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
J's Teriyaki Grill - 123 E. Broadway Ave.
4.6 • 3,712
123 E. Broadway Ave. Moses Lake, WA 98837
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Moses Lake
J's Teriyaki Grill - 123 E. Broadway Ave.
4.6 • 3,712
123 E. Broadway Ave. Moses Lake, WA 98837
View restaurant
More near Moses Lake