Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Tacos El Rey Taqueria

353 Reviews

$

1571 Yonezawa Blvd

Moses Lake, WA 98837

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

2 Tortas THURSDAY ONLY
3 Taco Combo
Super Burrito

Breakfast

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$8.95

Huevos a la Mexicana

$8.95

Huevos Rancheros

$8.95

Huevos Estrellados

$8.95

Huevos Revueltos

$8.95

Huevos con Chorizo

$8.95

Huevos con Papas

$8.95
Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$8.95
Torta De Jamon

Torta De Jamon

$7.95

Lunch

3 Queza tacos barbacoa

3 Queza tacos barbacoa

$10.49Out of stock
3 Taco Combo

3 Taco Combo

$9.95
3 Tacos Alambre

3 Tacos Alambre

$10.95
3 chicken chipotle taco combo

3 chicken chipotle taco combo

$10.95
3 Fish Tacos combo

3 Fish Tacos combo

$10.95
Regular Torta

Regular Torta

$7.95
Torta Hawaiiana

Torta Hawaiiana

$8.95
Super Quesadilla

Super Quesadilla

$7.49
Tostada

Tostada

$4.95
Tastada de Ceviche

Tastada de Ceviche

$4.50
Nachos

Nachos

$7.95
Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$7.95

Hurache combo

$9.95
Sopes

Sopes

$4.95
Asada Fries

Asada Fries

$7.95

Student Burrito

$4.47

Student Quesadilla

$5.00

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$2.49

Quesadilla maiz

$4.49

Side of Rice

$1.75

Side of Beans

$1.75

Side of Fries

$2.00

cevolla asada

Side of rice and beans

$3.50

Jalapeño asado

1 Tacos

1 Tacos

$2.69
2 Tacos

2 Tacos

$5.38
3 Tacos

3 Tacos

$8.07
4 Tacos

4 Tacos

$10.76
5 Tacos

5 Tacos

$13.45
6 tacos

6 tacos

$16.14
7 Tacos

7 Tacos

$18.83
8 Tacos

8 Tacos

$24.21

Regular Burrito

$5.95
Super Burrito

Super Burrito

$7.95

Burrito a la Mexicana

$8.95
Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$8.95

Pollo Loco Burrito

$8.95

Burrito Habanero

$8.95

Fajita Burrito

$8.95
Chicken chipotle burrito

Chicken chipotle burrito

$8.95

Burrito bowl

$6.95

California burrito asada

$8.95

Cave man burrito asada

$8.95

2 Burritos MONDAY ONLY

$8.95

2 Tostadas TUESDAY ONLY

$7.49

Super Burrito WEDNESDAY ONLY

$6.95

2 Tortas THURSDAY ONLY

$10.95

Super Quesadilla FRIDAY ONLY

$6.95
Beverage

Beverage

$2.75
Beer

Beer

$3.50

coffee

$1.99

Champurrado

$3.75

Dinner

Pollo Asado Combo

Pollo Asado Combo

$13.95
Pollo a la Crema Combo

Pollo a la Crema Combo

$13.95
Pollo Loco Combo

Pollo Loco Combo

$13.95

Fajita Pollo Combo

$13.49
Steak Encebollado

Steak Encebollado

$14.49
Beef Fajita Combo

Beef Fajita Combo

$14.49
Bistek a la Mexicana Combo

Bistek a la Mexicana Combo

$14.49
Carnitas Combo

Carnitas Combo

$12.95
Barbacoa Combo

Barbacoa Combo

$12.95
Enchiladas Combo

Enchiladas Combo

$12.95
Chimichanga combo

Chimichanga combo

$9.95
Flautas combo

Flautas combo

$9.95
Camarones a la Plancha Combo

Camarones a la Plancha Combo

$15.49
Menudo

Menudo

$9.49

Combination Plate

$12.95

Caldo de Rez

$12.95

Drinks

Beverage

Beverage

$2.75

coffee

$1.99

Champurrado

$3.75
Beer

Beer

$3.50

Paletas

Paletas

$1.75

specials

2 Burritos MONDAY ONLY

$8.95

2 Tostadas TUESDAY ONLY

$7.49

Super Burrito WEDNESDAY ONLY

$6.95

2 Tortas THURSDAY ONLY

$10.95

Super Quesadilla FRIDAY ONLY

$6.95
Menudo

Menudo

$9.49
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday9:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1571 Yonezawa Blvd, Moses Lake, WA 98837

Directions

Gallery
Tacos El Rey Taqueria image
Tacos El Rey Taqueria image
Tacos El Rey Taqueria image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tacos El Rey
orange star4.5 • 2,276
317 w broadway Moses lake, WA 98837
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Moses Lake

J's Teriyaki Grill - 123 E. Broadway Ave.
orange star4.6 • 3,712
123 E. Broadway Ave. Moses Lake, WA 98837
View restaurantnext
Rock Top Burgers & Brew
orange star4.4 • 3,399
930 N Stratford Rd Moses Lake, WA 98837
View restaurantnext
Tacos El Rey
orange star4.5 • 2,276
317 w broadway Moses lake, WA 98837
View restaurantnext
Michael's on the Lake
orange star4.6 • 1,868
910 W Broadway Ave Moses Lake, WA 98837
View restaurantnext
Midway Pub
orange star4.1 • 134
204 West Broadway Avenue Moses Lake, WA 98837
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Moses Lake
Wenatchee
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Ellensburg
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Pasco
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Richland
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Yakima
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Kennewick
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Yakima
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Leavenworth
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Walla Walla
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston