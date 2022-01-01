Baby back ribs in Moses Lake
Moses Lake restaurants that serve baby back ribs
More about Michael's on the Lake
SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS
Michael's on the Lake
910 W Broadway Ave, Moses Lake
|Baby Back Ribs
|$31.99
Full rack of slow roasted ribs served with your choice of Apricot habanero BBQ or our original BBQ sauce. Served with limed coleslaw and fries.
|Half Rack Baby Back Ribs
|$21.99
Slow roasted in-house, lime coleslaw, sweet BBQ sauce and fries.
More about Rock Top Burgers & Brew
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rock Top Burgers & Brew
930 N Stratford Rd, Moses Lake
|Beer Braised Baby Back Ribs- Half Rack
|$19.99
Our mouth-watering beer braised ribs glazed with a sweet BBQ sauce served with steak fries and coleslaw with Ranch and BBQ sauce on the side for dipping.
|Beer Braised Baby Back Ribs- Full Rack
|$29.99
Our mouth-watering beer braised ribs glazed with a sweet BBQ sauce served with steak fries and coleslaw with Ranch and BBQ sauce on the side for dipping.