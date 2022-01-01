Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baby back ribs in Moses Lake

Moses Lake restaurants
Moses Lake restaurants that serve baby back ribs

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

Michael's on the Lake

910 W Broadway Ave, Moses Lake

Avg 4.6 (1868 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baby Back Ribs$31.99
Full rack of slow roasted ribs served with your choice of Apricot habanero BBQ or our original BBQ sauce. Served with limed coleslaw and fries.
Half Rack Baby Back Ribs$21.99
Slow roasted in-house, lime coleslaw, sweet BBQ sauce and fries.
More about Michael's on the Lake
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Top Burgers & Brew

930 N Stratford Rd, Moses Lake

Avg 4.4 (3399 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beer Braised Baby Back Ribs- Half Rack$19.99
Our mouth-watering beer braised ribs glazed with a sweet BBQ sauce served with steak fries and coleslaw with Ranch and BBQ sauce on the side for dipping.
Beer Braised Baby Back Ribs- Full Rack$29.99
Our mouth-watering beer braised ribs glazed with a sweet BBQ sauce served with steak fries and coleslaw with Ranch and BBQ sauce on the side for dipping.
More about Rock Top Burgers & Brew

