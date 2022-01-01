Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Moses Lake

Moses Lake restaurants
Moses Lake restaurants that serve chicken salad

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

Michael's on the Lake

910 W Broadway Ave, Moses Lake

Avg 4.6 (1868 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Salad$14.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, housemade croutons, hardbroiled egg, tomato, Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese.
Chinese Chicken Salad$14.99
Crisp greens, rice noodles, sesame seeds, almonds, tomato and ginger dressing.
Orange Chicken Salad$14.99
Tempura chicken tossed in our orange glaze. Served on fresh greens, Napa cabbage, mandarin oranges, dried cranberries, toasted walnuts, diced bell peppers and housemade sesame dressing.
More about Michael's on the Lake
Rock Top Burgers & Brew image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Top Burgers & Brew

930 N Stratford Rd, Moses Lake

Avg 4.4 (3399 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fajita Chicken Salad$14.99
Fresh salad mix, black beans, corn, salsa, black olives, red onions, Pepper Jack cheese, tortilla chips and our Chipotle Ranch dressing
Chicken Caesar Salad$14.99
Fresh romaine, grilled chicken breast, croutons, tomatoes, hard-boiled eggs and our house Caesar dressing.
Chicken Taco Salad$15.99
Our homemade giant flour tortilla shell, filled with fresh seasoned chicken, fresh greens, diced onions, black olives, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, crushed chips, and our own taco dressing. Chipotle Ranch, salsa & jalapeños
on the side.
More about Rock Top Burgers & Brew

