Chicken salad in Moses Lake

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS
Michael's on the Lake
910 W Broadway Ave, Moses Lake
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, housemade croutons, hardbroiled egg, tomato, Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese.
|Chinese Chicken Salad
|$14.99
Crisp greens, rice noodles, sesame seeds, almonds, tomato and ginger dressing.
|Orange Chicken Salad
|$14.99
Tempura chicken tossed in our orange glaze. Served on fresh greens, Napa cabbage, mandarin oranges, dried cranberries, toasted walnuts, diced bell peppers and housemade sesame dressing.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rock Top Burgers & Brew
930 N Stratford Rd, Moses Lake
|Fajita Chicken Salad
|$14.99
Fresh salad mix, black beans, corn, salsa, black olives, red onions, Pepper Jack cheese, tortilla chips and our Chipotle Ranch dressing
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.99
Fresh romaine, grilled chicken breast, croutons, tomatoes, hard-boiled eggs and our house Caesar dressing.
|Chicken Taco Salad
|$15.99
Our homemade giant flour tortilla shell, filled with fresh seasoned chicken, fresh greens, diced onions, black olives, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, crushed chips, and our own taco dressing. Chipotle Ranch, salsa & jalapeños
on the side.