Chips and salsa in Moses Lake

Moses Lake restaurants
Moses Lake restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Pop Stop - 1409 S Pioneer Way

1409 S Pioneer Way, Moses Lake

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garden Salsa Sun Chips$1.50
More about Pop Stop - 1409 S Pioneer Way
Tacos El Rey image

SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Tacos El Rey

317 w broadway, Moses lake

Avg 4.5 (2276 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
salsa chips 12oz$3.89
More about Tacos El Rey

