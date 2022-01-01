Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Moses Lake

Go
Moses Lake restaurants
Toast

Moses Lake restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

Michael's on the Lake

910 W Broadway Ave, Moses Lake

Avg 4.6 (1868 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon Wrapped Stuffed Chicken$24.99
Stuffed with broccoli and cheese then wrapped in bacon, served with roasted red potatoes, sauteed vegetables and broccoli cream sauce.
Chicken Lettuce Wraps$13.99
Toasted peanuts, crispy noodles, braised forest mushrooms, water chestnuts and cilantro, served with crispy baby lettuce.
More about Michael's on the Lake
Rock Top Burgers & Brew image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Top Burgers & Brew

930 N Stratford Rd, Moses Lake

Avg 4.4 (3399 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Southwest Chicken Wrap$13.99
Sweet Carolina style BBQ sauce and Ranch basted on a grilled chicken breast topped with crispy onion straws piles of cheddar and pepper jack cheese, and crisp lettuce all wrapped up in a jumbo flour tortilla.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.99
Fresh romaine tossed with Parmesan cheese, croutons, diced tomato and Caesar dressing all wrapped up in a jumbo flour tortilla.
More about Rock Top Burgers & Brew

Browse other tasty dishes in Moses Lake

Mac And Cheese

Tostadas

Fish Tacos

Turkey Bacon

Potstickers

Chicken Teriyaki

Strawberry Cheesecake

Burritos

Map

More near Moses Lake to explore

Yakima

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Yakima

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Richland

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Leavenworth

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Walla Walla

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Pasco

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Ellensburg

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Wenatchee

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Wenatchee

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Ellensburg

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Yakima

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Spokane

Avg 4.3 (70 restaurants)

Pullman

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston