Chicken wraps in Moses Lake

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS
Michael's on the Lake
910 W Broadway Ave, Moses Lake
|Bacon Wrapped Stuffed Chicken
|$24.99
Stuffed with broccoli and cheese then wrapped in bacon, served with roasted red potatoes, sauteed vegetables and broccoli cream sauce.
|Chicken Lettuce Wraps
|$13.99
Toasted peanuts, crispy noodles, braised forest mushrooms, water chestnuts and cilantro, served with crispy baby lettuce.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rock Top Burgers & Brew
930 N Stratford Rd, Moses Lake
|Southwest Chicken Wrap
|$13.99
Sweet Carolina style BBQ sauce and Ranch basted on a grilled chicken breast topped with crispy onion straws piles of cheddar and pepper jack cheese, and crisp lettuce all wrapped up in a jumbo flour tortilla.
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$13.99
Fresh romaine tossed with Parmesan cheese, croutons, diced tomato and Caesar dressing all wrapped up in a jumbo flour tortilla.