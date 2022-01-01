Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Ceviche in
Moses Lake
/
Moses Lake
/
Ceviche
Moses Lake restaurants that serve ceviche
TACOS
Tacos El Rey Taqueria
1571 Yonezawa Blvd, Moses Lake
Avg 4.6
(353 reviews)
Tastada de Ceviche
$4.50
More about Tacos El Rey Taqueria
SOUPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS
Tacos El Rey
317 w broadway, Moses lake
Avg 4.5
(2276 reviews)
tostada de ceviche camaron
$5.84
ceviche botanero
$14.89
More about Tacos El Rey
