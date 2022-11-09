Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar Kennewick

1,757 Reviews

$$

1321 N Columbia Center Drive #901 A

Kennewick, WA 99336

Popular Items

Moroccan Beef
The Cobb
Steak Salad

Appetizers

Ahi Sashimi

Ahi Sashimi

$19.00

Sesame crusted yellowfin tuna seared rare with spiced tomato confit, soy sauce, wasabi paste and pickled ginger.

Bruschetta Flatbread

Bruschetta Flatbread

$14.00

tomatoes, garlic, basil, onions, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, balsamic glaze

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

Bacon, shallots, roasted garlic, chili flake, sunny-side-up egg, chives.

Kalua Pork Tacos

Kalua Pork Tacos

$13.00

kalua pork, slaw, Creole remoulade, cilantro, flour tortillas

Moroccan Beef

Moroccan Beef

$18.00

Sautéed sirloin bites, Moroccan spice focaccia, gorgonzola fondue, balsamic.

Twigs Fries

Twigs Fries

$9.00

Crispy fries with cayenne pepper and basil.

Twigs Mezza

Twigs Mezza

$17.00

Garlic hummus, olive tapenade, tomato confit, grilled pita, feta.

Pork Belly & Grits

Pork Belly & Grits

$16.00

Crispy smoked pork belly, orange bourbon glaze, white cheddar grits, apple and serrano pepper slaw

Ginger Lemongrass Wings

Ginger Lemongrass Wings

$17.00

Oven-roasted chicken wings, ginger marinade, cabbage slaw, fresh celery, wasabi ranch dressing

Boursin Roasted Tomato Flatbread

Boursin Roasted Tomato Flatbread

$16.00

Herb-infused oil, mozzarella, boursin cheese, basil, balsamic roasted cherry tomatoes, prosciutto, truffle oil.

Salads

Toasted Pecan Caesar

Toasted Pecan Caesar

$12.00

Romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons, cumin pecans, creamy caesar dressing.

Pear & Roasted Beet Salad

Pear & Roasted Beet Salad

$13.00

Roasted beets, shaved pear, candied walnuts, gorgonzola, mixed greens, red wine vinaigrette.

Orange Chicken Salad

Orange Chicken Salad

$17.00

Romaine, cabbage, carrots, bell peppers, spiced cashews, crisp wontons, orange basil dressing, tempura orange chicken.