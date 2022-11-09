- Home
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar Kennewick
1,757 Reviews
$$
1321 N Columbia Center Drive #901 A
Kennewick, WA 99336
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Ahi Sashimi
Sesame crusted yellowfin tuna seared rare with spiced tomato confit, soy sauce, wasabi paste and pickled ginger.
Bruschetta Flatbread
tomatoes, garlic, basil, onions, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, balsamic glaze
Brussels Sprouts
Bacon, shallots, roasted garlic, chili flake, sunny-side-up egg, chives.
Kalua Pork Tacos
kalua pork, slaw, Creole remoulade, cilantro, flour tortillas
Moroccan Beef
Sautéed sirloin bites, Moroccan spice focaccia, gorgonzola fondue, balsamic.
Twigs Fries
Crispy fries with cayenne pepper and basil.
Twigs Mezza
Garlic hummus, olive tapenade, tomato confit, grilled pita, feta.
Pork Belly & Grits
Crispy smoked pork belly, orange bourbon glaze, white cheddar grits, apple and serrano pepper slaw
Ginger Lemongrass Wings
Oven-roasted chicken wings, ginger marinade, cabbage slaw, fresh celery, wasabi ranch dressing
Boursin Roasted Tomato Flatbread
Herb-infused oil, mozzarella, boursin cheese, basil, balsamic roasted cherry tomatoes, prosciutto, truffle oil.
Salads
Toasted Pecan Caesar
Romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons, cumin pecans, creamy caesar dressing.
Pear & Roasted Beet Salad
Roasted beets, shaved pear, candied walnuts, gorgonzola, mixed greens, red wine vinaigrette.
Orange Chicken Salad
Romaine, cabbage, carrots, bell peppers, spiced cashews, crisp wontons, orange basil dressing, tempura orange chicken.