Ice Harbor Brewing @ the Marina 350 Clover Island Drive

350 Clover Island Drive Suite 100

Kennewick, WA 99336

Popular Items

Crab Cakes
Small Dinner Salad
Cowboy Burger

Appetizers

Ahi Tuna Poke

$18.00

Beer and Basil Clams

$18.00

Beer Cheese and Pretzel

$13.00

Bone-In Wings

$17.00

Boneless Wings

$17.00

Cheese Curds

$12.00

Chicken Pesto Flatbread

$16.00

Coconut Prawns

$15.00

Crab Cakes

$16.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Large Fry

$7.00

Large O Ring

$10.00

Lg Sw P Fry

$8.00

Lg Truf. Fry

$10.00

Nachos - Beef

$18.00

Seared Ahi Tuna

$18.00

Sm Sw P Fry

$6.00

Sm Truf. Fry

$8.00

Small Fry

$5.00

Small O Ring

$8.00

Burgers

Black and Blue Burger

$16.00

Boms Burger

$17.00

Cowboy Burger

$16.00

Double Stacker Burger

$25.00

Halibut Burger

$18.00

Marina Burger

$12.00

Nut Brown Mushroom Burger

$16.50

Spicy Burger

$15.50

Stout Au Jus Burger

$16.00

Desserts

DAIRY FREE Choc/Peanut Butter Ice Cream

$5.99Out of stock

Kids Ice Cream

$3.25

Kids Root Beer Float

$4.50

Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake

$7.99

Root Beer Float

$5.50

Stout Brownie

$7.25

Stout Espresso Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.25

Kids Menu

Chicken Bites

$9.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Fish and Chips

$12.50

Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Mini Burgers

$9.00

Corn Dogs

$8.50

Salads

Beef Taco Salad

$14.00

Cedar Salmon Salad

$21.00

Chicken Taco Salad

$14.00

Clam Chowder Bread Bowl with Caesar Salad

$14.00

Classic Caesar Salad

$12.00

Grand Cobb Salad

$17.00

Grilled Halibut Taco Salad

$18.00

Large Dinner Salad

$9.00

Marina Louie

$18.00

Pulled Pork Taco Salad

$15.00

Small Caesar Salad

$10.00

Small Dinner Salad

$7.00

Soup Bread Bowl

$12.00

Tri Tip Salad

$21.00

Veggie Black Bean Taco Salad

$14.00

Cup of Chili

$8.00

Bowl of Chili

$12.00

Sandwiches

California Club

$15.00

Prime Rib Dip

$16.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.50

Reuben

$14.00

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Spicy B.L.A.T

$14.50

Zesty Battered Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Sides

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Beer Cheese

$7.00

Side Blackened Catfish

$12.00

Side Burger Patty

$5.00

Side Celery & Carrots

$2.50

Side Chicken

$5.00

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Garlic Toast

$1.50

Side Halibut

$8.00

Side Jasmine rice

$3.00

Side Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Side Pretzel

$1.00

Side Prime Rib

$6.00

Side Pulled Pork

$6.00

Side Salmon

$12.00

Side Seasonal Veggies

$5.00

Side Shrimp Skewer

$6.00

Side Spudz

$3.00

Side Taco Meat

$5.00

Side Tomatoes

$1.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$4.00

Side Veggie Patty

$5.00

Event Meal

$25.00

SD Aioli

$0.50

SD Au Jus

$1.50

SD Balsamic Glaze

$0.25

SD BBQ

$0.50

SD Beer Mustard

$0.75

SD Blasting

$0.50

SD Blue Cheese

$0.75

SD Chip Mayo

$0.50

SD Dill Sauce

$1.50

SD Dragon Sauce

$0.50

SD Fry Sauce

$0.50

SD Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

SD Guacamole

$1.50

SD Honey Mustard

$0.75

SD Horseradish

$0.25

SD Hot Sauce

$0.50

SD Thai Peanut

$0.50

SD Ranch

$0.50

SD Salsa

$0.50

SD Sour Cream

$1.00

SD Soy Sauce

SD Sriracha

$0.50

SD Sriracha Mayo

$0.50

SD Sweet Chili

$0.50

SD Tartar

$0.75

SD Teriyaki

$0.50

Specialities

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$23.00

Blackened Salmon Burger

$18.00

Cedar Plank Salmon

$21.00

Fried Halibut Tacos

$19.00

Gouda Mac

$10.99

Grilled Halibut Tacos

$23.00

Halibut and Chips

$25.50

Pulled Pork Gouda Mac

$17.00

Seafood Penne

$26.00

Tri Tip Surf & Turf

$26.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

350 Clover Island Drive Suite 100, Kennewick, WA 99336

Directions

Gallery
Ice Harbor Brewing @ the Marina image

