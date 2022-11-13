Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bruchi's Cheesesteaks, Subs, Salads and Burgers

443 Reviews

$

1402 Jadwin Ave

Richland, WA 99354

Order Again

Popular Items

Pound Fries
Bruchi Burger
8" Chicken Malibu

Cheesesteaks

8" Classic Steak

$7.05

Lean Steak | Grilled Onions | Melted White American Cheese | Mayo | Spices

8" Classic Chicken

$6.55

Marinated Chicken Breast | Grilled Onions | Melted White American Cheese | Mayo

8" Steak Supreme

$7.35

Lean Steak | Grilled Onions | Melted American Cheese | Green Peppers | Mushrooms | Mayo | Spices

8" Chicken Supreme

$6.85

Marinated Chicken Breast | Grilled Onions | Melted American Cheese | Green Peppers | Mushrooms | Mayo

8" Pepper Steak

$7.35

Lean Steak | Jalapeños | Pepperoncinis | Mayo | Spices

8" Chicken Malibu

$7.05

Marinated Chicken Breast | Deli Ham | Pineapple | Melted Swiss Cheese | Mayo

8" Primavera Chicken

$6.85

Marinated Chicken Breast | Grilled Onions | Broccoli | Zucchini | Melted White American Cheese | Mayo

8" Steak Bacon Cheddar

$7.55

Lean Steak | Hickory Smoked Bacon | Melted Cheddar Cheese | Grilled Onions | Mayo | Spices

8" Chicken Bacon Cheddar

$7.05

Marinated Chicken Breast | Hickory Smoked Bacon | Melted Cheddar Cheese | Grilled Onions | Mayo

8" Steak Meat Lovers

$8.35

Lean Steak | Pepperoni | Hickory Smoked Bacon | Deli Ham | Grilled Onions | Melted White American Cheese | Mayo | Spices

8" Chicken Meat Lovers

$7.85

Marinated Chicken Breast | Pepperoni | Hickory Smoked Bacon | Deli Ham | Grilled Onions | Melted White American Cheese | Mayo

8" Chicken Caesar

$7.05

Marinated Chicken Breast | Crisp Romaine Lettuce | Cherry Tomato | Parmesan Cheese | Caesar Dressing | Mayo

8" Chicken Sweet n Spicy

$7.05

Marinated Chicken Breast | Pineapple | Jalapeños | Pepperoncinis | Melted Provolone Cheese | Mayo

8" Steak Luigi

$8.35

Lean Steak | Pepperoni | Grilled Onions | Ranch Dressing | Mayo | Spices

8" Chicken Luigi

$7.85

Marinated Chicken Breast | Pepperoni | Grilled Onions | Ranch Dressing | Mayo

8" Greek Steak

$8.35

Lean Steak | Grilled Onions | Broccoli | Zucchini | Cherry Tomato | Green Tabasco

8" Lean n Mean

$7.35

Lean Steak | Grilled Onions | Broccoli | Zucchini | Cherry Tomato | Green Tabasco | Spices

8" Primavera Steak

$7.35

Lean Steak | Grilled Onions | Broccoli | Zucchini | Melted White American Cheese | Mayo

8" Bbq Chicken

$6.55

Marinated Chicken Breast | Savory BBQ Sauce | Melted White American Cheese | Mayo

8" Chicken Ranch

$7.05

Marinated Chicken Breast | Pineapple | Red Onion | Melted Provolone Cheese | Ranch Dressing | Mayo

12" Classic Steak

$11.65

Lean Steak | Grilled Onions | Melted White American Cheese | Mayo | Spices

12" Classic Chicken

$10.65

Marinated Chicken Breast | Grilled Onions | Melted White American Cheese | Mayo

12" Steak Supreme

$12.05

Lean Steak | Grilled Onions | Green Peppers | Mushrooms | Melted White American Cheese | Mayo | Spices

12" Chicken Supreme

$11.05

Marinated Chicken Breast | Grilled Onions | Green Peppers | Mushrooms | Melted White American Cheese | Mayo

12" Pepper Steak

$12.05

Lean Steak | Jalapeños | Pepperoncinis | Melted White American Cheese | Mayo | Spices

12" Primavera Chicken

$11.05

Marinated Chicken Breast | Grilled Onions | Broccoli | Zucchini | Mayo

12" Chicken Malibu

$10.75

Marinated Chicken Breast | Pineapple | Deli Ham | Melted Swiss | Mayo

12" Steak Bacon Cheddar

$12.25

Lean Steak | Hickory Smoked Bacon | Grilled Onions | Melted Cheddar Cheese | Mayo | Spices

12" Chicken Bacon Cheddar

$11.25

Marinated Chicken Breast | Hickory Smoked Bacon | Grilled Onions | Melted Cheddar Cheese | Mayo

12" Steak Meat Lovers

$13.00

Lean Steak | Pepperoni | Hickory Smoked Bacon | Deli Ham | Grilled Onions | Melted White American Cheese | Mayo | Spices

12" Chicken Meat Lovers

$12.00

Marinated Chicken Breast | Pepperoni | Hickory Smoked Bacon | Deli Ham | Grilled Onions | Melted White American Cheese | Mayo

12" Chicken Sweet n Spicy

$11.25

Marinated Chicken Breast | Pineapple | Jalapeños | Pepperoncinis | Melted Provolone Cheese | Mayo

12" Steak Luigi

$13.00

Lean Steak | Pepperoni | Grilled Onions | Ranch Dressing | Melted White American Cheese | Mayo | Spices

12" Chicken Luigi

$12.00

Marinated Chicken Breast | Pepperoni | Ranch Dressing | Grilled Onions | Mayo

12" Greek Steak

$13.00

Lean Steak | Grilled Onions | Red Onion | Cherry Tomato | Caesar Dressing | Parmesan Cheese | Mayo | Spices

12" Chicken Caesar

$11.25

Marinated Chicken Breast | Crisp Romaine Lettuce | Cherry Tomato | Caesar Dressing | Parmesan Cheese | Mayo

12" Lean n Mean

$12.05

Lean Steak | Grilled Onions | Broccoli | Zucchini | Cherry Tomato | Green Tabasco | Spices

12" Primavera Steak

$12.05

Lean Steak | Grilled Onions | Broccoli | Zucchini | Melted White American Cheese | Mayo | Spices

12" Bbq Chicken

$10.65

Marinated Chicken Breast | Savory BBQ Sauce | Melted White American Cheese | Mayo

12" Chicken Ranch

$11.25

Marinated Chicken Breast | Pineapple | Red Onion | Ranch Dressing | Melted Provolone Cheese | Mayo

Subs

8" New Yorker

$7.05

Roast Beef | Pastrami | Deli Ham | Provolone Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onions | Mayo | Oil | Oregano | Black Pepper

8" Italian

$7.05

Genoa Salami | Pepperoni | Deli Ham | Provolone Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Caesar Dressing | Mayo | Oregano | Black Pepper

8" Club

$6.85

House Roasted Turkey Breast | Roast Beef | Deli Ham | Provolone Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Mayo | Oil | Oregano | Black Pepper

8" Tuna

$7.75

Chunk Light Tuna | Provolone Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Mayo | Oregano | Black Pepper

8" Roast Turkey

$6.85

House Roasted Turkey Breast | Provolone Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Mayo | Oil | Oregano | Black Pepper

8" Hawaiian

$6.35

Deli Ham | Pineapple | Swiss Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Mayo | Oil | Oregano | Black Pepper

8" Cheese

$4.95

Provolone | Swiss | White American | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Mayo | Oil | Oregano | Black Pepper

8" Cuban

$7.05

Genoa Salami | Deli Ham | Provolone Cheese | Swiss Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Mayo | Oil | Oregano | Black Pepper

8" Veggie

$4.95

Broccoli | Zucchini | Provolone Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Mayo | Oil | Oregano | Black Pepper

8" Jersey

$7.05

Grilled Pastrami | Melted Provolone Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Mustard | Mayo | Oregano | Black Pepper

8" Ham

$6.35

Deli Ham | Provolone Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Mayo | Oil | Oregano | Black Pepper

8" Roast Beef

$7.05

Roast Beef | Provolone Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Mayo | Oil | Oregano | Black Pepper

12" New Yorker

$11.35

Roast Beef | Pastrami | Deli Ham | Provolone Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onions | Mayo | Oil | Oregano | Black Pepper

12" Italian

$11.35

Genoa Salami | Pepperoni | Deli Ham | Provolone Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Caesar Dressing | Mayo | Oregano | Black Pepper

12" Club

$10.75

House Roasted Turkey Breast | Roast Beef | Deli Ham | Provolone Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Mayo | Oil | Oregano | Black Pepper

12" Tuna

$12.50

Chunk Light Tuna | Provolone Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Mayo | Oregano | Black Pepper

12" Roast Turkey

$10.75

House Roasted Turkey Breast | Provolone Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Mayo | Oil | Oregano | Black Pepper

12" Hawaiian

$10.50

Deli Ham | Pineapple | Swiss Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Mayo | Oil | Oregano | Black Pepper

12" Cheese

$8.65

Provolone | Swiss | White American | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Mayo | Oil | Oregano | Black Pepper

12" Cuban

$11.35

Genoa Salami | Deli Ham | Provolone Cheese | Swiss Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Mayo | Oil | Oregano | Black Pepper

12" Veggie

$8.65

Broccoli | Zucchini | Provolone Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Mayo | Oil | Oregano | Black Pepper

12" Jersey

$11.35

Grilled Pastrami | Melted Provolone Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Mustard | Mayo | Oregano | Black Pepper

12" Ham

$10.50

Deli Ham | Provolone Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Mayo | Oil | Oregano | Black Pepper

12" Roast Beef

$11.35

Roast Beef | Provolone Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Mayo | Oil | Oregano | Black Pepper

Burgers

Bruchi Burger

$5.99

1/3 Pound Angus Beef Patty | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Pickles | Fry Sauce | Salt | Black Pepper

Double Bruchi Burger

$7.99

Two 1/3 Pound Angus Beef Patties | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Pickles | Fry Sauce | Salt | Black Pepper

Junior Burger

$2.50

1/6 Pound Burger Patty | Pickles | Fry Sauce

Impossible Burger

$9.00

1/4 lb, Plant Based Impossible Patty | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Pickles | Fry Sauce | Salt | Black Pepper

Double Impossible Burger

$12.00

Two 1/4 lb, Plant Based Impossible Patties | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Pickles | Fry Sauce | Salt | Black Pepper

Fries

Half Pound Fries

$2.60

Crinkle Cut | A Bruchi's Favorite

Pound Fries

$3.70

Crinkle Cut | A Bruchi's Favorite

Deli Sandwiches

Turkey Club Deli

$8.50

House Roasted Turkey Breast | Hickory Smoked Bacon | Cheddar Cheese | Ranch Dressing | Romaine Lettuce

BLT

$8.50

Hickory Smoked Bacon | Iceberg Lettuce | Tomato | Mayo

French Dip

$9.00

Deli Roast Beef | Grilled Onions | Melted Swiss Cheese | Served with Housemade Au Jus

Salads

Caesar

$7.00

Crispy Romaine Lettuce | Cherry Tomato | Parmesan Cheese | Croutons

Chicken Caesar

$9.50

Marinated Chicken Breast | Crispy Romaine Lettuce | Cherry Tomato | Parmesan Cheese | Croutons

Turkey Caesar

$10.00

House Roasted Turkey Breast | Crispy Romaine Lettuce | Cherry Tomato | Parmesan Cheese | Croutons

Spinach Salad

$7.00

Fresh Spinach | Cherry Tomato | Bacon Bits | Provolone Cheese | Croutons

Chicken Spinach Salad

$9.50

Marinated Chicken Breast | Fresh Spinach | Cherry Tomato | Bacon Bits | Provolone Cheese | Croutons

Turkey Spinach Salad

$10.00

House Roasted Turkey Breast | Fresh Spinach | Cherry Tomato | Bacon Bits | Provolone Cheese | Croutons

Chicken Walnut

$10.50

Marinated Chicken Breast | Spring Greens Mix | Candied Walnuts | Gorgonzola Cheese | Cranberries

Half Caesar

$4.00

Crispy Romaine Lettuce | Cherry Tomato | Parmesan Cheese | Croutons

Half Chx Caesar

$5.00

Marinated Chicken Breast | Crispy Romaine Lettuce | Cherry Tomato | Parmesan Cheese | Croutons

Half Turkey Caesar

$5.25

House Roasted Turkey Breast | Crispy Romaine Lettuce | Cherry Tomato | Parmesan Cheese | Croutons

Half Spinach

$4.00

Fresh Spinach | Cherry Tomato | Bacon Bits | Provolone Cheese | Croutons

Half Chx Spinach

$5.00

Marinated Chicken Breast | Fresh Spinach | Cherry Tomato | Bacon Bits | Provolone Cheese | Croutons

Half Turkey Spinach

$5.25

House Roasted Turkey Breast | Fresh Spinach | Cherry Tomato | Bacon Bits | Provolone Cheese | Croutons

Half Chx Walnut

$5.50

Marinated Chicken Breast | Spring Greens Mix | Candied Walnuts | Gorgonzola Cheese | Cranberries

Kids

Kids Combo

$4.60

4" Kids Sub or Jr. Burger

Soup

Soup of the Day

$5.50

Extras

Chips

$1.50

Fresh Baked Cookies Single

$0.70

Three Fresh Baked Cookies

$2.00

Brownie

$1.99

Combo it

Fry Combo

$3.99

Chip Combo

$3.50

Half Spin Salad and Drink

$4.75

Half Caesar Salad and Drink

$4.75

Half Chx Caesar and Drink

$5.25

Half Chx Spin and Drink

$5.25

Half Turkey Caesar and Drink

$5.25

Half Turkey Spin and Drink

$5.25

Half Chx Walnut and Drink

$5.25

Soup and Drink

$6.75

Beverage

Soda

$1.50+

coffee

$1.00

milk

$0.80

Bottle Water

$1.00

Bottled Soda

$2.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Cheesesteaks, Subs, Salads and Burgers Chock full of House-Made menu selections

Website

Location

1402 Jadwin Ave, Richland, WA 99354

Directions

