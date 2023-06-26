Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Busy Bee Diner

1505 West Kennewick Avenue

Kennewick, WA 99336

Popular Items

Green Chili Burrito

$16.25

Flour tortilla filled with house beans, eggs and shredded pork. Smothered in green chili sauce and topped with Monterey Jack Cheese. Served with hashbrowns or home fries.

Meat Lovers

$15.95

The Worker Bee Breakfast

$15.95

One biscuit, your choice of meat (bacon, ham or sausage), 2 eggs covered in sausage gravy. Served with hashbrowns or homefries.

Breakfast

Omelettes

Cheese OML

$11.95

Your choice of cheese

Bacon OML

$13.49

Your choice of cheese

Ham OML

$13.49

Your choice of cheese

Sausage OML

$13.49

Chorizo OML

$13.49

Your choice of cheese

Denver OML

$13.95

Diced ham, onions and bell peppers with your choice of cheese.

Veggie OML

$12.95

Mushroom, onion, bell pepper, tomato and spinich

Chili OML

$13.95

Our homemade chili with diced onions and your choice of cheese.

The Stinger OML

$13.49

Chorizo, jalapenos, and pepper jack cheese.

Texan OML

$14.95

Corned beef hash, green bell peppers and onions.

Western OML

$13.99

Bacon, tomato and avacado.

Meat Lovers

$15.95

Philly Cheesesteak

$15.25

The Buzz

The Queen Bee

$14.95

English Muffin, your choice of meat (ham, bacon or sausage), egg with melted cheese. Served with hasbrowns or homefries.

The Worker Bee Breakfast

$15.95

One biscuit, your choice of meat (bacon, ham or sausage), 2 eggs covered in sausage gravy. Served with hashbrowns or homefries.

The Bumble Bee

$14.25

Two pcs of french toast with two eggs and choice of ham, bacon or sausage.

Homemade Corned Beef Hash

$15.49

Cornedbeef hash with 2 eggs and toast or 2 pancakes.

Green Chili Burrito

$16.25

Flour tortilla filled with house beans, eggs and shredded pork. Smothered in green chili sauce and topped with Monterey Jack Cheese. Served with hashbrowns or home fries.

Huevos Rancheros

$15.49

2 flour or corn tortillas filled with house beans, eggs, covered in salsa and topped with cheese. Served with hashbrowns or home fries.

The Beehive Waffle

$12.95

Waffle with two eggs and choice of ham, bacon or sausage.

The Honey Bee

$13.95

Skillets

Chicken Fried Steak Skillet

$16.95

Home fries topped with chicken fried steak, bell peppers, onions and sausage gravy. Served with toast and eggs on side.

Steak Skillet

$17.95

Home fries topped with steak, bell peppers, onions and sausage gravy. Served with eggs and toast on side.

Cajun Skillet

$13.95

Home fries topped wtih chorizo, roasted red peppers, green onions, cajun seasoning and pepper jack cheese. Served with eggs and toast on side.

Veggie Skillet

$13.25

Mushrooms, onions, broccoli, cauliflower and tomatoes served over home fries. Served with toast and eggs on side.

Italian Skillet

$14.95

Home fries topped with Italian sausage, onions, bell peppers, stone grind and topped with cheese. Eggs and toast served on side.

Every Day Breakfast

Two Egg Breakfast

$10.99

Bacon or Sausage or Ham and Eggs

$13.25

Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs

$15.99

Steak and Eggs (8 oz Top Sirloin)

$16.50

German Sausage and Eggs

$12.99

1/3 Hamburger Patty and Eggs

$12.25

Kids

Mickey

$4.25

KIDS Bacon or Sausage and One Egg

$6.95

Jr. Bumble Bee

$6.00

Jr. Pancake

$6.00

Kids B&G

$7.00

KIDS Pancake with Topping

$6.00

Lunch

Sandwiches

French Dip

$11.99

Roast beef served on a hoagie roll and au jus.

Rueben

$12.95

Corned beef on grilled marbled rye with sauerkraut, swiss cheese and thousand island or mustard.

The Club

$14.25

Served on choice of toasted bread, with turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar and swiss cheese and mayo.

BLT

$10.25

Bacon, lettuce and tomato on choice of bread with mayo.

Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Your choice of bread and cheese.

Cold Sandwich

$9.95

Full sandwich on choice of bread and choice of turkey, ham, corned beef or roast beef with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Patty Melt

$13.25

1/3 hamburger patty, grilled onions, Swiss cheese on grilled marbled rye (thousand island or mustard upon request)

The Busy Bee Delight

$14.95

Two Chicken strips, bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomato, onions and choice of cheese on hoagie roll.

Monte Cristo

$13.95

Grilled or deep fried sourdough bread with turkey, ham, swiss cheese, powdered sugar and served with a side of jam.

1/2 Cold Sandwich

$7.95

Burgers

Veggie Burger

$11.25

Vegetarian patty on a grilled bun with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and choice of cheese.

Chili Burger

$12.25

1/3 seasoned patty on an open-faced bun covered in homemade chili topped with onions and cheddar cheese.

The Busy Bee

$18.95

Two 1/3 hamburger patties, ham, bacon, grilled onions, fried egg, lettuce, tomato, onions and cheddar cheese.

Hamburger

$11.95

1/3 seasoned hamburger patty, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and mayo.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.95

Salads

Chef

$12.95

Turkey, ham, swiss and cheddar cheese, tomato, egg and cucumber.

1/2 Chef Salad

$7.25

Tureky, ham, swiss and cheddar cheese, tomato, egg and cucumber.

Taco

$15.95

Taco meat, lettuce, tomato, onions, cheese, topped with salsa and sour cream, served in a crispy tortilla shell.

Side Salad

$3.95

Baskets

Chicken Strips Basket

$11.95

Chicken Strips and fries.

Clam Strips Basket

$12.95

Clam Strips and Fries

Fish-N-Chips Basket

$13.95

Deep fried fish and french fries.

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Your choice of cheese and bread.

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.95

Chicken Strips

Kids Fish and Chips

$7.95

Deep fried fish and french fries.

Kids Hamburger

$7.00

Seasoned hamburger patty with lettuce, tomato, pickle and mayo.

Kids PB&J

$4.00

Beverages

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$2.95

Hot Cocoa

$3.00

Tea

$1.95

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Mt. Dew

$3.00

Starry

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Juice and Milk

Small OJ

$1.95

Small Milk

$3.25

Small Apple Juice

$1.65

Small Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Large Milk

$4.75

Large OJ

$3.50

Large Apple Juice

$2.80

Large Chocolate Milk

$5.00

Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.25

Marionberry Lemonade

$3.25

Blueberry Lemonade

$3.25

Floats

Rootbeer Float

$5.95

Pie

Marion Berry

$6.25

Coconut Cream

$6.25

Chocolate Cream

$6.25

Apple

$6.25

Cherry

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Grab Life by the Fork

Location

1505 West Kennewick Avenue, Kennewick, WA 99336

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

