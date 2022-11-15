Restaurant header imageView gallery

Guadalajara Style 2 Pasco

No reviews yet

110 4th Avenue

110 South 4th Ave. Pasco, WA 99301

Pasco, WA 99301

Popular Items

Torta Ahogada & 2 tacos dorados
Chicken Salad Tostada
Tacos dorados 3x7

Specialties

Tamales

$3.00
Dozen Tamales

$30.00
Chicken Salad Tostada

$4.99
Chicken Salad (5 tostadas)

$19.99
Ceviche tostada

$6.99
Ceviche (5 tostadas)

$25.00
Taco De Barbacoa

$2.99
Asada Tacos

$2.99
Carnitas Tacos

$2.99
Taco dorado

$2.50
Tacos dorados 3x7

$7.00
Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99
Quesadillas

$12.99
Special Quesadilla

$14.99
Torta Ahogada

$15.99
Lonche de pierna (spicy pork torta)

$12.99Out of stock
Carne en su jugo (includes chips)

$14.99
Pork ribs in green chile (with rice and beans) includes 4 tortillas

$16.99

Combos

Torta Ahogada & 2 tacos dorados

$17.99

torta with pork carnitas on a bead of beans and topped with pickled onions and drown on tomato salsa and you can add our spicy chile to taste it like you are in Guadalajara.

3 tacos dorados with rice and beans

$11.99
2 tamales with rice and beans

$11.99

Sides

Rice cup 8oz

$3.99

Beans cup 8 oz

$3.99

Pico de gallo 8 oz

$3.99
Cactus salad (ensalada de nopales) 8 oz

Cactus salad (ensalada de nopales) 8 oz

$4.99

Salsas 16 oz

Red Salsa

$5.99
Green salsa

$5.99
Green avocado salsa

$5.99
Smoky salsa

$5.99

Drinks

Soft drinks

$1.50
Horchata

$5.00
Jamaica (Hibiscus )

$5.00

Bottle water

$1.00

Hot chocolate

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Energy Drinks

$2.50

Desserts

Jericalla

$3.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

110 4th Avenue, 110 South 4th Ave. Pasco, WA 99301

