Fresh Picks Smoothies & Fruit

Heart Healthy/PickYourOwn

The Hulk

$5.75+

Spinach, Peach, Strawberry, Oats, Chia, Flax, Lime Juice, Agave, Apple Juice, Almond Milk

Aphrodite

$3.99+

Spinach, Blackberry, Raspberry, Peach, Greek Yogurt, Pom. Juice, Agave, Almond Milk

Cherrylicious

$3.99+

Cherry, Strawberry, Raspberry, Cinnamon, Pom. Juice, Cherry Juice, Lemonade

King Kong

$3.99+

Banana, Peanut Butter, Chocolate Whey Protein, Oats, Flax, Chia, Whole Milk, Ice

Anti-Oxidant Fix

$3.99+

Cherry, Blueberry, Vanilla Yogurt, Vanilla Protein, Cinnamon, Pom Juice, Cherry Juice, Almond Milk.

Pick Your Own

$5.75+

Select 4 fruits, Yogurt or Sherbet, Milk or Juice

Smoothie of the Month

$4.75+

Green

Tropical Wave

$5.75+

Spinach Cal-C-Yum

$5.75+

Skinny Mini

$5.75+

Crisp Apple

$5.75+

Pearfection

$5.75+

Avalanche

$5.75+

Classics

Explosion

$3.99+

Pineapple, Strawberry, Cherry, Orange Sherbet, Cherry Juice, Orange Juice, Apple Juice

Bam Bam Berry

$3.99+

Strawberry, Blackberry, Blueberry, Raspberry, Apple Juice

Blueberry Rush

$3.99+

Blueberry, Banana, Vanilla Yogurt, Flax, Peanut Butter, Almond Milk

Strawberry Sunrise

$3.99+

Strawberry, Banana, Vanilla Yogurt, Orange Protein, Oats, Orange Juice

Pechango

$5.75+

Peach, Cherry, Mango, Cherry Juice, Mango Juice, Apple Juice

Carribean Cooler

$5.75+

Pineapple, Mango, Banana, Coconut Extract, Coconut Milk, Mango Juice

Pina Colada

$5.75+

Pineapple, Pineapple Sherbet, Coconut Extract, Coconut Milk

Nutty Monkey

$5.75+

Strawberry, Banana, Peanut Butter, Vanilla Yogurt, Whole Milk

Hala Kahiki Keli

$5.75+

Cherry, Banana, Pineapple, Cherry Juice, Coconut Flakes, Coconut Milk, Apple Juice

Starburst

$5.75+

Fruit Paradise

$5.75+

Signature Coffee

Honey Bee

$4.00+

Honey, Cinnamon, Whole Milk

Caramelicious

$4.00+

Caramel, Mocha, White Chocolate, Whole Milk

Mac Attack

$4.00+

White Chocolate, Macadamia Nut, Breve

Moonlight

$4.00+

White Chocolate, Hazelnut, Whole Milk

Bow Tie

$4.00+

White Chocolate, Chocolate, Whole Milk

Latte

$3.50+

Espresso, Whole Milk

Americano

$2.25+

Espresso, Water

Mocha

$4.00+

Milk Chocolate, Whole Milk

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.00+

Pumpkin Spice, Whole Milk

Salted Caramel Mocha

$4.00+

Salted Caramel, Milk Chocolate, Whole Milk

Dirty Chai

$4.00+

Chai Tea, Espresso, Whole Milk

Hot Tea/Hot Chocolate

Hot Apple Cider

$2.50+

Steamed Apple Juice, topped with All Spice

Hot Tea

$2.50+

Hot tea

Chai Tea

$3.25+

Chai Tea, Whole Milk

Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

Hot Chocolate, Whole Milk

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Freeze/Fro-yo/Lemonade/EnergyDrink

Freeze

$3.50+

Energy Drink

$5.15

Jams and Jellies

Cherry Raspberry Jam

$6.00

Cherry Jam

$6.00

Raspberry Strawberry Jam

$6.00

Strawberry Jam

$6.00

Raspberry Jam

$6.00

Apple Jelly

$6.00

Apricot Jam

$6.00

Apricot Jam

$6.00

Apricot Pineapple Jam

$6.00

Berry Delight Jam

$6.00

Berry Special Huckleberry Jam

$6.00

Blackberry Jam

$6.00

Blackberry Peach Jam

$6.00

Blueberry Jam

$6.00

Boysenberry Jam

$6.00

Cherry Peach Jam

$6.00

Nectarine Jam

$6.00

Peach Jam

$6.00

Raspberry Peach Jam

$6.00

Huckleberry Jam

$6.00

Syrups

Syrups

$5.00

Dried Apples

Dried Apples

$5.00

Apple Cider

Gallon- Apple Cider

$7.00

1/2 Gallon- Apple Cider

$4.50

Pint- Apple Cider

$2.00

4 Gallon = ($5/gal)

$24.00

Cherry Apple Cider

Gallon- Cherry Apple Cider

$8.00

1/2 Gallon- Cherry-Apple Cider

$5.00

Pint- Cherry-Apple Cider

$2.00

4 Gallon = ($6/gal)

$28.00

Frozen Pitted Tart Cherries

32oz Frozen Pitted Tart Cherries

$5.00

1 Gallon Frozen Pitted Tart Cherries

$15.00

4 Gal Frozen Pitted Tart Cherries

$45.00

Dried Tart Cherries

Milk Chocolate Covered Cherries

$5.50

Dark Chocolate Covered Cherries

$5.50

Assorted Covered Cherries

$5.50

Yogurt Covered Cherries

$5.50

Dried Plain Tart Cherries

$5.50

5lb Bag of Dried Tart Cherries

$40.00

Cherry Salsa

Cherry Salsa

$7.99

Tart Cherry Juice Concentrate

Pint Tart Cherry Juice

$9.99

Quart Tart Cherry Juice

$23.99

Tart Cherry Snack Packs

Tart Cherry Snack Packs

$0.75

Tart Cherry Snack Packs (12pk)

$7.99

Pies

Cherry Pie

$11.99

Peach Pie

$13.99

Cherry-Apple Pie

$11.99

Berry Pie

$13.99

Apple Pie

$11.99

Apple Sandwich

Apple Sandwich

$2.99

Parfaits

Vanilla Yogurt Parfait

$1.99

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$1.99

Chia Pudding

Chocolate Peanut Butter Chia Pudding

$2.75

Coconut Berry Chia Pudding

$2.75

Fruit Cups

Fruit Cup

$3.50

Salads

Caesar Salad

$5.99

Garden Salad topped w/fruit

$5.99

Charcuterie Lunch Box

Charcuterie Lunch Box

$14.99

Fruit Tart

Fruit Tart

$1.50

Veggie Cup

Veggie Cup

$2.99

Oatmeal

Plain Oatmeal

$2.99

Maple Brown Sugar Oatmeal

$2.99

Blueberry Oatmeal

$2.99

Apple Cinnamon

$2.99

Strawberries and Cream Oatmeal

$2.99

Peaches

Summer Lady

$2.00

Angelus

$2.00

August Lady

$2.00

Necatrines

$2.00

Elberta

$2.00

White Peach

$2.00

Donut Peach

$2.50

Peach 2lb Bags

$4.00

Peach 5lb Bags

$10.00

Zee Lady

$2.00

Donut Peach 5lb Bag

$12.50

Donut Peach 2lb Bag

$5.00

Apples

Honey Crisp

$2.00

Cosmic Crisp

$2.00

Pink Lady

$1.50

Granny Smith

$1.50

Gala

$1.50

Fuji

$1.50

Ginger Gold

$1.50

Apple 5lb Bags

$7.00

Apple 2lb Bags

$4.00

Corn

3 for $1

$1.00

1 Dozen for $5

$5.00

Pears

Pears

$1.50

Pumpkins

Small Orange Pumpkin

$3.99

Medium/Large Orange Pumpkin

$5.00

Baby Orange Pumpkin

$1.00

Witch's Hat (XL Orange pumpkin)

$10.00

Warty Pumpkin

$3.99

Wonder Squash (spaghetti squash)

$1.00

Butternut Squash

$2.99

Decorative Squash 11-12ct Bag

$8.00

Grapes

Concorde Grapes

$4.00

Enterlaken Grapes

$4.00

Charcuterie Board

10 x 10 Board

$49.99

12 x 15 Board

$79.99

Fruit Tray

10" Small

$11.99

13" Large

$17.99

Gift Baskets

Several Taste-A-Treat items equaling up to the gift basket price will be included in this gift basket. Info brochures and coupons will be included as well. Gift basket will come wrapped in cellophane and a ribbon.

Medium Gift Basket

$57.00

Large Gift Basket

$75.00

Jam Gift Pack

3 Jars

$18.99

Gift Wrapped

$19.99

6 Jars

$33.99

Holiday Gift Pack

3 items

$19.99

4 items

$24.99
Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
We are a family-owned local business. We have become the most popular smoothie location in the Tri-Cities WA area. We take pride in the fact that the majority of the fruit in our smoothies comes from our own farms. Tree ripened, farm fresh and local ingredients. Our smoothies are made with real, whole pieces of tree-ripened, farm fresh fruit with no extra sugar added. We have gluten free options, dairy/lactose free options, low calorie milk options, and 100% fruit juices… You can’t get better than that! We specialize in “Green” and “Heart Healthy” Smoothies and allow you the option to even build your own smoothie as well! Additionally, we have a great local craft roasted coffee, farm fresh produce direct from the farm. We also have home-made pies, 20+ flavors of jams and Jellies, fresh apple & cherry-apple cider, salsa, syrup, and more… To top it all off, we provide charcuterie boards, fruit trays, and seasonal chocolate covered strawberries….

8378 W Grandridge Blvd Ste# 120, Kennewick, WA 99336

Directions

