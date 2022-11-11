Fresh Picks Smoothies & Fruit

Restaurant info

We are a family-owned local business. We have become the most popular smoothie location in the Tri-Cities WA area. We take pride in the fact that the majority of the fruit in our smoothies comes from our own farms. Tree ripened, farm fresh and local ingredients. Our smoothies are made with real, whole pieces of tree-ripened, farm fresh fruit with no extra sugar added. We have gluten free options, dairy/lactose free options, low calorie milk options, and 100% fruit juices… You can’t get better than that! We specialize in “Green” and “Heart Healthy” Smoothies and allow you the option to even build your own smoothie as well! Additionally, we have a great local craft roasted coffee, farm fresh produce direct from the farm. We also have home-made pies, 20+ flavors of jams and Jellies, fresh apple & cherry-apple cider, salsa, syrup, and more… To top it all off, we provide charcuterie boards, fruit trays, and seasonal chocolate covered strawberries….