The Pizza Box Special

$20.00

Our House favorite, Red sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Ham, Jalepenos, Pineapple, finished with freshly grated pecorino and topped with hot honey.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$20.00

A garlic-infused white sauce, topped with parmigiano-reggiano, mozzarella, smoked chicken, crisp bacon, and a ranch drizzle. Definitely a family favorite.

Pepperoni

$16.00

tomato sauce, parmigiano-reggiano, mozzarella, pepperoni finished with freshly grated pecorino romano

Hawaiian

$17.00

Tomato sauce, parmigiano-reggiano, mozzarella, Ham, pineapple , finished with freshly grated pecorino romano

4 Cheese

$15.00

Our red sauce topped with parmigiano-reggiano, shredded mozzarella, provolone, pecorino romano.

Margherita

$16.00

Our spin on the Margherita, a perfect balance of fresh tomato sauce, creamy mozzarella, fragrant basil pesto and parmigiano-reggiano, all drizzled in extra-virgin olive oil.

Pepperoni ham Sausage

$19.00

Our house made red sauce topped with creamy mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, sausage and finished with freshly graded Romano.

Cheesy bread

Cheesy garlic bread 10"

$15.00

Garlic butter base topped with parmigiano-reggiano, shredded mozzarella, provolone and pecorino romano.

Drinks

Water

Italian mineral water

$2.50

Dasani

$2.00

Soda

Root beer

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Pibb

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Juice

Capri sun

$1.50

Apple juice

$3.50

Prime

Blue Rasberry

$3.50

Lemon Lime

$3.50

Tropical Punch

$3.50

Lemonade

MM Lemonade

$3.50

Energy Drink

Reign white gummy

$5.00

Celsius

$3.50

Alani

$3.50