The Village Bistro 5215 W Clearwater Ave #114

The Village Bistro

No reviews yet

5215 W Clearwater Ave #114

Kennewick, WA 99336

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Breakfast

Breakfast Pairings

Back to the Basics

$15.00

Biscuits and Gravy

$15.00

French Toast

$15.00

Eggs Benedict

$15.00

Chorizo Benedict

$17.00

Crab Benedict

$26.00

Salmon Benedict

$26.00

Rib Chop

$17.00

Bistro Fried Steak

$17.00

Steak and Eggs

$21.00

Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$16.00

Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

$16.00

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$16.00

Bacon Pancakes

$16.00

Blueberry Pancakes

$16.00

Handhelds

Bistro Cristo

$15.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$15.00

Breakfast Taco

$4.00

$6 Breakfast sandwich

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

A La Carte

Ham, Bacon or Sausage

$5.00

Toast or English Muffin

$3.00

Cinnamon Roll

$6.00

Avocado

$2.00

Biscuit and Gravy

$5.00

Biscuit and Gravy 2

$8.00

Hash Browns

$5.00

Fruit Bowl

$3.00

Egg

$3.00

Eggs 2

$5.00

Pancake

$3.00

Pancakes 2

$6.00

A Little Less

Lighter Chorizo Benedict

$14.00

Lighter B&G

$12.00

Lighter French Toast

$12.00

Lighter Pancake

$12.00

Lighter Basics

$12.00

Oatmeal with Fruit

$7.00

Half Order Eggs Benedict

$12.00

Lunch or Dinner

Sandwiches

Club Sandwich

$16.00

California Turkey

$16.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.00

B.L.T.

$13.00

Egg Salad

$12.00

Tuna Salad

$12.00

Vegetarian

$13.00

Village Dog

$12.00

Alpine Dipper

$15.00

Cheesesteak

$16.00

Reuben

$16.00

Meatball Sub

$16.00

Gouda Good Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Crab Melt

$16.00

Burgers

Bistro Burger

$17.00

BYOB

$14.00

Mushroom Swiss

$15.00

CJ Popper

$16.00

Black and Bleu

$16.00

Salads

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$18.00

Cobb Salad

$19.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Merlot Poached Apple Salad

$13.00

Shrimp Louie

$17.00

Eat Like Andy

$18.00

BBQ Chicken Salad

$16.00

Blackened Steak Salad

$18.00

Side salad

$4.95

Side Caesar

$4.95

Street Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$13.00

Steak Tacos

$16.00

Tuna Tacos

$16.00

Shrimp Tacos

$13.00

Flatbreads

Chicken Flatbread

$16.00

Pepperoni Flatbread

$14.00

Crab Flatbread

$20.00

Entree

Manicotti

$16.00

Alfredo

$16.00

Chicken Paremsan

$21.00

Chili Lime Chicken Pasta

$21.00

Four Cheese Mac N Cheese

$16.00

Lasagna

$15.00

Keto Bowl

$16.00

NY Steak

$21.00

Rib Eye

$32.00

Starter

Blackened Shrimp Bites

$13.00

Caprese Plate

$12.00

Pesto Flatbread

$12.00

Crab Dip

$15.00

Soup or Chili

Cup of Soup

$5.00

Bowl of Soup

$8.00

Cup of Chili

$5.00

Bowl of Chili

$8.00

Lunch Sides

Bistro Potatoes

$4.95

Sweet Potatoes

$4.95

Fruit

$3.25

Potato Salad

$3.25

Coleslaw

$2.95

Bread stick

$1.00

Chips

$1.00

Kids Menu

Kids

PB & J

$6.00

Peanut butter and Jam on texas Toast

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

cheddar and texas toast on the grill

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

cheddar and mozzarella in flour tortillas

Cheese pizza

$7.00

cheddar, mozzarella and marinara on flatbread

Cheeseburger

$8.00

angus beef, lettuce, tomato and cheese

Pasta with Marinara

$8.00

Pasta with Butter and Cheese

$8.00

Dessert

Whole PIe

$22.00

Pie Slice

$5.50

Pie A La Mode

$6.50

Brownie

$4.50

Cinnamon Roll

$6.00

Cake Slice

$8.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

Cookie

$2.50

Triple Chocolate Cake

$8.00

German Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Cinnamon Roll Tray

$22.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00

Beverages

Soda

$3.75

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$4.50

Juice

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Hot Tea

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Coffee

$2.50

Italian Soda 16 oz

$4.25

Italian Soda 20 oz

$5.25

San Pelegrino

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.00

Hot Chocolate 12

$3.00

Hot Chocolate 16

$3.50

Hot Chocolate 20

$4.00

Beer and Wine

Glass

Mimosa

$7.00

Bubbles (Champagne) Glass

$7.00

Chardonnay Glass

$8.00

Pinot Gris Glass

$12.00

Rose Glass

$10.00

Moscato Di Asti Glass

$12.00

Merlot Glass

$10.00

Red Blend Glass

$12.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Glass

$16.00

The Conjurer Glass

$14.00

Bottle

Bubbles (Champagne) Bottle

$21.00

Chardonnay Bottle

$24.00

Pinot Gris Bottle

$36.00

Rose Bottle

$30.00

Moscato Di Asti Bottle

$36.00

Merlot Bottle

$30.00

Red Blend bottle

$36.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$48.00

The Conjurer Bottle

$42.00

Cork Fee

$10.00

Beer

Longboard Lager

$5.00

Tangerine Hefeweizen

$5.00

Wrecking Ball

$5.00

Mike Drop IPA

$7.00

Pub Beer

$2.00

Corona

$5.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Mocktails

Mocktail

Coastal Breeze

$7.00

Faux-jito

$7.00

Peach Neddy

$7.00

Raspberry Mist

$6.00

Sunrise Neddy

$8.00

Blueberry Ginger Neddy

$7.00

Espresso Bar

Espresso

Americano 12

$3.50

Americano 16

$4.00

Americano 20

$4.50

Breve 12

$4.00

Breve 16

$4.50

Breve 20

$5.00

Mocha 12

$4.00

Mocha 16

$4.75

Mocha 20

$5.50

Latte 12

$3.75

Latte 16

$4.50

Latte 20

$5.25

Cappucino 12

$3.75

Cappucino 16

$4.50

Cappucino 20

$5.25

Chai 12

$3.75

Chai 16

$4.50

Chai 20

$5.25

Double Shot

$2.50

Extra Shot

$1.00

Secret Menu and Combos

Combos

4 for $45

$45.00

Half Sandwich and Soup or Salad

$11.00

Soup and Salad

$11.00

Feature

Chili and Cinnamon Roll

$12.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Club Sub

$15.00

Hot Ham & Cheese

$14.00

Turkey Delight

$13.00

Entree

Filet Mignon

$32.00

Burgers

Black Bean Burger

$15.00

Salads

Chef Salad

$15.00

Chicken Salad Plate

$13.00

Tuna Salad Plate

$13.00

Scrambles

Denver Scramble

$15.00

Farmer's Scramble

$15.00

Easy Cheesy

$12.00

Mediterranean Scramble

$13.00

Vegetarian Scramble

$13.00

Cowboy Scramble

$15.00

Pairings

Hearty Start

$17.00

Caprese Frittata

$15.00

A La Carte

Grilled Chicken Breast

$7.00

Grilled Vegetables

$6.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Merch

bag

Bag

$0.08

Swag

Mug

$7.00

Tumbler

$15.00

Apparel

Hat

$15.00

Long Sleeve Shirt

SM Long Sleeve Shirt

$18.00

M Long Sleeve Shirt

$18.00

LRG Long Sleeve Shirt

$18.00

XL Long Sleeve Shirt

$18.00

XXL Long Sleeve Shirt

$18.00

XXXL Long Sleeve Shirt

$18.00

Short Sleeve Shirt

SM Short Sleeve Shirt

$18.00

M Short Sleeve Shirt

$18.00

LRG Short Sleeve Shirt

$18.00

XL Short Sleeve Shirt

$18.00

XXL Short Sleeve Shirt

$18.00

XXXL Short Sleeve Shirt

$18.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Serving Hearty Breakfasts, Soul Satisfying Lunches & Amazing Dinners. Locally owned and locally loved!

Location

5215 W Clearwater Ave #114, Kennewick, WA 99336

Directions

