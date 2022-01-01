Chicken salad in Kennewick
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
1321 N Columbia Center Drive #901 A, Kennewick
|Chicken Fajita Salad
|$16.00
Romaine, black bean corn salsa, avocado, cheddar jack cheese, tortilla strips, Texas buttermilk dressing topped with sauteed chicken and bell peppers.
|Orange Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Romaine, cabbage, carrots, bell peppers, spiced cashews, crisp wontons, orange basil dressing, tempura orange chicken.
Hops n Drops
4898 W. Hildebrand Blvd, Kennewick
|AVOCADO CHICKEN SALAD
|$12.50
Grilled Cajun chicken breast, cheddar and pepper Jack cheese, roasted Baja veggies, tomato, red pepper, red onion, avocado and fresh cilantro.
|CHICKEN TENDER SALAD
|$12.50
Mixed greens with hand breaded chicken tenders, diced egg, tomatoes, shredded cheddar and bacon. Kick it up a notch and try it Buffalo style!