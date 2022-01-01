Chicken salad in Kennewick

Kennewick restaurants that serve chicken salad

Chicken Fajita Salad image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

1321 N Columbia Center Drive #901 A, Kennewick

Avg 4.5 (1757 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajita Salad$16.00
Romaine, black bean corn salsa, avocado, cheddar jack cheese, tortilla strips, Texas buttermilk dressing topped with sauteed chicken and bell peppers.
Orange Chicken Salad$16.00
Romaine, cabbage, carrots, bell peppers, spiced cashews, crisp wontons, orange basil dressing, tempura orange chicken.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
AVOCADO CHICKEN SALAD image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

4898 W. Hildebrand Blvd, Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (3131 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
AVOCADO CHICKEN SALAD$12.50
Grilled Cajun chicken breast, cheddar and pepper Jack cheese, roasted Baja veggies, tomato, red pepper, red onion, avocado and fresh cilantro.
CHICKEN TENDER SALAD$12.50
Mixed greens with hand breaded chicken tenders, diced egg, tomatoes, shredded cheddar and bacon. Kick it up a notch and try it Buffalo style!
More about Hops n Drops

