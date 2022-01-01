Go
Toast
  • /
  • Pasco
  • /
  • Guadalajara Style 2

Guadalajara Style 2

Come in and enjoy!

110 4th Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cactus salad (ensalada de nopales) 8 oz$4.99
Beans cup 8 oz$3.99
Dozen Tamales$25.00
Tamales 2x5$5.00
Rice cup 8oz$3.99
Asada Tacos$2.99
Chicken Salad Tostada$3.99
Ceviche tostada$6.99
See full menu

Location

110 4th Avenue

Pasco WA

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

El Antojito Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ice Harbor Brewery/Pub

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Ice Harbor Brewing @ the Marina

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

La Cantina Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

Day of the Dead themed bar with a wide variety of signature cocktails and dishes. We can't wait to see you!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston