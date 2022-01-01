Go
Bruchi’s Cheesesteaks & Subs

Cheesesteaks, Subs, Salads and Burgers
Chock full of House-Made menu selections

2615 W Kennewick Ave, Ste A

No reviews yet

Popular Items

8" Classic Steak$6.55
Lean Steak | Grilled Onions | Melted White American Cheese | Mayo | Spices
Pound Fries$3.70
Crinkle Cut | A Bruchi's Favorite
8" Steak Supreme$7.05
Lean Steak | Grilled Onions | Melted American Cheese | Green Peppers | Mushrooms | Mayo | Spices
8" Pepper Steak$6.99
Lean Steak | Jalapeños | Pepperoncinis | Mayo | Spices
8" Chicken Malibu$6.75
Marinated Chicken Breast | Deli Ham | Pineapple | Melted Swiss Cheese | Mayo
Bruchi Burger$5.99
1/3 Pound Angus Beef Patty | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Pickles | Fry Sauce | Salt | Black Pepper
12" Steak Supreme$11.55
Lean Steak | Grilled Onions | Green Peppers | Mushrooms | Melted White American Cheese | Mayo | Spices
8" Roast Turkey$6.85
House Roasted Turkey Breast | Provolone Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Mayo | Oil | Oregano | Black Pepper
Kids Combo$4.60
4" Kids Sub or Jr. Burger
Half Pound Fries$2.60
Crinkle Cut | A Bruchi's Favorite
Location

2615 W Kennewick Ave, Ste A

Kennewick WA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
