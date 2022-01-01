Go
Poutine, Eh?

It's time to start a new routine...with poutine. Fries:Curds:Gravy. Come see what all the fuss is about.

POUTINE

3902 W Clearwater Ave.

Avg 4.8 (108 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Fried Steak
Crispy Fries, curds, herb gravy, chicken fried steak, buttered peas, crispy onions
Lumberjack$16.99
Crispy fries, 1/2 lb of roasted tri tip, herb gravy, cheese curds, topped with crispy onions.
Canuck$12.49
Crispy fries, roasted tri tip, herb gravy, cheese curds, topped with crispy onions
Brisket Burnt Ends$16.99
Crispy fries, curds, herb gravy, burnt ends, topped with crispy onions
Blue Line$12.49
Crispy fries, popcorn chicken, herb chicken gravy, cheese curds.
Almond Joy$8.99
No April Foolin' here...if you like Almond Joys...you'll devour this.
Maple-Bourbon Pork Belly$14.99
Fries, Curds, Herb Gravy, Maple-Bourbon Pork Belly, BBQ Sauce, Crispy Onion. (One Size Only. Large)
Cubano$12.49
Weekly Creation from our kitchen...Check social media for more information. Week of April 26th: Cubano!
Rabbit Pot Pie$14.29
AVAILABLE THURSDAY ONLY.
If you're a foodie...you won't want to miss this.
The Granny$8.49
Belgian Waffle Fries, winter spiced apple pie filling, caramel drizzle, cinnamon streusel, house made vanilla whipped cream.
3902 W Clearwater Ave.

Kennewick WA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
