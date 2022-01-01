Street tacos in Kennewick
Kennewick restaurants that serve street tacos
More about BITE at the Landing
BITE at the Landing
2701 Columbia Park Trail, Kennewick
|Street Tacos
|$14.00
More about Hops n Drops
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
4898 W. Hildebrand Blvd, Kennewick
|STREET TACOS
|$14.95
Classic food truck faire. Our flat iron steak served with cheddar & pepper Jack cheese, onions and cilantro. Served on corn tortillas with fresh limes, sour cream and Hops n Drops housemade salsa, guacamole & tortilla chips.