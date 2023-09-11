- Home
Zim's Sports Bar and Grill
604 E 2nd Street
The Dalles, OR 97058
Popular Items
Clubhouse
Thinly sliced turkey breast, smoky pit ham, thick cut smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, Tillamook cheddar cheese, fresh tomato, lettuce and mayo on your choice of bread.
Turkey Cranberry Wrap
Sliced turkey breast, bacon, cream cheese, cranberry sauce, lettuce, tomato, served with our special chipotle sauce.
Kids Chicken Strips
Monday Lunch Special
Lunch Special
Breakfast
Omelettes Or Scrambles
Big Bräu Haus
A blend of Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Mushrooms, Cheddar & Swiss.
The Gorge
Sauteed Green Peppers, Onions & Smoked Ham with Cheddar Cheese.
The Celilo
Maple Sausage, Mushrooms and Onions, topped with Swiss Cheese.
Veggie Omelette
Sautéed peppers, onions, mushrooms, and olives with your choice of cheese.
Ham & Cheese
Smoked Ham and Tillamook Cheddar Cheese.
Cheese Omlette
Tillamook Cheddar Cheese.
Breakfast Combos
Chicken Fried Steak
A large steak, battered and fried to perfection, topped with Country Gravy and two Eggs.
German Sausage
One German Sausage served with 2 Eggs (any style).
Chuck Patty & Eggs
Two Farm Fresh Eggs served with our 100% Ground Chuck Patty.
Top N Eggs
Our handcut 8 oz. Top Sirloin, prepared as you like and served with two Eggs.
Slab Ham
A large slab of Smoked Pit Ham, grilled and served with 2 eggs.
Classic Egg Breakfast
Classic Egg Breakfast with two Farm Fresh Eggs (any style).
Classic Egg Breakfast W/Bacon
Classic Egg Breakfast with two Farm Fresh Eggs (any style).
Classic Egg Breakfast With Sausage Links
Classic Egg Breakfast with two Farm Fresh Eggs (any style).
Classic Egg Breakfast With Sausage Patty
Classic Egg Breakfast with two Farm Fresh Eggs (any style).
From The Griddle
Breakfast Sides
Bacon
Delicious Crispy Bacon.
Cottage Cheese
1 Egg
A Delicious Farm Fresh Egg.
2 Eggs
Delicious Farm Fresh Eggs.
German Sausage
Hashbrowns
Delicious Crispy Hashbrowns.
Oatmeal
Sausage Links
Sausage Patty
Side Country Gravy
Delicious Country Gravy.
Side Of Slab Ham
A large slab of Smoked Pit Ham, grilled.
1 Pancake
Lite Fluffy Pancakes.
Toast
Delicious Toast
Fresh Fruit
Kids Breakfast
Kids Pancake
w/Toast or 1 French Toast. Includes Milk or Juice. Choice of Hashbrowns or Fruit Cup.
Kids French Toast
w/Toast or 1 French Toast. Includes Milk or Juice. Choice of Hashbrowns or Fruit Cup.
Kids Egg & Toast
w/Toast or 1 French Toast. Includes Milk or Juice. Choice of Hashbrowns or Fruit Cup.
Lunch/Dinner
Appetizers
Appy German Sausage
Three large German Sausages grilled and sliced into bite-sized pieces. Served with Mustard.
Basket of Fries
Fresh-cut & deep-fried.
Cheese Fondue
Chips And Salsa
Warmed tortilla chips with our homemade salsa.
Crunchy Calamari
1/2 pound lightly breaded and crisp served with Zim's sauce.
Fondue Bread And Sausage Combo
Special fondue sauce served with dipping bread or German Sausage.
Fondue Bread - just the bread
Fondue Cheese - just the cheese
Gizzards
A full pound of gizzards served with Zim's Sauce.
Hand-Dipped Onion Rings
Sweet Onions hand-cut & dipped in our special beer batter. Served with Zim's sauce.
Jalapeno Poppers
Cheese-filled Jalapenos deep fried and served with Ranch.
Keto Meatballs
Mini Burgers
5 mini cheese-burgers on a King's Hawaiian bun served w/chips.
Mini Tacos
Served with sour cream.
Mozzarella Sticks
6 Mozzarella sticks deep fried and served with marinara sauce.
Shrooms
Fresh Button Mushrooms battered, deep fried and served with Ranch.
SW Egg Rolls
Tots
Fresh-cut & deep-fried.
Veggie Tray
A variety of fresh veggies, cheddar and swiss cheese served with Ranch.
Wings
Chicken wings lightly breaded and served with side of BBQ, Sweet & Sour, or Hot Sauce.
Zims Appy Platter
3 poppers, 3 shrooms, 3 mozz sticks, 3 chicken strips, 3 onion rings and fries.
Zims Nacho Supreme
w/Seasoned Chicken add $1.00 Tortilla Chips smothered in seasoned beef, cheddar, onions, jalapenos, black olives, sour cream and salsa.
Baskets
Chicken Tenders
3 pieces of tender chicken breast meat, breaded and served with fries.
Fish & Chips
3 tender pieces of Cod deep fried. Served with fries, lemon and tartar sauce.
Breaded Shrimp Basket
Prawns all atop a mountain of fries. Served with lemon and cocktail sauce.
Finger Steaks
6 pieces of tender steak battered and deep friend served with fries and our special Zim's Sauce.
Sides
Baked Potato
Burger Patty
Chicken Breast
Corn Muffin
Cottage Cheese
Fresh Fruit
Fruit Cup
Garlic Toast (Single Piece)
German Sausage
Homemade Salsa
Horseradish
House Salad
Loaded Baked Potato
Potato Salad
Soup Of The Day
A cup of Soup changes Daily - Ask your server about today's choice.
Sourcream
Tartar Sauce
Zims Veggies
Zims Jojos
Sliced Tomato
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
Coleslaw
Side Brown Gravy
Side Of Spatzel
Side Of Baby Reds
Side Avacodo
Sauerkraut
Burgers
Plain Ol Burger
Plain and Simple our 1/2 pound ground chuck patty with all the trimmings.
Cheeseburger
Smokey Bacon Burger
Our chuck patty with smokey thick bacon and your choice of cheese.
The Dam Burger
Served open faced smothered with Onions, Mushrooms and Bacon Bits. Topped with Swiss Cheese.
Zims Chili Burger
Our burger topped with Homemade Chili, Onion and Tillamook Shredded Cheddar Cheese.
Western BBQ Burger
Chuck patty served on grilled garlic bread with cheddar cheese and served with BBQ sauce.
Zims Chicken Burger
Boneless skinless breast meat, grilled and topped with Swiss Cheese and Thick Bacon on a bun.
Zimbo Burger
Same as our regular burgers but served on a large bun with a FULL POUND of ground chuck.
Zimbo Cheese Burger
Same as our regular burgers but served on a large bun with a FULL POUND of ground chuck.
Zimbo Bacon Cheese Burger
Same as our regular burgers but served on a large bun with a FULL POUND of ground chuck.
Soup & Salad
Clam Chowder
A cup of the best clam chowder in The Dalles. Served on Fridays only.
Zims Chef Salad
Fresh cut iceberg and romaine lettuce, topped with smoky pit ham, roasted turkey, Tillamook cheddar cheese, Swiss cheese, avocado, diced tomato and a hard boiled egg.
The Best Dam Cobb Salad
Fresh cut iceberg and romaine lettuce, topped with grilled chicken breast pieces, hickory smoked bacon, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, diced tomato and a hard boiled egg.
Southwestern Salad
Fresh cut iceberg and romaine lettuce, our signature spicy ground beef, cheddar cheese, diced tomato, black olives, avocado, jalapenos, sour cream and salsa served on a bed of tortilla chips.
Classic Caesar Salad
An entree sized portion of crisp romaine tossed with fresh Parmesan cheese, croutons, and our own Caesar dressing.
Soup Of The Day
A cup of Soup changes Daily - Ask your server about today's choice.
Sandwiches
Deli Sandwich
Deli sandwich with your choice of meat, cheese, and bread. Comes with Mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle.
B.L.T.
Simple, but delicious! Thick cut smoky bacon, fresh lettuce, and tomato on your choice of bread.
Clubhouse
Thinly sliced turkey breast, smoky pit ham, thick cut smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, Tillamook cheddar cheese, fresh tomato, lettuce and mayo on your choice of bread.
French Dip
Tender & Tasty Roast Beef on Ciabatta Bread with Au Jus for dipping.
Grilled Beef & Bacon
A Zim's favorite, tender Roast Beef grilled and topped with Smoked Bacon and Cheddar Cheese, served on a Hoagie Roll.
Grilled Cheese
Have our classic Grilled Cheese or kick it up with Tomato or Ham.
Grilled Cheese with Ham
Have our classic Grilled Cheese or kick it up with Tomato or Ham.
Grilled Cheese with Tomato
Have our classic Grilled Cheese or kick it up with Tomato or Ham.
Grilled German Sausage Sandwich
Flat top grilled, served with Swiss Cheese, Sliced Raw Onion and Mayo on a Deli Roll.
Halibut Sandwich
A tender fillet of Halibut topped with Cheddar Cheese and served on a bun with all the fixins including Tartar Sauce.
Pastrami On Rye
Tender sliced Pastrami with Swiss Cheese and Mayo on Marble Rye Bread.
Patty Melt
Our tender Chuck Patty with loads of Grilled Onions & Swiss Cheese on Rye Bread.
Philly Cheesesteak
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow roasted BBQ Pulled Pork, served with house made Cole Slaw.
Reuben
Thin sliced Corned Beef with Swiss Cheese grilled with Sauerkraut and 1000 Island dressing on Rye.
Tuna Melt
Tuna and Cheddar Cheese grilled on Sourdough Bread.
Zims Veggie Delight
Thick sliced Wheat Bread grilled Cheddar and Cream Cheese, filled with Veggies.
Turkey Cranberry Wrap
Sliced turkey breast, bacon, cream cheese, cranberry sauce, lettuce, tomato, served with our special chipotle sauce.
Steaks
8oz Top Sirloin
Tender and Tasty choice of champions.
16oz Top Sirloin
Tender and Tasty choice of champions.
8oz Ribeye Steak
The most flavorful cut of beef.
16oz Ribeye Steak
The most flavorful cut of beef.
16oz Ground Chuck Steak
Ground Chuck Steak with Brown Gravy and Onions.
8oz Steak Jack Daniels
Top Sirloin with sauteed Onions and our Jack Daniels Sauce.
16oz Steak Jack Daniels
Top Sirloin with sauteed Onions and our Jack Daniels Sauce.
Seafood & Chicken
Chicken Parmesan
Tender Breast of Chicken grilled with Parmesan Cheese. Served with Marinara.
Fettuccine Alfredo
Creamy classic Fettuccine Alfredo or add Chicken, Shrimp or Scallops.
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Classy. Chicken Breast stuffed with Ham & Swiss Cheese.
Cod Dinner
4 Pieces of Cod
Coconut Prawns
Tempura Prawns
Zims Saute Prawns
German Touch
Kids Lunch/Dinner
Dessert
Homemade Bread Pudding
Served warm with raisins and cinnamon. Topped with creamy vanilla pudding and whipped cream.
Chocolate Volcano Cake
Rich chocolate cake served warm with a molten chocolate center, topped with whipped cream.
White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake
A smooth blend of sweet cream cheese with Raspberry swirl inside, White chocolate topping on a Dark Chocolate crumb crust, topped with whipped cream.
Caramel Apple Granny Pie
Buttery Caramel and Toffee-Studded Custard Hug Fresh Granny Smith Apples Piled High In Our Melt-In-The Mouth Short Bread Crust.
Doughnut Holes
A plate full of Doughnut Holes rolled in powdered sugar drizzled with chocolate and strawberry. Great to share.
Chocolate Fudge Cake
Layer upon layer of decadent chocolate cake and creamy rich fudge.
Flourless Chocolate Torte
Gluten free treat!
Deep Fried Oreos
Oreo cookies dipped in our special pancake batter and quickly deep fried. Served with chocolate, caramel, and raspberry sauce.
1 Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream
Drinks
N/A Beverages
Mimosa/Wine (21+ ONLY, have ID ready)
Mimosa
Bottle Cab Sauvignon - Maryhill
Bottle Winemakers Red - Maryhill
Bottle Merlot - Maryhill
Bottle Syrah - Maryhill
Bottle Sangiovese - Maryhill
Bottle Sweet Tinto Dulce - Tierra De Lobos
Bottle Rose of Sangiovese - Maryhill
Bottle Chardonnay - Maryhill
Bottle Sauvignon Blanc - Tierra De Lobos
Bottle Moscato - Sutter Home
Bottle Riesling - Maryhill
Bottle Riesling - Tierra De Lobos
Bottle Pinot Gris - Sutter Home
Bottle Muscat Canelli - Tierra De Lobos
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:05 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 12:00 am
Where fans and friends gather in the Gorge!
604 E 2nd Street, The Dalles, OR 97058