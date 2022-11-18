Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Asian Fusion

Bamboo Sushi NW 23rd

200 Reviews

$$

836 NW 23rd Ave.

Portland, OR 97210

Order Again

Popular Items

Green Machine
Nigiri King Salmon
Miso Soup

Utensils and Condiments --Only provided upon request! Be sure to add to your Cart!

Chopsticks

Chopsticks

Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.

Tamari

Tamari

Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.

Ginger

Ginger

Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.

Wasabi

Wasabi

Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.

Napkins

Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.

Starters

Edamame

Edamame

$4.00

Steamed, sea salt

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$4.00

Seaweed, tofu, green onion

Gomae

Gomae

$8.00

Blanched spinach, sesame-soy dressing

Miso Caesar Salad

Miso Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine hearts, radicchio, dehydrated miso, togarashi dusted rice crackers

Mixed Green Salad

Mixed Green Salad

$9.00

Radish, shaved rainbow carrot, sweet white onion, kaiware, yuzu vinaigrette

Spicy Edamame

Spicy Edamame

$6.00

Steamed, chili garlic crunch, tamari, togarashi

Sunomono Salad

Sunomono Salad

$6.00

Lightly cured cucumber, sweet vinegar dressing, ground sesame seeds

Tuna Poke

Tuna Poke

$13.00

Cucumber, avocado, onion, wakame, spicy poke dressing

Small Plates

Cauliflower

Cauliflower

$9.00

Crunchy fried, spicy black bean sauce, toasted cashews, and cilantro. GF.

Chicken Karaage

Chicken Karaage

$9.00

Crispy fried marinated chicken with dill kewpie-style mayo.

Grilled Saba

Grilled Saba

$16.00

Blistered filet of mackerel, momiji oroshi, pickled mustard seed, lemon ash, green onion

Grilled Salmon Kama

Grilled Salmon Kama

$14.00

Yuzu ponzu, green onion, ginger- daikon oroshi

Bamboo Crispy Rice

Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna

Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna

$16.00

Crispy rice, spicy tuna, truffle eel sauce, topped with green onion. 6 pcs.

Crispy Rice Spicy Albacore

Crispy Rice Spicy Albacore

$16.00

Crispy rice, spicy MSC-certified albacore, jalapeno, cilantro, finished with spicy aioli. 6 pcs.

Crispy Rice Spicy Salmon

Crispy Rice Spicy Salmon

$15.00

Crispy rice, spicy salmon, yuzu kosho, shiso, topped with orange zest. 6 pcs.

Crispy Rice Yuzu Avocado

Crispy Rice Yuzu Avocado

$13.00

Crispy sushi rice with smashed yuzu avocado, radish, flake salt

Kitchen

Chili Garlic Chicken

$18.00

Garlic green beans, roasted cashew, pickled fresno chiles, chives

Seaweed Fried Rice

Seaweed Fried Rice

$15.00

Kelp + crimini mix, veggies, fried egg, green onion, kizami nori

Crispy Garlic Tofu

Crispy Garlic Tofu

$14.00

Fresno chili, green onion, chili garlic tare, black sesame

Bamboo Burger

Bamboo Burger

$16.00

Caramelized onion, tillamook white cheddar, momiji aioli, potato bun, tempura onion rings

Signature Sashimi

Whitefish, yuzu ponzu, olive oil, umeboshi, shiso
Albacore Crispy Onion

Albacore Crispy Onion

$21.00

Seared albacore, garlic aioli, yuzu ponzu, crispy onion, chervil

King Salmon Carpaccio

King Salmon Carpaccio

$22.00

White truffle ponzu, cherry tomato

Shiso Plum Shiromi

Shiso Plum Shiromi

$21.00

Whitefish, yuzu ponzu, olive oil, umeboshi, shiso

Tuna Zuke

Tuna Zuke

$23.00

Soy marinated bigeye tuna, sesame onion ponzu, fried garlic, chive

Signature Rolls

Green Machine

Green Machine

$13.00

Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli. 8 pcs.

Green Machine W/ Albacore

Green Machine W/ Albacore

$17.00

Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with MSC-certified albacore, avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli. 8 pcs.

Green Machine W/ Crab

Green Machine W/ Crab

$17.00

Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with crab, avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli. 8 pcs.

Green Machine W/ Salmon

Green Machine W/ Salmon

$17.00

Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with MSC-certified coho salmon, avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli. 8 pcs.

Big Island

Big Island

$17.00

Tempura fried shishitos, avocado, kanpachi, lemon, fried shiso, yuzu kosho dressing

Little Island

Little Island

$13.00

Tempura shishito, avocado, lemon, yuzu kosho, fried shiso

Chasing The Dragon

Chasing The Dragon

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, seasoned crab, cucumbers, and avocado, rolled in tempura. 6 pcs.

Friday The 13th

Friday The 13th

$18.00

Spicy salmon, cucumber, and avocado, topped with MSC-certified albacore, tempura flakes, spicy aioli and eel sauce. 8 pcs.

Fry Tide

Fry Tide

$17.00

Tempura fried, spicy tuna, avocado, shiso, spicy ginger aioli

Full Circle

Full Circle

$18.00

Spicy MSC-certified albacore, tempura green onion, seared tuna, topped with watercress, fried onion, and citrus ginger dressing. 8 pcs.

Garden Of Eden

Garden Of Eden

$18.00

Spicy albacore, cucumber, apple, seared tuna, pickled mustard seed, yuzu vinaigrette, basil

Hoki Poki Box

Hoki Poki Box

$17.00

Pressed sushi rice, spicy crab, tuna, avocado, green onion, poke sauce, togarashi

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$17.00

Seasoned crab, cucumber, avocado, tuna, salmon, albacore

Sunset

Sunset

$17.00

Seasoned crab, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, spicy aioli and tempura flakes. 8 pcs.

Unicorn

Unicorn

$19.00

Spicy crab, shrimp tempura, albacore, avocado, jalapeno dressing, gochugaru oil, micro cilantro

Traditional Rolls

Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$8.00

Avocado, seaweed outside

California Roll

California Roll

$9.00

Seasoned crab, cucumber, avocado

Chef's Snack

Chef's Snack

$15.00

Chopped tuna, shiso, ikura

Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$7.00

Cucumber, seaweed outside

Marinated Shitake Roll

Marinated Shitake Roll

$8.00

Marinated Shitake, seaweed outside

Oshinko Roll

$7.00

Oshinko, seaweed outside

Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$8.00

Salmon, seaweed outside

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$13.00

Shrimp tempura, seasoned crab, avocado, cucumber, kaiware, seaweed outside

Spicy Albacore Roll

Spicy Albacore Roll

$9.00

Spicy albacore, cucumber, kaiware

Spicy Salmon Roll

Spicy Salmon Roll

$9.00

Spicy salmon, cucumber

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber, kaiware

Tuna Roll

Tuna Roll

$9.00

Tuna, seaweed outside

Ume Shiso Roll

Ume Shiso Roll

$8.00

Pickled plum, shiso, seaweed outside

Veggie Roll + Tamago

Veggie Roll + Tamago

$12.00Out of stock

Cucumber, avocado, kaiware, oshinko, marinate shitake, +tamago

Veggie Roll

$8.00

Nigiri

Nigiri Albacore

Nigiri Albacore

$8.00

Served two ways, yakumi, jalapeno dressing or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Avocado

Nigiri Avocado

$7.00

Served two ways, yakumi, with black truffle salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Coho Salmon

Nigiri Coho Salmon

$8.00

Served two ways, yakumi, yuzu mango, serrano, sea salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Hawaiian Kanpachi

Nigiri Hawaiian Kanpachi

$8.00

Served two ways, yakumi with yuzu and truffle salt or served neat, served with no toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri King Salmon

Nigiri King Salmon

$9.00

Served two ways, yakumi, with orange, olive oil, lemon zest, sea salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Saba

Nigiri Saba

$7.00

Served two ways, yakumi with ginger, green onion, ponzu or served neat, served with no toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Scallop

Nigiri Scallop

$8.00

Served two ways, Yakumi, with seared; yuzu vinaigrette & yuzu kosho or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Shiromi

Nigiri Shiromi

$8.00

Served two ways, yakumi with yuzu ponzu, shiso, umeboshi or served neat, served with no toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Sockeye Salmon

Nigiri Sockeye Salmon

$8.00

Served two ways, yakumi with ground sesame, kizami wasabi or served neat, served with no toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Tamago

Nigiri Tamago

$7.00

Served neat only!

Nigiri Tuna

Nigiri Tuna

$10.00

Served two ways, yakumi, with tosa soy & freshly grated wasabi or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.

Sashimi

Sashimi Albacore

Sashimi Albacore

$17.00

Served neat. 5 pcs.

Sashimi Coho

Sashimi Coho

$17.00

Served neat 5 pcs.

Sashimi Hawaiian Kanpachi

Sashimi Hawaiian Kanpachi

$17.00

Served neat. 5 pcs.

Sashimi King Salmon

Sashimi King Salmon

$19.00

Served Neat 5 pcs.

Sashimi Saba

$15.00

Served neat 5 pcs.

Sashimi Scallop

Sashimi Scallop

$17.00

Served neat. 5 pcs.

Sashimi Shiromi

$17.00

Served neat 5 pcs.

Sashimi Sockeye Salmon

$17.00

Served neat 5 pcs.

Sashimi Tuna

Sashimi Tuna

$21.00

Served neat. 5 pcs.

Sashimi Hamachi

$21.00

N/A Bev

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Sparkling Mineral Water

$4.00

Beer

Asahi 22 oz

Asahi 22 oz

$9.00Out of stock

Sake

Watari Bune Junmai Ginjo The 55

Watari Bune Junmai Ginjo The 55

$73.00

Watari Bune Junmai Ginjo Watari Bune is the name of the rice used to make this sake. The brewery revived this rice strain after it had been extinct for sixty years. It took them three years before they had enough rice to brew their first batch of sake. It is now a cult favorite among sake aficionados. Overall very and bright, fruity with some funky aromas and flavors. Over-ripe musk melon on palate, bright white peach in finish.

Kasumi Tsuru Kimoto Junmai Old School Extra Dry

Kasumi Tsuru Kimoto Junmai Old School Extra Dry

$50.00

Old School - Kasumi Tsuru Kimoto Extra Dry. This exquisite saké was created using the Kimoto method, which yields rich, complex and elegant flavors with a lovely sense of balance and refinement. This method produces the saké that is deep and layered. Kasumi Tsuru Kimoto Extra Dry saké has a sophisticated savory and smoky taste with earthy notes of roasted nuts, sensuous dark chocolate, pumpkin and dried fruit

Choryo Omachi Yamahai Taruzake Cedar Country

Choryo Omachi Yamahai Taruzake Cedar Country

$60.00
Hakutsuru Sayuri Nigori Little Lilly

Hakutsuru Sayuri Nigori Little Lilly

$35.00

Sayuri Nigori unfiltered Sake

Hakuto Junmai Deep Faith

$70.00

Eiko Fuji Honakara Honjozo

$40.00

Seikyo Omachi Junmai Mirror of Truth

$60.00

Mantensei Kinoko Junmai Ginjo

$60.00

Kanara Junmai Ginjo

$55.00

Yuki no Bosha Cabin in the Snow

$55.00

Hakutsuru Ukiyo-e Junmai Daiginjo

$55.00

Joto Daiginjo

$70.00

Yuki Tora Nigori Snow Tiger

$35.00

Wine

Sokol Blosser Brut

Sokol Blosser Brut

$52.00
Seven Hills Sauvignon Blanc

Seven Hills Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

Ponzi Pinot Gris

$40.00
Stoller Rose

Stoller Rose

$46.00
Maryhill Pinot Noir

Maryhill Pinot Noir

$60.00
Daou Cabernet Sauvignon

Daou Cabernet Sauvignon

$56.00

Wines of Substance Chardonnay

$48.00

Sides

Sushi Rice

Sushi Rice

$5.00
Steamed Rice

Steamed Rice

$3.00
Green Machine Sauce

Green Machine Sauce

$1.00
Ponzu

Ponzu

$1.00
Spicy Mayo

Spicy Mayo

$1.00
Eel Sauce

Eel Sauce

$1.00
8 oz Green Machine Sauce

8 oz Green Machine Sauce

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

The world’s first certified sustainable sushi restaurant serving a menu of signature sushi rolls, traditional nigiri, Japanese-inspired plates and more.

Website

Location

836 NW 23rd Ave., Portland, OR 97210

Directions

Gallery
Bamboo Sushi image
Bamboo Sushi image
Bamboo Sushi image

