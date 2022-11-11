Bamboo Sushi Lake Oswego

Watari Bune Junmai Ginjo The 55

Watari Bune Junmai Ginjo Watari Bune is the name of the rice used to make this sake. The brewery revived this rice strain after it had been extinct for sixty years. It took them three years before they had enough rice to brew their first batch of sake. It is now a cult favorite among sake aficionados. Overall very and bright, fruity with some funky aromas and flavors. Over-ripe musk melon on palate, bright white peach in finish.