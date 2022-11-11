- Home
Bamboo Sushi Lake Oswego
1,007 Reviews
$$
380 First St
Lake Oswego, OR 97034
380 First St
Lake Oswego, OR 97034
Popular Items
Utensils and Condiments --Only provided upon request! Be sure to add to your Cart!
Chopsticks
Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.
Tamari

Ginger

Wasabi

Napkins

Starters
Miso Soup
Seaweed, tofu, green onion
Edamame
Steamed, sea salt
Spicy Edamame
Steamed, chili garlic crunch, tamari, togarashi
Sunomono Salad
Lightly cured cucumber, sweet vinegar dressing, ground sesame seeds
Gomae
Blanched spinach, sesame-soy dressing
Miso Caesar Salad
Romaine hearts, radicchio, dehydrated miso, togarashi dusted rice crackers
Mixed Green Salad
Radish, shaved rainbow carrot, sweet white onion, kaiware, yuzu vinaigrette
Tuna Poke
Cucumber, avocado, onion, wakame, spicy poke dressing
Small Plates
Cauliflower
Crunchy fried, spicy black bean sauce, toasted cashews, and cilantro. GF.
Chicken Karaage
Crispy fried marinated chicken with dill kewpie-style mayo.
Grilled Saba
Blistered filet of mackerel, momiji oroshi, pickled mustard seed, lemon ash, green onion
Grilled Salmon Kama
Yuzu ponzu, green onion, ginger- daikon oroshi
Bamboo Crispy Rice
Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna
Crispy rice, spicy tuna, truffle eel sauce, topped with green onion. 6 pcs.
Crispy Rice Spicy Albacore
Crispy rice, spicy MSC-certified albacore, jalapeno, cilantro, finished with spicy aioli. 6 pcs.
Crispy Rice Spicy Salmon
Crispy rice, spicy salmon, yuzu kosho, shiso, topped with orange zest. 6 pcs.
Crispy Rice Yuzu Avocado
Crispy sushi rice with smashed yuzu avocado, radish, flake salt
Signature Sashimi
King Salmon Carpaccio
White truffle ponzu, cherry tomato
Tuna Zuke
Soy marinated bigeye tuna, sesame onion ponzu, fried garlic, chive
Albacore Crispy Onion
Seared albacore, garlic aioli, yuzu ponzu, crispy onion, chervil
Tuna Tataki
Sesame crusted bigeye tuna, apple mustard dressing, green onion
Shiso Plum Shiromi
Whitefish, yuzu ponzu, olive oil, umeboshi, shiso
Kitchen
Chili Garlic Chicken
Garlic green beans, roasted cashew, pickled fresno chiles, chives
Seaweed Fried Rice
Kelp + crimini mix, veggies, fried egg, green onion, kizami nori
Crispy Garlic Tofu
Fresno chili, green onion, chili garlic tare, black sesame
Bamboo Burger
Caramelized onion, tillamook white cheddar, momiji aioli, potato bun, tempura onion rings
Signature Rolls
Green Machine
Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli. 8 pcs.
Green Machine W/ Albacore
Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with MSC-certified albacore, avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli. 8 pcs.
Green Machine W/ Crab
Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with crab, avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli. 8 pcs.
Green Machine W/ Salmon
Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with MSC-certified coho salmon, avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli. 8 pcs.
Chasing The Dragon
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, house crab, cucumbers, and avocado, rolled in tempura. 6 pcs.
Friday the 13th
Spicy salmon, cucumber, and avocado, topped with MSC-certified albacore, tempura flakes, spicy aioli and eel sauce. 8 pcs.
Big Island
Tempura fried shishitos, avocado, kanpachi, lemon, fried shiso, yuzu kosho dressing
Little Island
Tempura shishito, avocado, lemon, yuzu kosho, fried shiso
Full Circle
Spicy MSC-certified albacore, tempura green onion, seared tuna, topped with watercress, fried onion, and citrus ginger dressing. 8 pcs.
Garden of Eden
Spicy albacore, cucumber, apple, seared tuna, pickled mustard seed, yuzu vinaigrette, basil
Fry Tide
Tempura fried, spicy tuna, avocado, shiso, spicy ginger aioli
Hoki Poki Box
Pressed sushi rice, spicy crab, tuna, avocado, green onion, poke sauce, togarashi
Unicorn
Spicy crab, shrimp tempura, albacore, avocado, jalapeno dressing, gochugaru oil, micro cilantro
Sunset
House crab, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, spicy aioli and tempura flakes. 8 pcs.
Rainbow Roll
Seasoned crab, cucumber, avocado, tuna, salmon, albacore
Traditional Rolls
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber, kaiware
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy Salmon, cucumber, kaiware
Spicy Albacore Roll
Spicy albacore, cucumber, kaiware
California Roll
Seasoned crab, cucumber, avocado
Tuna Roll
Tuna, seaweed outside
Salmon Roll
Salmon, seaweed outside
Ume Shiso Roll
Pickled plum, shiso, seaweed outside
Cucumber Roll
Cucumber, seaweed outside
Avocado Roll
Avocado, seaweed outside
Marinated Shitake Roll
Marinated Shitake, seaweed outside
Oshinko Roll
Oshinko, seaweed outside
Chef's Snack
Chopped tuna, shiso, ikura
Veggie Roll + Tamago
Cucumber, avocado, kaiware, oshinko, marinate shitake, +tamago
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, house crab mix, avocado, cucumber, kaiware, seaweed outside
Nigiri
Nigiri Tuna
Served two ways, yakumi, with tosa soy & fresh wasabi. Or neat, served without toppings. / 2 pcs.
Nigiri King Salmon
Served two ways, yakumi, with orange, olive oil, lemon zest, sea salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
Nigiri Scallop
Served two ways, Yakumi, with seared; yuzu vinaigrette & yuzu kosho or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
Nigiri Albacore
Served two ways, yakumi, jalapeno dressing or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
Nigiri Sockeye
Served two ways, yakumi with ground sesame, kizami wasabi or served neat, served with no toppings. 2 pcs.
Nigiri Hawaiian Kanpachi
Served two ways, yakumi with yuzu and truffle salt or served neat, served with no toppings. 2 pcs.
Nigiri Coho Salmon
Served two ways, yakumi, yuzu mango, serrano, sea salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
Nigiri Saba
Served two ways, yakumi with ginger, green onion, ponzu or served neat, served with no toppings. 2 pcs.
Nigiri Shiromi
Served two ways, yakumi with yuzu ponzu, shiso, umeboshi or served neat, served with no toppings. 2 pcs.
Nigiri Tamago
Served neat only!
Nigiri Avocado
Served two ways, yakumi, with black truffle salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.
Sashimi
Sashimi Tuna
Served neat. 5 pcs.
Sashimi King Salmon
Served neat. 5 pcs.
Sashimi Scallop
Served neat. 5 pcs.
Sashimi Albacore
Served neat. 5 pcs.
Sashimi Sockeye Salmon
Served neat. 5 pcs.
Sashimi Hawaiian Kanpachi
Served neat. 5 pcs.
Sashimi Coho Salmon
Served neat. 5 pcs.
Sashimi Saba
Served neat. 5 pcs.
Sashimi Shiromi
Served neat. 5 pcs.
Sides
Beer
Sake
Watari Bune Junmai Ginjo The 55
Watari Bune Junmai Ginjo Watari Bune is the name of the rice used to make this sake. The brewery revived this rice strain after it had been extinct for sixty years. It took them three years before they had enough rice to brew their first batch of sake. It is now a cult favorite among sake aficionados. Overall very and bright, fruity with some funky aromas and flavors. Over-ripe musk melon on palate, bright white peach in finish.
Kasumi Tsuru Kimoto Extra Dry - Old School
Old School - Kasumi Tsuru Kimoto Extra Dry. This exquisite saké was created using the Kimoto method, which yields rich, complex and elegant flavors with a lovely sense of balance and refinement. This method produces the saké that is deep and layered. Kasumi Tsuru Kimoto Extra Dry saké has a sophisticated savory and smoky taste with earthy notes of roasted nuts, sensuous dark chocolate, pumpkin and dried fruit
Choryo Omachi Yamahai Taruzake Cedar Country
Bamboo Junmai Ginjo Namachozo Bamboo Private Label
A Junmai Ginjo, it's brewed in partnership with the Kobe Shu-ShinKan brewery. Perfected with hints of melon & lily, the palate is sweet initially with a slight indication of lychee, and finishes with a robust dose of umami
Izumibashi Yamada Nishiki 50 Junmai Ginjo Graceful
Hakutsuru Sayuri Nigori Lilly
Sayuri Nigori unfiltered Sake
Honjonzo Genbei Onikoroshi Four Eyed Devil
Wine
Sokol Blosser Brut
Seven Hills Sauvignon Blanc
Longevity Chardonnay
Stoller Rose
Composed of selected clones of Pinot Noir intentionally for Rosé to achieve a style that is balanced and bright. Whole cluster pressed and fermented in stainless steel, the 2017 Willamette Valley Pinot Noir Rosé shows water melon, strawberry and red fruit on the nose, and the tropical fruits with a bright acidity on the palate.
Daou Cabernet Sauvignon
Pinot Noir, Maryhill
Pinot Gris, Ponzi
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
The world’s first certified sustainable sushi restaurant serving a menu of signature sushi rolls, traditional nigiri, Japanese-inspired plates and more.
380 First St, Lake Oswego, OR 97034