Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Asian Fusion

Bamboo Sushi Lake Oswego

1,007 Reviews

$$

380 First St

Lake Oswego, OR 97034

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Green Machine
Miso Soup
California Roll

Utensils and Condiments --Only provided upon request! Be sure to add to your Cart!

Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.
Chopsticks

Chopsticks

Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.

Tamari

Tamari

Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.

Ginger

Ginger

Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.

Wasabi

Wasabi

Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.

Napkins

Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.

Starters

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$4.00

Seaweed, tofu, green onion

Edamame

Edamame

$4.00

Steamed, sea salt

Spicy Edamame

Spicy Edamame

$6.00

Steamed, chili garlic crunch, tamari, togarashi

Sunomono Salad

Sunomono Salad

$6.00

Lightly cured cucumber, sweet vinegar dressing, ground sesame seeds

Gomae

Gomae

$8.00

Blanched spinach, sesame-soy dressing

Miso Caesar Salad

Miso Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine hearts, radicchio, dehydrated miso, togarashi dusted rice crackers

Mixed Green Salad

Mixed Green Salad

$9.00

Radish, shaved rainbow carrot, sweet white onion, kaiware, yuzu vinaigrette

Tuna Poke

Tuna Poke

$13.00

Cucumber, avocado, onion, wakame, spicy poke dressing

Small Plates

Cauliflower

Cauliflower

$9.00

Crunchy fried, spicy black bean sauce, toasted cashews, and cilantro. GF.

Chicken Karaage

Chicken Karaage

$9.00

Crispy fried marinated chicken with dill kewpie-style mayo.

Grilled Saba

Grilled Saba

$17.00Out of stock

Blistered filet of mackerel, momiji oroshi, pickled mustard seed, lemon ash, green onion

Grilled Salmon Kama

Grilled Salmon Kama

$16.00Out of stock

Yuzu ponzu, green onion, ginger- daikon oroshi

Bamboo Crispy Rice

Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna

Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna

$16.00

Crispy rice, spicy tuna, truffle eel sauce, topped with green onion. 6 pcs.

Crispy Rice Spicy Albacore

Crispy Rice Spicy Albacore

$16.00

Crispy rice, spicy MSC-certified albacore, jalapeno, cilantro, finished with spicy aioli. 6 pcs.

Crispy Rice Spicy Salmon

Crispy Rice Spicy Salmon

$15.00

Crispy rice, spicy salmon, yuzu kosho, shiso, topped with orange zest. 6 pcs.

Crispy Rice Yuzu Avocado

Crispy Rice Yuzu Avocado

$13.00

Crispy sushi rice with smashed yuzu avocado, radish, flake salt

Signature Sashimi

King Salmon Carpaccio

King Salmon Carpaccio

$22.00Out of stock

White truffle ponzu, cherry tomato

Tuna Zuke

Tuna Zuke

$23.00

Soy marinated bigeye tuna, sesame onion ponzu, fried garlic, chive

Albacore Crispy Onion

Albacore Crispy Onion

$21.00

Seared albacore, garlic aioli, yuzu ponzu, crispy onion, chervil

Tuna Tataki

Tuna Tataki

$23.00

Sesame crusted bigeye tuna, apple mustard dressing, green onion

Shiso Plum Shiromi

Shiso Plum Shiromi

$21.00

Whitefish, yuzu ponzu, olive oil, umeboshi, shiso

Kitchen

Chili Garlic Chicken

Chili Garlic Chicken

$18.00

Garlic green beans, roasted cashew, pickled fresno chiles, chives

Seaweed Fried Rice

Seaweed Fried Rice

$15.00

Kelp + crimini mix, veggies, fried egg, green onion, kizami nori

Crispy Garlic Tofu

Crispy Garlic Tofu

$14.00

Fresno chili, green onion, chili garlic tare, black sesame

Bamboo Burger

Bamboo Burger

$16.00

Caramelized onion, tillamook white cheddar, momiji aioli, potato bun, tempura onion rings

Signature Rolls

Green Machine

Green Machine

$13.00

Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli. 8 pcs.

Green Machine W/ Albacore

Green Machine W/ Albacore

$17.00

Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with MSC-certified albacore, avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli. 8 pcs.

Green Machine W/ Crab

Green Machine W/ Crab

$17.00

Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with crab, avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli. 8 pcs.

Green Machine W/ Salmon

Green Machine W/ Salmon

$17.00

Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with MSC-certified coho salmon, avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli. 8 pcs.

Chasing The Dragon

Chasing The Dragon

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, house crab, cucumbers, and avocado, rolled in tempura. 6 pcs.

Friday the 13th

Friday the 13th

$17.00

Spicy salmon, cucumber, and avocado, topped with MSC-certified albacore, tempura flakes, spicy aioli and eel sauce. 8 pcs.

Big Island

Big Island

$17.00

Tempura fried shishitos, avocado, kanpachi, lemon, fried shiso, yuzu kosho dressing

Little Island

Little Island

$13.00

Tempura shishito, avocado, lemon, yuzu kosho, fried shiso

Full Circle

Full Circle

$18.00

Spicy MSC-certified albacore, tempura green onion, seared tuna, topped with watercress, fried onion, and citrus ginger dressing. 8 pcs.

Garden of Eden

Garden of Eden

$18.00

Spicy albacore, cucumber, apple, seared tuna, pickled mustard seed, yuzu vinaigrette, basil

Fry Tide

Fry Tide

$17.00

Tempura fried, spicy tuna, avocado, shiso, spicy ginger aioli

Hoki Poki Box

Hoki Poki Box

$17.00Out of stock

Pressed sushi rice, spicy crab, tuna, avocado, green onion, poke sauce, togarashi

Unicorn

Unicorn

$19.00

Spicy crab, shrimp tempura, albacore, avocado, jalapeno dressing, gochugaru oil, micro cilantro

Sunset

Sunset

$17.00

House crab, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, spicy aioli and tempura flakes. 8 pcs.

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$17.00

Seasoned crab, cucumber, avocado, tuna, salmon, albacore

Traditional Rolls

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber, kaiware

Spicy Salmon Roll

Spicy Salmon Roll

$9.00

Spicy Salmon, cucumber, kaiware

Spicy Albacore Roll

Spicy Albacore Roll

$9.00

Spicy albacore, cucumber, kaiware

California Roll

California Roll

$9.00

Seasoned crab, cucumber, avocado

Tuna Roll

Tuna Roll

$9.00

Tuna, seaweed outside

Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$8.00

Salmon, seaweed outside

Ume Shiso Roll

Ume Shiso Roll

$8.00

Pickled plum, shiso, seaweed outside

Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$7.00

Cucumber, seaweed outside

Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$8.00

Avocado, seaweed outside

Marinated Shitake Roll

Marinated Shitake Roll

$8.00

Marinated Shitake, seaweed outside

Oshinko Roll

Oshinko Roll

$7.00

Oshinko, seaweed outside

Chef's Snack

Chef's Snack

$15.00

Chopped tuna, shiso, ikura

Veggie Roll + Tamago

Veggie Roll + Tamago

$12.00

Cucumber, avocado, kaiware, oshinko, marinate shitake, +tamago

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$13.00

Shrimp tempura, house crab mix, avocado, cucumber, kaiware, seaweed outside

Nigiri

Nigiri Tuna

Nigiri Tuna

$10.00

Served two ways, yakumi, with tosa soy & fresh wasabi. Or neat, served without toppings. / 2 pcs.

Nigiri King Salmon

Nigiri King Salmon

$9.00Out of stock

Served two ways, yakumi, with orange, olive oil, lemon zest, sea salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Scallop

Nigiri Scallop

$8.00

Served two ways, Yakumi, with seared; yuzu vinaigrette & yuzu kosho or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Albacore

Nigiri Albacore

$8.00

Served two ways, yakumi, jalapeno dressing or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Sockeye

Nigiri Sockeye

$8.00

Served two ways, yakumi with ground sesame, kizami wasabi or served neat, served with no toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Hawaiian Kanpachi

Nigiri Hawaiian Kanpachi

$8.00

Served two ways, yakumi with yuzu and truffle salt or served neat, served with no toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Coho Salmon

Nigiri Coho Salmon

$8.00

Served two ways, yakumi, yuzu mango, serrano, sea salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Saba

Nigiri Saba

$7.00

Served two ways, yakumi with ginger, green onion, ponzu or served neat, served with no toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Shiromi

Nigiri Shiromi

$8.00

Served two ways, yakumi with yuzu ponzu, shiso, umeboshi or served neat, served with no toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Tamago

Nigiri Tamago

$7.00

Served neat only!

Nigiri Avocado

Nigiri Avocado

$7.00

Served two ways, yakumi, with black truffle salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.

Sashimi

Sashimi Tuna

Sashimi Tuna

$21.00

Served neat. 5 pcs.

Sashimi King Salmon

Sashimi King Salmon

$19.00Out of stock

Served neat. 5 pcs.

Sashimi Scallop

Sashimi Scallop

$17.00

Served neat. 5 pcs.

Sashimi Albacore

Sashimi Albacore

$17.00

Served neat. 5 pcs.

Sashimi Sockeye Salmon

Sashimi Sockeye Salmon

$17.00

Served neat. 5 pcs.

Sashimi Hawaiian Kanpachi

Sashimi Hawaiian Kanpachi

$17.00

Served neat. 5 pcs.

Sashimi Coho Salmon

Sashimi Coho Salmon

$17.00

Served neat. 5 pcs.

Sashimi Saba

Sashimi Saba

$15.00

Served neat. 5 pcs.

Sashimi Shiromi

Sashimi Shiromi

$17.00

Served neat. 5 pcs.

Sides

Sushi Rice

Sushi Rice

$5.00

Steamed Rice

$5.00
Green Machine Sauce

Green Machine Sauce

$1.00
Ponzu

Ponzu

$1.00
Spicy Mayo

Spicy Mayo

$1.00
Eel Sauce

Eel Sauce

$1.00
8oz Green Machine Sauce

8oz Green Machine Sauce

$8.00

Sweet Chili Aioli in a reusable container, 8oz.

N/A Bev

Coke Classic

Coke Classic

$4.00Out of stock
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00
Sprite

Sprite

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Beer

Asahi 22oz

$9.00

Zoiglhaus Kolsch 19oz

$11.00

Sunriver Fuzztail Hefeweizen 12oz

$7.00

Portland Cider Co. "Kinda Dry" Cider 12oz

$8.00

Sake

Watari Bune Junmai Ginjo The 55

Watari Bune Junmai Ginjo The 55

$73.00

Watari Bune Junmai Ginjo Watari Bune is the name of the rice used to make this sake. The brewery revived this rice strain after it had been extinct for sixty years. It took them three years before they had enough rice to brew their first batch of sake. It is now a cult favorite among sake aficionados. Overall very and bright, fruity with some funky aromas and flavors. Over-ripe musk melon on palate, bright white peach in finish.

Kasumi Tsuru Kimoto Extra Dry - Old School

Kasumi Tsuru Kimoto Extra Dry - Old School

$50.00

Old School - Kasumi Tsuru Kimoto Extra Dry. This exquisite saké was created using the Kimoto method, which yields rich, complex and elegant flavors with a lovely sense of balance and refinement. This method produces the saké that is deep and layered. Kasumi Tsuru Kimoto Extra Dry saké has a sophisticated savory and smoky taste with earthy notes of roasted nuts, sensuous dark chocolate, pumpkin and dried fruit

Choryo Omachi Yamahai Taruzake Cedar Country

Choryo Omachi Yamahai Taruzake Cedar Country

$58.00
Bamboo Junmai Ginjo Namachozo Bamboo Private Label

Bamboo Junmai Ginjo Namachozo Bamboo Private Label

$35.00Out of stock

A Junmai Ginjo, it's brewed in partnership with the Kobe Shu-ShinKan brewery. Perfected with hints of melon & lily, the palate is sweet initially with a slight indication of lychee, and finishes with a robust dose of umami

Izumibashi Yamada Nishiki 50 Junmai Ginjo Graceful

Izumibashi Yamada Nishiki 50 Junmai Ginjo Graceful

$60.00Out of stock
Hakutsuru Sayuri Nigori Lilly

Hakutsuru Sayuri Nigori Lilly

$38.00

Sayuri Nigori unfiltered Sake

Honjonzo Genbei Onikoroshi Four Eyed Devil

Honjonzo Genbei Onikoroshi Four Eyed Devil

$10.00

Wine

Sokol Blosser Brut

Sokol Blosser Brut

$60.00
Seven Hills Sauvignon Blanc

Seven Hills Sauvignon Blanc

$46.00
Longevity Chardonnay

Longevity Chardonnay

$52.00
Stoller Rose

Stoller Rose

$46.00

Composed of selected clones of Pinot Noir intentionally for Rosé to achieve a style that is balanced and bright. Whole cluster pressed and fermented in stainless steel, the 2017 Willamette Valley Pinot Noir Rosé shows water melon, strawberry and red fruit on the nose, and the tropical fruits with a bright acidity on the palate.

Daou Cabernet Sauvignon

Daou Cabernet Sauvignon

$58.00

Pinot Noir, Maryhill

$60.00

Pinot Gris, Ponzi

$40.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

The world’s first certified sustainable sushi restaurant serving a menu of signature sushi rolls, traditional nigiri, Japanese-inspired plates and more.

Website

Location

380 First St, Lake Oswego, OR 97034

Directions

Gallery
Bamboo Sushi image
Bamboo Sushi image
Bamboo Sushi image

Similar restaurants in your area

Yoko's Japanese Restaurant and Sushi Bar - 2878 SE Gladstone St.
orange starNo Reviews
2878 SE Gladstone St. Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
Bamboo Sushi SW 12th
orange star4.6 • 858
404 SW 12th Ave Portland, OR 97205
View restaurantnext
Bamboo Sushi NW 23rd
orange star4.8 • 200
836 NW 23rd Ave. Portland, OR 97210
View restaurantnext
Smokin' Fire Fish
orange starNo Reviews
668 N. Russell St. Portland, OR 97227
View restaurantnext
Bamboo Sushi - NE Alberta
orange starNo Reviews
1409 NE Alberta St Portland, OR 97211
View restaurantnext
Noodle World - Hillsboro
orange starNo Reviews
1898 NW 188th Avenue Hillsboro, OR 97006
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lake Oswego

La Provence - Lake Oswego
orange star4.4 • 1,700
16350 Boones Ferry Rd Lake Oswego, OR 97035
View restaurantnext
Nicoletta's Table and Marketplace - Lake Oswego
orange star4.4 • 1,109
333 S. State St., Suite M Lake Oswego, OR 97034
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lake Oswego
West Linn
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (353 restaurants)
Beaverton
review star
Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)
Sherwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Happy Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Oregon City
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Hillsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Gresham
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Vancouver
review star
Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston