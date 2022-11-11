Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Asian Fusion

Bamboo Sushi NE Alberta

review star

No reviews yet

1409 NE Alberta St

Portland, OR 97211

Popular Items

Green Machine
California Roll
Miso Soup

Utensils and Condiments -- Only provided upon request. Be sure to add to your Cart!

Chopsticks

Chopsticks

Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.

Tamari

Tamari

Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.

Ginger

Ginger

Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.

Wasabi

Wasabi

Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.

Napkins

Utensils and condiments provided by request as part of our commitment to being a sustainable restaurant. Please select the utensils and condiments option from the menu below if you need them.

Starters

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$4.00

Seaweed, tofu, green onion

Edamame

Edamame

$4.00

Steamed, sea salt

Spicy Edamame

Spicy Edamame

$6.00

Steamed, chili garlic crunch, tamari, togarashi

Sunomono Salad

Sunomono Salad

$6.00

Lightly cured cucumber, sweet vinegar dressing, ground sesame seeds

Tuna Poke

Tuna Poke

$13.00

Cucumber, avocado, onion, wakame, spicy poke dressing

Gomae

Gomae

$8.00

Blanched spinach, sesame-soy dressing

Miso Caesar Salad

Miso Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine hearts, radicchio, dehydrated miso, togarashi dusted rice crackers

Mixed Green Salad

Mixed Green Salad

$9.00

Radish, shaved rainbow carrot, sweet white onion, kaiware, yuzu vinaigrette

Small Plates

Cauliflower

Cauliflower

$9.00

Crunchy fried, spicy black bean sauce, toasted cashews, and cilantro. GF.

Chicken Karaage

Chicken Karaage

$9.00Out of stock

Crispy fried marinated chicken with dill kewpie-style mayo.

Grilled Saba

Grilled Saba

$16.00

Blistered filet of mackerel, momiji oroshi, pickled mustard seed, lemon ash, green onion

Grilled Salmon Kama

Grilled Salmon Kama

$14.00

Yuzu ponzu, green onion, ginger- daikon oroshi

Bamboo Crispy Rice

Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna

Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna

$16.00

Crispy rice, spicy tuna, truffle eel sauce, topped with green onion. 6 pcs.

Crispy Rice Spicy Albacore

Crispy Rice Spicy Albacore

$16.00

Crispy rice, spicy albacore, serrano pepper, cilantro, spicy mayo and togarashi. 6pcs.

Crispy Rice Spicy Salmon

Crispy Rice Spicy Salmon

$15.00

Crispy rice, spicy salmon, yuzu kosho, shiso, topped with orange zest. 6 pcs.

Crispy Rice Yuzu Avocado

Crispy Rice Yuzu Avocado

$13.00

Crispy sushi rice with smashed yuzu avocado, radish, flake salt.

Signature Sashimi

Tuna Zuke

Tuna Zuke

$23.00

Soy marinated bigeye tuna, sesame onion ponzu, fried garlic, chive

Albacore Crispy Onion

Albacore Crispy Onion

$21.00

Seared albacore, garlic aioli, yuzu ponzu, crispy onion, chervil

Tuna Tataki

Tuna Tataki

$23.00

Sesame crusted bigeye tuna, apple mustard dressing, green onion

Shiso Plum Shiromi

Shiso Plum Shiromi

$21.00

Whitefish, yuzu ponzu, olive oil, umeboshi, shiso

King Salmon Carpaccio

$22.00Out of stock

Kitchen

Chili Garlic Chicken

Chili Garlic Chicken

$18.00

Garlic green beans, roasted cashew, pickled fresno chiles, chives

Seaweed Fried Rice

Seaweed Fried Rice

$15.00

Kelp + crimini mix, veggies, fried egg, green onion, kizami nori

Crispy Garlic Tofu

Crispy Garlic Tofu

$14.00

Fresno chili, green onion, chili garlic tare, black sesame

Bamboo Burger

Bamboo Burger

$16.00

Caramelized onion, tillamook white cheddar, momiji aioli, potato bun, tempura onion rings

Signature Rolls

Green Machine

Green Machine

$13.00

Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli. 8 pcs.

Green Machine W/ Crab

Green Machine W/ Crab

$17.00

Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with crab, avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli. 8 pcs

Green Machine W/ Albacore

Green Machine W/ Albacore

$17.00

Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with MSC-certified albacore, avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli. 8 pcs.

Green Machine W/ Salmon

Green Machine W/ Salmon

$16.00

Tempura fried green bean and green onion, topped with MSC-certified coho salmon, avocado and cilantro sweet chili aioli. 8 pcs.

Chasing The Dragon

Chasing The Dragon

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, seasoned crab, cucumbers, and avocado, rolled in tempura. 6 pcs.

Friday The 13th

Friday The 13th

$17.00

Spicy salmon, cucumber, and avocado, topped with MSC-certified albacore, tempura flakes, spicy aioli and eel sauce. 8 pcs.

Full Circle

Full Circle

$18.00

Spicy MSC-certified albacore, tempura green onion, seared tuna, topped with watercress, fried onion, and citrus ginger dressing. 8 pcs.

Big Island

Big Island

$17.00

Tempura fried shishitos, avocado, kanpachi, lemon, fried shiso, yuzu kosho dressing

Little Island

Little Island

$13.00

Tempura shishito, avocado, lemon, yuzu kosho, fried shiso

Garden Of Eden

Garden Of Eden

$18.00

Spicy albacore, cucumber, apple, seared tuna, pickled mustard seed, yuzu vinaigrette, basil

Fry Tide

Fry Tide

$17.00

Tempura fried, spicy tuna, avocado, shiso, spicy ginger aioli

Hoki Poki Box

Hoki Poki Box

$17.00

Pressed sushi rice, spicy crab, tuna, avocado, green onion, poke sauce, togarashi

Unicorn

Unicorn

$19.00

Spicy crab, shrimp tempura, albacore, avocado, jalapeno dressing, gochugaru oil, micro cilantro

Sunset

Sunset

$17.00

Seasoned crab, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, spicy aioli and tempura flakes. 8 pcs.

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$17.00

Seasoned crab, cucumber, avocado, tuna, salmon, albacore

Traditional Rolls

Tuna Roll

Tuna Roll

$9.00

Tuna, seaweed outside

Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$8.00

Salmon, seaweed outside

Ume Shiso Roll

Ume Shiso Roll

$8.00

Pickled plum, shiso, seaweed outside

Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$7.00

Cucumber, seaweed outside

Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$7.00

Avocado, seaweed outside

Marinated Shitake Roll

Marinated Shitake Roll

$8.00

Marinated shitake, seaweed outside

Oshinko Roll

Oshinko Roll

$7.00

Oshinko, seaweed outside

Chef's Snack

Chef's Snack

$15.00

Chopped tuna, shiso, ikura

Veggie Roll + Tamago

Veggie Roll + Tamago

$7.00

Cucumber, avocado, kaiware, oshinko, marinate shitake, +tamago

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$12.00

Shrimp tempura, seasoned crab, avocado, cucumber, kaiware, seaweed outside

Spicy Salmon Roll

Spicy Salmon Roll

$9.00

Spicy salmon, cucumber, kaiware

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber, kaiware

Spicy Albacore Roll

Spicy Albacore Roll

$9.00

Spicy Albacore, cucumber

California Roll

California Roll

$8.00

Seasoned crab, cucumber, avocado

Nigiri

Nigiri Tuna

Nigiri Tuna

$10.00

Served two ways, yakumi, with tosa soy & freshly grated wasabi or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri King Salmon

Nigiri King Salmon

$9.00Out of stock

Served two ways, yakumi, with orange, olive oil, lemon zest, sea salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Scallop

Nigiri Scallop

$8.00

Served two ways, Yakumi, with seared; yuzu vinaigrette & yuzu kosho or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Albacore

Nigiri Albacore

$8.00

Served two way, yakumi, jalapeno dressing. Or neat, served without toppings. / 2 pcs.

Nigiri Sockeye Salmon

Nigiri Sockeye Salmon

$8.00

Served two ways, yakumi with ground sesame, kizami wasabi or served neat, served with no toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Hawaiian Kanpachi

Nigiri Hawaiian Kanpachi

$8.00

Served two ways, yakumi with yuzu and truffle salt or served neat, served with no toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Coho Salmon

Nigiri Coho Salmon

$8.00

Served two ways, yakumi, yuzu mango, serrano, sea salt, neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Saba

Nigiri Saba

$7.00

Served two ways, yakumi with ginger, green onion, ponzu or served neat, served with no toppings. 2 pcs.

Nigiri Tamago

Nigiri Tamago

$7.00

Served neat only!

Nigiri Avocado

Nigiri Avocado

$6.00

Served two ways, yakumi, with black truffle salt or neat, served without toppings. 2 pcs.

Sashimi

Sashimi Tuna

Sashimi Tuna

$21.00

Served neat. 5 pcs.

Sashimi King Salmon

Sashimi King Salmon

$19.00Out of stock

Served neat. 5 pcs.

Sashimi Scallop

Sashimi Scallop

$17.00

Served neat. 5 pcs.

Sashimi Albacore

Sashimi Albacore

$17.00

Served neat. 5 pcs.

Sashimi Sockeye Salmon

Sashimi Sockeye Salmon

$17.00

Served neat. 5 pcs.

Sashimi Hawaiian Kanpachi

Sashimi Hawaiian Kanpachi

$17.00

Served neat. 5 pcs.

Sashimi Coho Salmon

Sashimi Coho Salmon

$17.00

Served neat. 5 pcs.

Sashimi Saba

Sashimi Saba

$15.00

Served neat. 5 pcs.

Sashimi Shiromi

Sashimi Shiromi

$17.00

Served neat. 5 pcs.

Sides

Sushi Rice

Sushi Rice

$5.00

Steamed Rice

$5.00
Green Machine Sauce

Green Machine Sauce

$1.00
Ponzu

Ponzu

$1.00
Spicy Aioli

Spicy Aioli

$1.00
Eel Sauce

Eel Sauce

$1.00
8 oz Green Machine Sauce

8 oz Green Machine Sauce

$8.00

N/A Bev

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Beer

Asahi 21oz

Asahi 21oz

$9.00Out of stock

Zoiglhaus Kolsch 19oz

$11.00

Sunriver Fuzztail Hefeweizen 12oz

$7.00

Portland Cider Co. "Kinda Dry" Cider 12oz

$8.00

Sake

Four Eyed Devil

$11.00

Watari Bune "The 55"

$73.00

Cedar Country

$58.00

Momokawa Organic Junmai Ginjo

$38.00

Hakutsuru Sayuri Nigori

$38.00
Bamboo Sushi image
Bamboo Sushi image

