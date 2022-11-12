- Home
Nicoletta's Table and Marketplace Lake Oswego
1,109 Reviews
$$
333 S. State St., Suite M
Lake Oswego, OR 97034
Popular Items
Antipasto
Bowl of Zuppa
bowl of vegetable minestrone
Calamari Fritti
Breaded and fried, served with Nicoletta's red sauce and garlic aioli.
Cup of Zuppa
cup of vegetable minestrone
Funghi Ripieni cotti a legna
Available after 4 p.m. Italian sausage stuffed mushrooms, topped with mozzarella and Nicoletta's red sauce
Gamberi Cotti a Legna
Mussels - Cozze
Nicoletta's Polpettine Famoso
our famous mini meatballs and nicoletta’s red sauce
Parmesan crisp crab stack
Salumi e Formaggio a Bordo
Artisan meats, cheeses, dried fruit, marcona almonds, whole grain mustard and house made crackers.
Tomato Torta
Warm Olives
Medley of Italian country olives marinated with citrus, fresh herbs and extra virgin olive oil, served with Nicoletta's crackers
Dessert
Insalate
Butternut Squash Salad
Full Caesar Insalate
chopped romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and house-made croutons add anchovies 1.5
Half Caesar Insalate
chopped romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and house-made croutons add anchovies 1.5
Large Verde Insalate
mixed greens, olive tapenade, croutons, roasted tomatoes, pickled red onions and sherry vinaigrette
Small Verde Insalate
mixed greens, olive tapenade, croutons, roasted tomatoes, pickled red onions and sherry vinaigrette
Spinaci Insalate
spinach, balsamic browned butter, pancetta, chevré and toasted hazelnuts
Tarragon Tuna
Tris de Insalate de Mercato
Panini
BLT Panini
Available only from 11 am to 3 pm. Made with our house made focaccia bread, roma tomatoes, butter lettuce and tomato aioli.
Caprese Panini
Available from 11 am to 3 pm. Made with our house made focaccia bread, mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, arugula, balsamic reduction and olive oil.
Roasted Turkey Panini
Available from 11 am to 3 pm. Made with our house made focaccia bread, shaved turkey breast, provolone, butter lettuce, tomato, basil pesto and roasted red pepper rouille.
Spicy Italian Panini
Available from 11 am to 3 pm. Salami picante, pepperoni, mortadella, sopressata & napoli with mama lil's spicy peppers, provolone, arugula and pepperoncini vinaigrette on our house made focaccia.
Pasta
Capesante
House made fettuccine, wild caught scallops, asparagus, prosciutto, shallots, butter and fresh roma tomatoes.
Chicken Parmigiana
parmesan breaded chicken breast with fresh whole milk mozzarella, spaghetti and nicoletta’s red sauce
Fettuccine Alfredo
Frutti di Mare
Italian Lasagna
vegetable / italian sausage / spiced lamb with pine nuts*, served with grilled pugliese bread
Lamb Lasagna
vegetable / italian sausage / spiced lamb with pine nuts*, served with grilled pugliese bread
Linguine e Vongole
Linguini Piccata (Lunch Only)
Noodles w/ butter and cheese
Orecchiette Di Verdure
Pappardelle al Cinghiale
house-made pappardelle, wild boar ragu, parmesan, arugula and balsamic reduction
Seafood ravioli with lobster cream sauce
Spaghetti alla Carbonara
spaghetti, pancetta, egg, cream and parmesan
Spaghetti Bolognese
Spaghetti with house made sausage meat sauce
Spaghetti Garlic & Olive Oil
Spaghetti with roasted garlic, olive oil and chili flakes
Spaghetti Pesto
Spaghetti with house made basil pesto (basil, EVOO, parmesan and pine nuts)
Spaghetti Red Sauce
Spaghetti with Nicoletta's house red sauce, fresh basil and parmesan.
Vegetable Lasagna
vegetable / italian sausage / spiced lamb with pine nuts*, served with grilled pugliese bread
Pizza
Calbrese Diavola
Tomato puree, fresh whole milk mozzarella cheese, soppressata, salumi, and Mama Lil's peppers
Cheese Pizza
Our house made pizza crust with Nicoletta's Red Sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Margherita
Tomato purée, fresh whole milk mozzarella, fresh basil
Pepperoni Pizza
Prosciutto & Mushroom
Sausage Artichoke
Secondi
Cioppino
Italian sausage, clams, mussels, salmon, prawns, anchovies, garlic, tomato, fresh basil, in a saffron tomato cream sauce
Costolette Brasate
Grilled Ribeye
Seared Salmon Risotto
Wagyu Burger
Wagyu beef burger cooked to order with lettuce, tomato, white cheddar cheese and garlic aioli served on a brioche bun with truffle fries. Can substitute truffle fries with a caesar or verde salad.
Sides
1 Meatball
1 Scallop
2 Meatballs
3 Meatballs W/Red Sauce
Alfredo sauce
Asparagus
Bolognese Sauce
Bread Basket
Nicoletta's own acclaimed focaccia and handmade crackers, serves two
Broccolini
Brussels Sprouts
Carbonara Sauce
Green Beans
Grilled Chicken
Grilled Scampi
Market Salad
Nicoletta's Red Sauce
Pan Seared Salmon
Truffle Fries
Nicoletta's French Fries tossed with truffle salt and parmesan cheese. Served with ketchup and garlic aioli.
Bottle White BTG
Bottle Rose BTG
Bottle Red BTG
Bottle Sparkling
000 Desiderio "Jeio" NV Brut Rose
Delicate rose color with fine and persistent perlage. Elegant, complex bouquet on the nose with scents of rose, hints of fresh fruits and lychees. The sip is full, sapid, harmonious, with a well-balanced acidity.
000 Villa Sandi Prosecco
Aromas of ripe golden apples, acacia, and honeysuckle are exhibited on the nose. On the palate, the wine is dry, fresh and fruit-driven with citrus and stone-fruit flavors.
100 Adami "Garbel" (375ml)
101 Gosset Grande Reserve (375)
102 Ferrari- Brut Trentino
Straw yellow with slight green reflections in color. On the nose, fresh and lasting, with significant overtones of ripe golden apples, wild flowers and a subtle and delicate fragrance of yeast. Clean and balanced in taste, with a slight and pleasant finish of ripe fruit and a hint of bread-crust.
103 Roederer Champagne
104 Schramsberg "Blanc de Blancs" (375ml)
105 Falcorubens Grasparossa Lambrusco 2017
106 Anne Ami Brut Cuvee 2014
107 Gaston Chiquet Rose Brut
108 Adriano Adami NV Valdobbiadene
PERFECT FOR Brunch Sipping, Dinner Parties, Picnics In The Park, Spicy Pairings DRINK IF YOU LIKE Chardonnay, Chenin Blanc , Glera
109 Fontadafredda Contessa Rosa Rose 2014
Bottle White
200 Pra' Soave Classico
201 Suavia Soave 2018
202 Falchini Vernaccia 2018
203 Lacopo "Il San Ponziano" Paolucci 2018
204 Lacopo "Lacapone" Paolicci 2018
205 Rombauer Chardonnay
Pale yellow with a green tinge to the hue. Aromas of yellow peach, mango with a slight citrus note intertwine seamlessly with vanilla and spice. The palate is rich and round, with the mango and vanilla fighting for the lime light, while the cream texture, vanilla and slight butter combine seamlessly. The balanced acidity closes out the finish bringing the multiple components into balance.
206 Davis Bynum Chardonnay
Davis Bynum Chardonnay has beautiful aromas of toasted sesame, marzipan, meyer lemon and baked apple. On the palate the wine opens with toasty brioche, hazelnut and baking spices, with a lush finish that is balanced with acidity and a rich creaminess. Enjoy this Chardonnay with creamy cheeses, vegetable raviolis or grilled veal chops and mushrooms.
207 Capensis Chardonnay
Meyer lemon, tree fruits & saline with luscious texture and a balanced bright acidity. Jackson Family Wines and its South African winemaker Graham Weerts set out to make a top of the range Chardonnay, using fruit from vineyards in Stellenbosch, Overberg and Robertson.
BT Red North/Veneto
500 Allegrini Valpolicella 2018
501 Abbazia Di Novacella Schiavia 2016
502 Buglioni Ripasso Valpolicella Classico 2016
503 Nino Negri "Quadrio" Valtellina Superiore 2017
504 Zenato Ripassa Valpolicella Superiore 2016
505 Allegrini "La Grola" Verona 2015
506 Secco-Bertani Verona Ripasso 2014
507 Buglioni "Il Lussurioso" Amarone 2016
508 Sant'Antonio Amarone 2017
509 Masi "Costasera" Amarone Classico 2015
BT Red Peidmont
400 Michele Chiarlo "La Court" Barbera d'Asti 2015
401 Vietti "Tre Vigne" Barbera d'Asti 2018
402 Fontanafredda Briccotondo Barbera 2018
403 Paolo Scavino Barbera d'Alba 2017
404 Vietti "Perbacco" Langhe Nebbiolo 2017
405 Vietti "Castiglione" Barolo 2018
406 Banfi "La Lus" Monferrato 2015
407 Travaglini Gattinara 2016
408 Marchesi di Gresy "Gaiun" Barbaresco 2015
409 Cantina Del Pino Barbaresco 2015
410 Paitin "Sori Paitin" Barbaresco 2016
411 Pio Cesare Barbaresco 2015
412 Podere Ruggeri "Bussia" Barolo 2015
413 Brezza Barolo 2017
414 Paolo Scavino "Monvigliero" Barolo 2015
415 Damilano "Lecinquevigne" Barolo 2014
416 Pio Cesare Barolo 2017
417 Bruna Grimaldi "Badarina" Barolo Riserva 2011
418 GD Vajra "Bricco Delle Viole" Barolo 2014
BT Red Tuscany
700 Capezzana Barco Reale De Carmignano 2016
701 Tenuta Sassarogale Maremma Sangiovese 2017
702 Tenuta Sette Cieli "Yantra" 2019
703 Arcanum "Valadorna" Toscana 2013
704 Brancaia Tre 2019
705 Luteria Vino Nobile Di Montepulciano 2013
706 Poliziano Vino Nobile Di Montepulciano 2017
707 "La Spinosa" Vino Nobile Di Montepulciano 2016
708 Il Golo Rosso di Montepulciano 2020
709 Fattoria Di Petroio Chianti Classico 2016
710 Querciabella Chianti Classico 2017
711 Volpaia Chianti Classico 2018
712 Fattoria Di Petroio Chianti Classico Riserva 2015
713 Badia a Coltibuono Chianti Classico Riserva 2016
714 Renzo Marinai "Grand Selezione" Chianti Classico 2011
715 Le Volte Ornellaia 2017
716 Aia Vecchia Sor Ugo 2017
717 Avignonesi Rosso Di Montalcino 2017
718 Agostina Piere Rosso Di Montalcino 2016
719 Argiano Rosso Di Montalcino 2017
720 Col d'Orcia Rosso Di Montalcino 2016
721 Franco Pacenti Brunello Di Montalcino 2015
722 La Fortuna Brunello Di Montalcino 2012
723 Casanova Di Neri Brunello Di Montalcino 2014
724 Castiglion del Bosco Brunello 2016
BT Red Central/Southern
600 Zaccagini Riserva Montepulciano d'Abruzzo 2018
601 Planeta "Dorilli" Cerasuolo De Vittoria 2016
602 Tornatore Etna Rosso 2018
603 Benanti Etna Rosso 2016
604 Torcicoda Primitivo 2019
605 Terra del Vescovo Taurasi 2012
606 Planeta "La Segreta" Nero d'Avola 2016
607 Feudi di San Gregorio "Rubrato" Aglianico 2018
608 Viticoltori De Conciliis "Naima" Aglianico
BT Red New World
300 Siduri Pinot Noir 2017
301 Lemelson Vineyards "Meyer" Pinot Noir 2015
302 Domaine Serene "Evenstad Reserve" Pinot Noir 2017
303 J Christopher Appassionata Pinot Noir 2012
304 Erath Pinot Noir 2018
305 The Prisoner Saldo Zinfandel NA
306 Orin Swift "Eight Years In The Dessert" Red Blend 2017
307 Shafer "One Point Five" Stag's Leap Cabernet Suavignon 2017
308 The Prisoner Red Blend
BT LARGE FORMAT
WINE PACKS
B&B Pack (2pack)
Our rendition to the best of Piedmont includes: Podere Ruggeri "Tradizionale Barolo" 2015 Fontanafredda Barbaresco 2015
Nebbiolo Lover Pack (2pack)
This pack is all about Nebbiolo! Lots of fruit and spices Paolo Scavino Barbera d'Alba 2017 Reverdito Langue Nebbiolo 2018
King&Queen Pack (2pack)
This pack takes you into the best of the best of what the Italian King and Queen of wines can offer! Bruna Grimaldi "Badarina" Barolo Riserva 2011 Cigliuti "Serraboella" Barbaresco 2015
Tour Del Piemonte Pack (4pack)
this tour of Piedmont will take you into a representation of what the Nebbiolo grape has to offer: Fontanafredda Briccotondo Barbare 2018 Vietti "Perbacco" Langue Nebbiolo 2017 Damilano "Lecinquevigne" Barolo 2014 Paitin "Sori Paitin" Barbaresco 2016
CORKAGE
Wine Specials
Desserts 2Go
Lasagna 2Go
Spiced Lamb Lasagna
GF Spiced Lamb Lasagna
Gluten free lasagna is only available with a 48 hour pre order. Thank You.
Italian Sausage Lasagna
GF Italian Sausage Lasagna
Gluten free lasagna is only available with a 48 hour pre-order. Thank you.
Vegetable Lasagna
GF Vegetable Lasagna
Gluten free lasagna is only available with a 48 hour pre-order. Thank you.
Butternut Squash Lasagna
Miscellaneous 2Go
Meatballs
Eggplant Parmesan
Olives
Mixed Dried Fruit
U-Bake Pizza kit
U-BAKE PIZZA KIT PERFECT FAMILY DINNER! Looking for a delicious and fun dinner for you and the kids? This is it! Kit includes: 2 balls of pizza dough Red sauce Cheese and toppings for a margherita and Diavola pizza!
Calabrian Chilies
Pasta 2Go
Salad 2Go
Soup 2 Go
Coffee, Tea & Misc
Other Drinks
A' Siciliana Aranciata
A' Siciliana Limonata
Can Soda
Coca Cola
Diet Coke
Fiuggi Sparkling Natural Spring Water 1L
Italian Cream Soda
Mondariz Sparkling Spring Water
Panna Water
Pellegrino - Aranciata
Pellegrino - Limonata
Pellegrino - Pompelmo
Pellegrino - Rossa
S. Pellegrino 250 mL
S. Pellegrino 500 mL
S. Pelligrino 750 mL
Small Mondariz Sparkling Water
Sprite
Vichy Catalan Mineral Water Large
Vichy Catalan Mineral Water Medium
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 12:00 am
OPEN for Gourmet2Go, Food2Go, Wine2Go, Coffee2Go "Around our table we become family, friends and community." Working together to bring Nicoletta's Table quality meals to you.
333 S. State St., Suite M, Lake Oswego, OR 97034