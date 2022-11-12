Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Nicoletta's Table and Marketplace Lake Oswego

1,109 Reviews

$$

333 S. State St., Suite M

Lake Oswego, OR 97034

Popular Items

Chicken Parmigiana
Full Caesar Insalate
Margherita

Antipasto

Bowl of Zuppa

Bowl of Zuppa

$10.00

bowl of vegetable minestrone

Calamari Fritti

$14.00

Breaded and fried, served with Nicoletta's red sauce and garlic aioli.

Cup of Zuppa

Cup of Zuppa

$7.00

cup of vegetable minestrone

Funghi Ripieni cotti a legna

Funghi Ripieni cotti a legna

$14.00

Available after 4 p.m. Italian sausage stuffed mushrooms, topped with mozzarella and Nicoletta's red sauce

Gamberi Cotti a Legna

$17.00

Mussels - Cozze

$22.00
Nicoletta's Polpettine Famoso

Nicoletta's Polpettine Famoso

$12.00

our famous mini meatballs and nicoletta’s red sauce

Parmesan crisp crab stack

$20.00Out of stock

Salumi e Formaggio a Bordo

$26.00

Artisan meats, cheeses, dried fruit, marcona almonds, whole grain mustard and house made crackers.

Tomato Torta

$15.00
Warm Olives

Warm Olives

$8.00

Medley of Italian country olives marinated with citrus, fresh herbs and extra virgin olive oil, served with Nicoletta's crackers

Dessert

Budino

$12.00
Cannoli

Cannoli

$10.00

Cookies

Gelato

Gelato

$8.50

Mousse Cake

$11.75

Pumpkin Pie

$12.00
Sorbetto

Sorbetto

$8.50
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$13.00

Vin Santo & Housemade Biscotti

$18.00

Insalate

Butternut Squash Salad

$18.00
Full Caesar Insalate

Full Caesar Insalate

$15.00

chopped romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and house-made croutons add anchovies 1.5

Half Caesar Insalate

Half Caesar Insalate

$8.00

chopped romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and house-made croutons add anchovies 1.5

Large Verde Insalate

Large Verde Insalate

$15.00

mixed greens, olive tapenade, croutons, roasted tomatoes, pickled red onions and sherry vinaigrette

Small Verde Insalate

Small Verde Insalate

$8.00

mixed greens, olive tapenade, croutons, roasted tomatoes, pickled red onions and sherry vinaigrette

Spinaci Insalate

Spinaci Insalate

$17.00

spinach, balsamic browned butter, pancetta, chevré and toasted hazelnuts

Tarragon Tuna

$18.00Out of stock

Tris de Insalate de Mercato

$18.00

Panini

Panini Sandwiches are available only during lunch, 11 am to 3 pm.
BLT Panini

BLT Panini

$8.00+

Available only from 11 am to 3 pm. Made with our house made focaccia bread, roma tomatoes, butter lettuce and tomato aioli.

Caprese Panini

Caprese Panini

$8.00+

Available from 11 am to 3 pm. Made with our house made focaccia bread, mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, arugula, balsamic reduction and olive oil.

Roasted Turkey Panini

Roasted Turkey Panini

$8.00+

Available from 11 am to 3 pm. Made with our house made focaccia bread, shaved turkey breast, provolone, butter lettuce, tomato, basil pesto and roasted red pepper rouille.

Spicy Italian Panini

$10.00+

Available from 11 am to 3 pm. Salami picante, pepperoni, mortadella, sopressata & napoli with mama lil's spicy peppers, provolone, arugula and pepperoncini vinaigrette on our house made focaccia.

Pasta

Capesante

Capesante

$40.00

House made fettuccine, wild caught scallops, asparagus, prosciutto, shallots, butter and fresh roma tomatoes.

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$28.00

parmesan breaded chicken breast with fresh whole milk mozzarella, spaghetti and nicoletta’s red sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$25.00

Frutti di Mare

$38.00
Italian Lasagna

Italian Lasagna

$24.00

vegetable / italian sausage / spiced lamb with pine nuts*, served with grilled pugliese bread

Lamb Lasagna

Lamb Lasagna

$24.00

vegetable / italian sausage / spiced lamb with pine nuts*, served with grilled pugliese bread

Linguine e Vongole

$28.00

Linguini Piccata (Lunch Only)

$28.00

Noodles w/ butter and cheese

$8.00

Orecchiette Di Verdure

$24.00
Pappardelle al Cinghiale

Pappardelle al Cinghiale

$28.00

house-made pappardelle, wild boar ragu, parmesan, arugula and balsamic reduction

Seafood ravioli with lobster cream sauce

$40.00Out of stock
Spaghetti alla Carbonara

Spaghetti alla Carbonara

$27.00

spaghetti, pancetta, egg, cream and parmesan

Spaghetti Bolognese

$24.00

Spaghetti with house made sausage meat sauce

Spaghetti Garlic & Olive Oil

$15.00

Spaghetti with roasted garlic, olive oil and chili flakes

Spaghetti Pesto

$22.00

Spaghetti with house made basil pesto (basil, EVOO, parmesan and pine nuts)

Spaghetti Red Sauce

$17.00

Spaghetti with Nicoletta's house red sauce, fresh basil and parmesan.

Vegetable Lasagna

Vegetable Lasagna

$24.00

vegetable / italian sausage / spiced lamb with pine nuts*, served with grilled pugliese bread

Pizza

Calbrese Diavola

$20.00

Tomato puree, fresh whole milk mozzarella cheese, soppressata, salumi, and Mama Lil's peppers

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Our house made pizza crust with Nicoletta's Red Sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Margherita

$17.00

Tomato purée, fresh whole milk mozzarella, fresh basil

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

Prosciutto & Mushroom

$22.00

Sausage Artichoke

$25.00

Secondi

Cioppino

$38.00

Italian sausage, clams, mussels, salmon, prawns, anchovies, garlic, tomato, fresh basil, in a saffron tomato cream sauce

Costolette Brasate

$38.00Out of stock

Grilled Ribeye

Out of stock

Seared Salmon Risotto

$38.00

Wagyu Burger

$20.00

Wagyu beef burger cooked to order with lettuce, tomato, white cheddar cheese and garlic aioli served on a brioche bun with truffle fries. Can substitute truffle fries with a caesar or verde salad.

Sides

1 Meatball

$4.00

1 Scallop

$10.00

2 Meatballs

$8.00

3 Meatballs W/Red Sauce

$12.00

Alfredo sauce

$7.00

Asparagus

$7.00Out of stock

Bolognese Sauce

$4.00
Bread Basket

Bread Basket

$5.00

Nicoletta's own acclaimed focaccia and handmade crackers, serves two

Broccolini

$7.00

Brussels Sprouts

$7.00

Carbonara Sauce

$7.00

Green Beans

$7.00

Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Grilled Scampi

$10.00

Market Salad

$7.00

Nicoletta's Red Sauce

$3.00

Pan Seared Salmon

$14.00
Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$7.00

Nicoletta's French Fries tossed with truffle salt and parmesan cheese. Served with ketchup and garlic aioli.

Bottle White BTG

000 Alois Lageder Chardonnay

$36.00

000 Girlan Pinot Grigio

$30.00

000 Argiolas Vermentino

$39.00

000 Matanzas Creek SB

$32.00

000 Pine Ridge CB/V

$30.00

000 Mount Eden Chardonnay

$45.00

000 Terra Alpina Pinot Bianco

$40.00

Bottle Rose BTG

Fattoria di Petroio

$36.00

Stoller

$36.00

Bottle Red BTG

000 Feudo Montoni Nero D'Avola

$48.00

000 Michele Chiarlo Barbera d'Asti

$35.00

000 Tenuta Di Nozzole Chianti

$45.00

000 Reverdito Langue Nebbiolo

$36.00

000 Valentina Montepulciano

$45.00

000 Stoller Pinot

$45.00

000 Pamplin Cabernet Sauvignon

$60.00

Bottle Sparkling

000 Desiderio "Jeio" NV Brut Rose

$35.00

Delicate rose color with fine and persistent perlage. Elegant, complex bouquet on the nose with scents of rose, hints of fresh fruits and lychees. The sip is full, sapid, harmonious, with a well-balanced acidity.

000 Villa Sandi Prosecco

$30.00

Aromas of ripe golden apples, acacia, and honeysuckle are exhibited on the nose. On the palate, the wine is dry, fresh and fruit-driven with citrus and stone-fruit flavors.

100 Adami "Garbel" (375ml)

$23.00

101 Gosset Grande Reserve (375)

$72.00

102 Ferrari- Brut Trentino

$45.00

Straw yellow with slight green reflections in color. On the nose, fresh and lasting, with significant overtones of ripe golden apples, wild flowers and a subtle and delicate fragrance of yeast. Clean and balanced in taste, with a slight and pleasant finish of ripe fruit and a hint of bread-crust.

103 Roederer Champagne

$185.00

104 Schramsberg "Blanc de Blancs" (375ml)

$31.00

105 Falcorubens Grasparossa Lambrusco 2017

$35.00Out of stock

106 Anne Ami Brut Cuvee 2014

$60.00

107 Gaston Chiquet Rose Brut

$125.00

108 Adriano Adami NV Valdobbiadene

$45.00

PERFECT FOR Brunch Sipping, Dinner Parties, Picnics In The Park, Spicy Pairings DRINK IF YOU LIKE Chardonnay, Chenin Blanc , Glera

109 Fontadafredda Contessa Rosa Rose 2014

$100.00

Bottle White

200 Pra' Soave Classico

$42.00

201 Suavia Soave 2018

$40.00

202 Falchini Vernaccia 2018

$48.00

203 Lacopo "Il San Ponziano" Paolucci 2018

$44.00

204 Lacopo "Lacapone" Paolicci 2018

$44.00Out of stock

205 Rombauer Chardonnay

$80.00

Pale yellow with a green tinge to the hue. Aromas of yellow peach, mango with a slight citrus note intertwine seamlessly with vanilla and spice. The palate is rich and round, with the mango and vanilla fighting for the lime light, while the cream texture, vanilla and slight butter combine seamlessly. The balanced acidity closes out the finish bringing the multiple components into balance.

206 Davis Bynum Chardonnay

$45.00

Davis Bynum Chardonnay has beautiful aromas of toasted sesame, marzipan, meyer lemon and baked apple. On the palate the wine opens with toasty brioche, hazelnut and baking spices, with a lush finish that is balanced with acidity and a rich creaminess. Enjoy this Chardonnay with creamy cheeses, vegetable raviolis or grilled veal chops and mushrooms.

207 Capensis Chardonnay

$140.00

Meyer lemon, tree fruits & saline with luscious texture and a balanced bright acidity. Jackson Family Wines and its South African winemaker Graham Weerts set out to make a top of the range Chardonnay, using fruit from vineyards in Stellenbosch, Overberg and Robertson.

BT Red North/Veneto

500 Allegrini Valpolicella 2018

$34.00

501 Abbazia Di Novacella Schiavia 2016

$90.00

502 Buglioni Ripasso Valpolicella Classico 2016

$58.00

503 Nino Negri "Quadrio" Valtellina Superiore 2017

$56.00

504 Zenato Ripassa Valpolicella Superiore 2016

$53.00

505 Allegrini "La Grola" Verona 2015

$58.00

506 Secco-Bertani Verona Ripasso 2014

$40,600.00

507 Buglioni "Il Lussurioso" Amarone 2016

$100.00

508 Sant'Antonio Amarone 2017

$100.00

509 Masi "Costasera" Amarone Classico 2015

$90.00

BT Red Peidmont

400 Michele Chiarlo "La Court" Barbera d'Asti 2015

$65.00

401 Vietti "Tre Vigne" Barbera d'Asti 2018

$41.00

402 Fontanafredda Briccotondo Barbera 2018

$32.00

403 Paolo Scavino Barbera d'Alba 2017

$60.00

404 Vietti "Perbacco" Langhe Nebbiolo 2017

$56.00

405 Vietti "Castiglione" Barolo 2018

$120.00

406 Banfi "La Lus" Monferrato 2015

$64.00

407 Travaglini Gattinara 2016

$67.00

408 Marchesi di Gresy "Gaiun" Barbaresco 2015

$175.00

409 Cantina Del Pino Barbaresco 2015

$100.00Out of stock

410 Paitin "Sori Paitin" Barbaresco 2016

$130.00

411 Pio Cesare Barbaresco 2015

$150.00

412 Podere Ruggeri "Bussia" Barolo 2015

$85.00Out of stock

413 Brezza Barolo 2017

$80.00

414 Paolo Scavino "Monvigliero" Barolo 2015

$110.00

415 Damilano "Lecinquevigne" Barolo 2014

$90.00

416 Pio Cesare Barolo 2017

$150.00

417 Bruna Grimaldi "Badarina" Barolo Riserva 2011

$175.00

418 GD Vajra "Bricco Delle Viole" Barolo 2014

$160.00

BT Red Tuscany

700 Capezzana Barco Reale De Carmignano 2016

$37.00

701 Tenuta Sassarogale Maremma Sangiovese 2017

$33.00Out of stock

702 Tenuta Sette Cieli "Yantra" 2019

$46.00

703 Arcanum "Valadorna" Toscana 2013

$100.00

704 Brancaia Tre 2019

$100.00

705 Luteria Vino Nobile Di Montepulciano 2013

$59.00

706 Poliziano Vino Nobile Di Montepulciano 2017

$60.00

707 "La Spinosa" Vino Nobile Di Montepulciano 2016

$54.00Out of stock

708 Il Golo Rosso di Montepulciano 2020

$40.00

709 Fattoria Di Petroio Chianti Classico 2016

$46.00Out of stock

710 Querciabella Chianti Classico 2017

$64.00

711 Volpaia Chianti Classico 2018

$45.00

712 Fattoria Di Petroio Chianti Classico Riserva 2015

$60.00

713 Badia a Coltibuono Chianti Classico Riserva 2016

$70.00

714 Renzo Marinai "Grand Selezione" Chianti Classico 2011

$125.00

715 Le Volte Ornellaia 2017

$66.00

716 Aia Vecchia Sor Ugo 2017

$90.00

717 Avignonesi Rosso Di Montalcino 2017

$44.00

718 Agostina Piere Rosso Di Montalcino 2016

$42.00Out of stock

719 Argiano Rosso Di Montalcino 2017

$54.00

720 Col d'Orcia Rosso Di Montalcino 2016

$48.00

721 Franco Pacenti Brunello Di Montalcino 2015

$85.00

722 La Fortuna Brunello Di Montalcino 2012

$120.00

723 Casanova Di Neri Brunello Di Montalcino 2014

$125.00

724 Castiglion del Bosco Brunello 2016

$144.00

BT Red Central/Southern

600 Zaccagini Riserva Montepulciano d'Abruzzo 2018

$37.00Out of stock

601 Planeta "Dorilli" Cerasuolo De Vittoria 2016

$70.00

602 Tornatore Etna Rosso 2018

$60.00

603 Benanti Etna Rosso 2016

$44.00

604 Torcicoda Primitivo 2019

$66.00

605 Terra del Vescovo Taurasi 2012

$80.00

606 Planeta "La Segreta" Nero d'Avola 2016

$30.00

607 Feudi di San Gregorio "Rubrato" Aglianico 2018

$54.00

608 Viticoltori De Conciliis "Naima" Aglianico

$100.00Out of stock

BT Red New World

300 Siduri Pinot Noir 2017

$48.00

301 Lemelson Vineyards "Meyer" Pinot Noir 2015

$90.00

302 Domaine Serene "Evenstad Reserve" Pinot Noir 2017

$150.00

303 J Christopher Appassionata Pinot Noir 2012

$220.00

304 Erath Pinot Noir 2018

$48.00

305 The Prisoner Saldo Zinfandel NA

$70.00

306 Orin Swift "Eight Years In The Dessert" Red Blend 2017

$90.00

307 Shafer "One Point Five" Stag's Leap Cabernet Suavignon 2017

$175.00

308 The Prisoner Red Blend

$100.00

BT LARGE FORMAT

Loredan Gasparini Asolo Prosecco NV (3L)

$51.00Out of stock

Ferrari Brut NV (1.5L)

$112.00Out of stock

Pamplin Family (1.5L)

$150.00

Monchiero "Rocche" Barolo 2006 (1.5L)

$135.00Out of stock

The Prisoner Red Wine 2016 (1.5L)

$145.00

Fattoria Di Petroio Chianti Classico Riserva 2013 (1.5L)

$150.00

WINE PACKS

B&B Pack (2pack)

B&B Pack (2pack)

$95.00Out of stock

Our rendition to the best of Piedmont includes: Podere Ruggeri "Tradizionale Barolo" 2015 Fontanafredda Barbaresco 2015

Nebbiolo Lover Pack (2pack)

Nebbiolo Lover Pack (2pack)

$55.00Out of stock

This pack is all about Nebbiolo! Lots of fruit and spices Paolo Scavino Barbera d'Alba 2017 Reverdito Langue Nebbiolo 2018

King&Queen Pack (2pack)

King&Queen Pack (2pack)

$185.00Out of stock

This pack takes you into the best of the best of what the Italian King and Queen of wines can offer! Bruna Grimaldi "Badarina" Barolo Riserva 2011 Cigliuti "Serraboella" Barbaresco 2015

Tour Del Piemonte Pack (4pack)

Tour Del Piemonte Pack (4pack)

$180.00Out of stock

this tour of Piedmont will take you into a representation of what the Nebbiolo grape has to offer: Fontanafredda Briccotondo Barbare 2018 Vietti "Perbacco" Langue Nebbiolo 2017 Damilano "Lecinquevigne" Barolo 2014 Paitin "Sori Paitin" Barbaresco 2016

CORKAGE

Wine Sample

CORKAGE

$20.00

Wine Specials

Avignonesi Vin Santo Boxed set

$148.00Out of stock

BTL Pio Cesare Barolo 2014

$105.00Out of stock

Desserts 2Go

sleeve of lady fingers - 6 to a sleeve

Candycane Shortbread Cookies

$12.00Out of stock

U-Bake Cookie Box

$8.00

Lasagna 2Go

Spiced Lamb Lasagna

Spiced Lamb Lasagna

$13.00+

GF Spiced Lamb Lasagna

$38.00+Out of stock

Gluten free lasagna is only available with a 48 hour pre order. Thank You.

Italian Sausage Lasagna

$13.00+

GF Italian Sausage Lasagna

$38.00+Out of stock

Gluten free lasagna is only available with a 48 hour pre-order. Thank you.

Vegetable Lasagna

$12.00+

GF Vegetable Lasagna

$32.00+Out of stock

Gluten free lasagna is only available with a 48 hour pre-order. Thank you.

Butternut Squash Lasagna

$20.00Out of stock

Miscellaneous 2Go

Meatballs

$3.50+

Eggplant Parmesan

$28.00

Olives

$4.95+

Mixed Dried Fruit

$23.00

U-Bake Pizza kit

$30.00Out of stock

U-BAKE PIZZA KIT PERFECT FAMILY DINNER! Looking for a delicious and fun dinner for you and the kids? This is it! Kit includes: 2 balls of pizza dough Red sauce Cheese and toppings for a margherita and Diavola pizza!

Calabrian Chilies

$12.00+Out of stock

Pasta 2Go

Herbed Cheese Ravioli

$16.00Out of stock

Mushroom Ravioli

$20.00Out of stock

Spinach Parmesan Ravioli

$20.00Out of stock

Italian Sausage Ravioli

$20.00Out of stock

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$20.00Out of stock

Chicken & Artichoke

$20.00Out of stock

Salad 2Go

Dressing

$8.00+

salad dressing

Sauce 2Go

Nicoletta's Red Sauce

$5.00+

Pesto Sauce

$10.00+

Sausage Bolognese

$6.00+

Soup 2 Go

Gazpacho

$7.00+Out of stock

Coffee, Tea & Misc

Americano

$3.50+

Caffe Latte

$4.25+

Caffe Mocha

$4.75+

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Coffee

$3.25+

Espresso

$3.25+

Chai Tea Latte

$3.50+

Hot Tea

$3.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Other Drinks

A' Siciliana Aranciata

$4.95

A' Siciliana Limonata

$4.95

Can Soda

$2.00+

Coca Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fiuggi Sparkling Natural Spring Water 1L

$7.50

Italian Cream Soda

$5.00

Mondariz Sparkling Spring Water

$4.50

Panna Water

$2.00+Out of stock

Pellegrino - Aranciata

$3.25

Pellegrino - Limonata

$3.25

Pellegrino - Pompelmo

$3.25Out of stock

Pellegrino - Rossa

$3.25

S. Pellegrino 250 mL

$3.00

S. Pellegrino 500 mL

$5.00

S. Pelligrino 750 mL

$7.00

Small Mondariz Sparkling Water

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Vichy Catalan Mineral Water Large

$7.00Out of stock

Vichy Catalan Mineral Water Medium

$5.00Out of stock

Soda Refill

Refill Coke

Refill Diet Coke

Refill Sprite

Refill Ginger Ale

Refill Root Beer

Refill Soda Water

Refill Tonic Water

OPEN for Gourmet2Go, Food2Go, Wine2Go, Coffee2Go "Around our table we become family, friends and community." Working together to bring Nicoletta's Table quality meals to you.

